Stoopid Buddy Stoodios, an artist-friendly collective that houses some of the finest talent in animation and entertainment, is reportedly developing a series for Nickelodeon!. In the boilerplate of a recent press release, the studio (formerly known as Stoopid Monkey), best known for the longest running stop-motion show on TV, the multi-Emmy® Award-winning Robot Chicken on Adult Swim, mentions some of their upcoming projects, which includes "Justin Roiland’s Gloop World, Dominion X with Steve Aoki, a web3 documentary featuring NOUNS, and series in development with Nickelodeon, HBO Max, Adult Swim, Disney, and Hulu."

19 HOURS AGO