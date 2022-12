Dec. 9—NEW LONDON — Two firefighters were injured fighting a two-alarm fire on Friday that severely damaged the home of a family of four. The fire occurred at a two-story raised ranch at 238 Thames St. Firefighters arrived at about 11:30 a.m. to find the upper portion of the home engulfed in fire, flames shooting from the roof.

