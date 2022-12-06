ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Bedford, MA

First South Coast Rail train rolls into Freetown station

By The Herald News
The Herald News
The Herald News
 5 days ago

Good morning, everyone! Let’s have a look at today’s top stories:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GoevI_0jYX3lNS00

Bringing the $158 million South Coast Rail project to the SouthCoast in Fall River, New Bedford and surrounding communities is not just about transportation, but fairness to the region. Those were some of the sentiments at the ribbon cutting at the new Freetown Commuter Rail Station on Monday led by Gov. Charlie Baker, Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito and Secretary of Transportation Jamey Tesler. Read more about their visit here.

Sometimes, you need to put off having a little bit of fun right now, in order to have more in the future. The Fall River Historical Society has announced that it will not be holding “Deck the Halls!” this year in order to accommodate ongoing work for a major new addition, plus the installation of a new HVAC system. Read more about their plans here

Greater Fall River has had no shortage of extraordinary golfers to grace its high school teams. Our list of the top 10 is led by a gentleman who still ranks as one of Massachusetts’ all-time great amateur golfers and by four other players who were teammates. Enjoy our tee-to-green stroll down memory lane.

