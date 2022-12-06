ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

Roll 'Bama Roll

Recruiting Update: Major Transfer Portal Target Visiting Alabama

The Crimson Tide will be hosting four highly sought after recruits this weekend but have also added a transfer candidate at a position of need to the visitors list. Maryland tight end CJ Dippre is at the Capstone on an Official Visit. Dippre is a 6-5, 260-pound rising true junior...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
95.3 The Bear

Kentuck Nutrition Officially Opens In Northport

There is a new business in the city of Northport aiming to bring better health choices to the area. Kentuck Nutrition held its grand opening event Saturday with guest appearances from Northport elected officials, University of Alabama football players Javion Cohen and Chase Davis, and UA Track and Field member Jonathan Martin.
NORTHPORT, AL
CBS 42

Man shot, killed at Hodo Haven Apartments in Tuscaloosa

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit is investigating a homicide that occurred Tuesday afternoon. According to TPD, officers were called to the Hodo Haven Apartments around 6:11 p.m. on calls of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers found a man that had been shot and killed. Nothing else is available as TVCU continues to […]
TUSCALOOSA, AL
95.3 The Bear

GALLERY: Crowds Brave Rain for Tuscaloosa’s 46th Annual Christmas Parade

Hundreds of spectators braved sporadic rain to see the 46th Annual West Alabama Christmas Parade return to the streets of downtown Tuscaloosa Monday night. 132 floats, vehicles, walking groups and marching bands participated in the parade, according to a spokesperson for the Tuscaloosa County Parks and Recreation Authority, and a panel of judges honored those with the most holiday spirit after the parade came to an end.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
95.3 The Bear

UPDATE: Search For Escaped Inmate In Tuscaloosa County

***TUSCALOOSA COUNTY SHERIFF'S DEPUTIES NOW HAVE QUINN ROGERS, THE ESCAPED INMATE FROM EARLIER TODAY, IN CUSTODY***. Tuscaloosa County Sheriff deputies are searching for an escaped inmate on Lurleen Wallace Boulevard and Main Avenue. *From Twitter/@MikeDubberlyGDA. Of course, a large police presence can be seen in that area at this time.
TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, AL
95.3 The Bear

West, Central Alabama Live Severe Weather Coverage Updates

Tornado Watch for Bibb, Dallas, Fayette, Greene, Hale, Lamar, Marengo, Perry, Pickens, Sumter, Tuscaloosa, and Walker [AL] till 11:00 PM CST. BMX issues Severe Thunderstorm Warning [wind: 60 MPH (RADAR INDICATED), hail: 1.00 IN (RADAR INDICATED)] for Greene, Sumter [AL] till 10:30 PM CST. Areal Flood Watch for Blount, Calhoun,...
ALABAMA STATE
wbrc.com

Man indicted in murder of Birmingham father

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A Jefferson County grand jury has indicted a man charged with capital murder in the death of a Birmingham father. Youit Jones is charged with the murder of Nathan Gemeinhart in August. Gemeinhart’s body was found in a burning home on Eufaula Avenue in Birmingham.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
95.3 The Bear

What to Know For Your Wednesday in West AL

1) With daylight comes a better look at the damage left by a suspected tornado that cut across Greene and Hale counties last night. Emergency Management teams in each county are conducting preliminary damage assessments this morning. Hale County EMA Director Russell Weeden says, "We have between 30 and 40 homes that were heavily damaged or destroyed last night but I hope to have an accurate count by noon today".
GREENE COUNTY, AL
