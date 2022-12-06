Read full article on original website
The Stars of 'Snow Day' Talk About Nickelodeon's All New Musical Movie
Nickelodeon's Snow Day returns as a musical this winter. Nickelodeon's beloved Snow Day movie, is back with a musical twist. Stars of the show, Jerry Trainor, Ky Baldwin and Michaela Russell joined Inside South Florida to share what viewers have to look forward to this go round. “Shooting in the...
Week 49, 2022 | What's On Nick | Nickelodeon Premiere Highlights
Your guide to What's New on Nickelodeon for the week of Monday, December 05 - Sunday, December 11, 2022!. --> Stream all your favorite Nickelodeon shows on Paramount+! <-- For Nickelodeon's full November highlights, click here! For Nick's December highlights, click here! or Nickelodeon's Nickmas holiday highlights, click here!. Join...
Stoopid Buddy Stoodios Reportedly Developing New Series for Nickelodeon
Stoopid Buddy Stoodios, an artist-friendly collective that houses some of the finest talent in animation and entertainment, is reportedly developing a series for Nickelodeon!. In the boilerplate of a recent press release, the studio (formerly known as Stoopid Monkey), best known for the longest running stop-motion show on TV, the multi-Emmy® Award-winning Robot Chicken on Adult Swim, mentions some of their upcoming projects, which includes "Justin Roiland’s Gloop World, Dominion X with Steve Aoki, a web3 documentary featuring NOUNS, and series in development with Nickelodeon, HBO Max, Adult Swim, Disney, and Hulu."
A Planet Of Dreams? 🌍 | Star Trek: Prodigy | Nickelodeon UK
A Planet Of Dreams? 🌍 | Star Trek: Prodigy | Nickelodeon UK. Rok-Tahk and the crew venture to an undiscovered planet that manifests their deepest desires, only to realise the planet has desires of its own. Paramount+ UK & Ireland is HERE! Stream a Mountain of Entertainment, including your...
Nickelodeon to Premiere New 'The Really Loud House' Episodes in January 2023
Catch brand new episodes of The Really Loud House, premiering January 2023, only on Nickelodeon! Check out the trailer below!:. In "I Wanna Hold Your Hand," Lincoln (Wolfgang Schaeffer) and his friends get ready for the school dance! Clyde’s dad’s are particularly excited that this might be the night Clyde (Jahzir Bruno) has the ultimate meet-cute they’ve been waiting for, meanwhile Lincoln keeps striking out with his crush, Charlie. (#108)
Paramount+ to Debut 'Yellowjackets' Season 2 in Multiple Territories in March 2023
Paramount+ will premiere Yellowjackets season 2 across multiple markets globally in March 2023! The news was announced during Paramount+'s star-studded Blue Carpet event in Berlin to celebrate the launch of the streaming service in Germany, Switzerland, and Austria. Part survival epic, part psychological horror and part coming-of-age drama, Yellowjackets is...
Paramount+ Announces New Season of 'Are You The One?' to Premiere January 18
PARAMOUNT+ ANNOUNCES NEW SEASON OF “ARE YOU THE ONE?” TO PREMIERE WEDNESDAY, JAN. 18. New Global Edition of the Dating Competition Series Hosted by Relationship Expert and TV Host Kamie Crawford. Dec. 8, 2022 – Paramount+ today announced that a new season featuring a global version of the...
Stealing The Protostar! ⭐️ | Star Trek: Prodigy | Nickelodeon UK
Stealing The Protostar! ⭐️ | Star Trek: Prodigy | Nickelodeon UK. Gwyn ignores Janeway's advice and prepares to steal, or in her words 'reclaim', the USS Protostar!. Paramount+ UK & Ireland is HERE! Stream a Mountain of Entertainment, including your Nickelodeon favourites! Try it FREE at ParamountPlus.com!. The...
Megatron and Optimus Join the SAME TEAM?! | Transformers: EarthSpark | Nickelodeon Cartoon Universe
Megatron and Optimus Join the SAME TEAM?! | Transformers: EarthSpark | Nickelodeon Cartoon Universe. Megatron has a new enemy - the Decepticon Soundwave! Can he put aside his differences with Bumbleebee and Optimus Prime to defeat their common foe? Or will this be the end of Megatron. Find out in this scene from the Paramount+ original series, Transformers: EarthSpark!
Nickelodeon to Debut 'PAW Patrol: Aqua Pups' on January 6, 2023
The PAW Patrol is diving in to a whole new world of adventures, with fin-tastic new friends, including a merpup named Coral, and Merpup magic! But when trouble bubbles up, it's up to these Aqua Pups to save to save Puplantis! PAW Patrol: Aqua Pups, new adventures every Friday all month long beginning Friday, January 6, 2023, only on Nick Jr. on Nickelodeon!
PARAMOUNT+ ARRIVES IN GERMANY, AUSTRIA, AND SWITZERLAND, CONCLUDING A YEAR OF GLOBAL EXPANSION
Global and Local Stars Like Dani Levy and the Cast of THE SHEIK, plus STAR TREK: STRANGE NEW WORLDS’ Anson Mount and 1883’s Marc Rissmann Celebrated the Launch During an Exclusive Launch Event in Berlin. Following Last Week’s Launch In France and Today’s Launch In Germany, Austria And...
