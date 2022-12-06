Read full article on original website
A teenage girl - the youngest black person ever accepted into medical school also holds two other recordsAnita DurairajTuscaloosa, AL
Auburn University and the University of Alabama Student Veterans Host '2022 Operation Iron Ruck' Before Iron BowlZack LoveAuburn, AL
The University of Alabama Crimson Tide Football Superfan is from Huntsville and Has Not Missed a Game in 50 YearsZack LoveHuntsville, AL
Roll 'Bama Roll
Recruiting Update: Major Transfer Portal Target Visiting Alabama
The Crimson Tide will be hosting four highly sought after recruits this weekend but have also added a transfer candidate at a position of need to the visitors list. Maryland tight end CJ Dippre is at the Capstone on an Official Visit. Dippre is a 6-5, 260-pound rising true junior...
Must Try New Orleans Restaurants Perfect for Visiting Alabama Fans
The thought of ringing in the New Year in New Orleans is exciting. Plus the ability to cheer on the Alabama Crimson Tide at the 2022 Allstate Sugar Bowl is a bonus. Many Alabama and college football fans are making plans to head to New Orleans for a long weekend where the main attraction is the game at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana.
1,700 University of Alabama Students to Graduate in Saturday Commencement
The University of Alabama will host two fall commencement ceremonies this Saturday inside Coleman Coliseum. Around 1,700 graduates are expected to receive degrees during the ceremonies, which will begin at 8:30 a.m. Shane Dorrill, the University's Assistant Director of Communications, shared details about the commencements in a press release Wednesday,
6 Ways To Stop Alabama Porch Pirates From Destroying Your Holiday
The holiday season is officially here and people are buying gifts and new things left and right. In 2022, we all have ordered at least something to be delivered to our door, even at times when we weren't home to grab them. Porch Pirates. Porch Pirates are a real thing.
Kentuck Nutrition Officially Opens In Northport
There is a new business in the city of Northport aiming to bring better health choices to the area. Kentuck Nutrition held its grand opening event Saturday with guest appearances from Northport elected officials, University of Alabama football players Javion Cohen and Chase Davis, and UA Track and Field member Jonathan Martin.
Man shot, killed at Hodo Haven Apartments in Tuscaloosa
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit is investigating a homicide that occurred Tuesday afternoon. According to TPD, officers were called to the Hodo Haven Apartments around 6:11 p.m. on calls of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers found a man that had been shot and killed. Nothing else is available as TVCU continues to […]
Anyone In Alabama Try This Viral Tik Tok Sickness Remedy?
There are so many random home remedies for sicknesses I've heard of in the past but this one is different. I've recalled someone telling me that onions in your socks will help fight infections. Although I never tried it, there are people who swear by it. I thought I was...
GALLERY: Crowds Brave Rain for Tuscaloosa’s 46th Annual Christmas Parade
Hundreds of spectators braved sporadic rain to see the 46th Annual West Alabama Christmas Parade return to the streets of downtown Tuscaloosa Monday night. 132 floats, vehicles, walking groups and marching bands participated in the parade, according to a spokesperson for the Tuscaloosa County Parks and Recreation Authority, and a panel of judges honored those with the most holiday spirit after the parade came to an end.
Police in Tuscaloosa Identify 22-Year-Old Shot to Death Tuesday
Police in Tuscaloosa have identified a 22-year-old man who was killed in a shooting at Hodo Haven Apartments Tuesday evening. Captain Jack Kennedy, the commander of the multi-agency Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit, said TPD officers were called to the 600 block of 33rd Street East in Tuscaloosa Tuesday around 6:10 p.m.
Rock Quarry Elementary School’s Rising Star Student of the Month: Evelyn Atkins
Tuscaloosa City Schools, along with Townsquare Media Tuscaloosa, Legal Services of Alabama and Child Abuse Prevention Services, will highlight and recognize Rising Star Character Students of the Month from each school in the district during the 2022-2023 school year. Each month, two to three outstanding TCS students will be highlighted in this series.
UPDATE: Search For Escaped Inmate In Tuscaloosa County
***TUSCALOOSA COUNTY SHERIFF'S DEPUTIES NOW HAVE QUINN ROGERS, THE ESCAPED INMATE FROM EARLIER TODAY, IN CUSTODY***. Tuscaloosa County Sheriff deputies are searching for an escaped inmate on Lurleen Wallace Boulevard and Main Avenue. *From Twitter/@MikeDubberlyGDA. Of course, a large police presence can be seen in that area at this time.
SEE INSIDE Walker County Alabama’s Most Expensive Custom Lake Home
There are 30-plus pictures for you to be able to see inside Walker County Alabama’s most expensive home. It is a custom home that has about everything you need to enjoy the lake lifestyle. Situated on the Jasper, Alabama side of Smith Lake, this one-of-a-kind brick home is stunning...
1900s Estate is Fayette County Alabama’s Most Expensive Home
Southern charm is bountiful in this vintage piece of real estate in Fayette County Alabama. The main home is a bed & breakfast that was built in the 1900s and checks in at close to 5,000 square feet. In addition, the Rose House Inn includes a cottage that was added...
West, Central Alabama Live Severe Weather Coverage Updates
Tornado Watch for Bibb, Dallas, Fayette, Greene, Hale, Lamar, Marengo, Perry, Pickens, Sumter, Tuscaloosa, and Walker [AL] till 11:00 PM CST. BMX issues Severe Thunderstorm Warning [wind: 60 MPH (RADAR INDICATED), hail: 1.00 IN (RADAR INDICATED)] for Greene, Sumter [AL] till 10:30 PM CST. Areal Flood Watch for Blount, Calhoun,...
wbrc.com
Man indicted in murder of Birmingham father
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A Jefferson County grand jury has indicted a man charged with capital murder in the death of a Birmingham father. Youit Jones is charged with the murder of Nathan Gemeinhart in August. Gemeinhart’s body was found in a burning home on Eufaula Avenue in Birmingham.
What to Know For Your Wednesday in West AL
1) With daylight comes a better look at the damage left by a suspected tornado that cut across Greene and Hale counties last night. Emergency Management teams in each county are conducting preliminary damage assessments this morning. Hale County EMA Director Russell Weeden says, "We have between 30 and 40 homes that were heavily damaged or destroyed last night but I hope to have an accurate count by noon today".
Minor Injuries Reported After 8-Car Pileup on Highway 69 South in Tuscaloosa
Police in Tuscaloosa are reporting only minor injuries after an eight-car pileup snarled traffic on Highway 69 South Wednesday afternoon. In a post shared on Facebook, TPD said eight vehicles were involved in an accident near the intersection of Mimosa Park Drive and Highway 69 South. No one was seriously...
15 Families Displaced After Tornado Rips Roof Off Apartments in Eutaw, Alabama
15 families have been displaced after a Tuesday night tornado ripped the roof off an apartment building in Eutaw, Alabama, emergency management officials in Greene County have reported. The tornado passed through Greene County late Tuesday and continued into Hale County, damaging structures in Eutaw and Akron. Greene County EMA...
PARA Invites Public to Tree Lighting Ahead of West Alabama Christmas Parade
Mark your calendars! The Tuscaloosa County Park and Recreation Authority will host two events ahead of next Monday's 46th Annual West Alabama Christmas Parade. According to a release from a PARA spokesperson, a Grand Marshal reception will take place prior to the parade to honor this year's grand marshals, who were announced in late October.
Former Birmingham mayor Cooper Green’s grandson gets life in Georgia prison for running woman over
A Pelham man has again been convicted of killing a grandmother in Georgia when he rammed her car and then ran over her for no apparent reason. Dewey Green, now 31, was initially convicted in 2015 and sentenced to life without parole in the 2014 death of 53-year-old Janice Pitts.
