Read full article on original website
Related
Yuma Police unveil details about Mary A Otondo school threat involving a gun
The parent's child overheard one student telling another student about bringing a toy gun that shoots orbeez, but the student only heard the word "gun." The threat was not credible. The post Yuma Police unveil details about Mary A Otondo school threat involving a gun appeared first on KYMA.
yumadailynews.com
Yuma police are looking for the people involved in the car crash shooting
No injuries have been reported from a car crash that happened in Yuma. Police received the call about shots being fired. The incident happened on Saturday, December 3, 2022 at around midnight in the area of 1400 block of South 11th Avenue. Police say that multiple shots were first fired...
Yuma man under investigation in connection with runaway gets sentenced
A Yuma man, charged with sexual abuse after a runaway teen was found in his home, received his sentence in court yesterday. The post Yuma man under investigation in connection with runaway gets sentenced appeared first on KYMA.
yumadailynews.com
Local elementary school receives gun threats, student found not creditable
YUMA - Yuma police received a call about a possible threat that a student said about taking a gun to school. A parent called the Mary A. Otondo School and told the administration their child overheard the threat at school. The investigation started on Wednesday, December 7, 2022, at about...
calexicochronicle.com
El Centro Man Arrested for Alleged Stabbing
EL CENTRO – A 20-year-old El Centro man was arrested by El Centro police in connection to a stabbing in the 1000 block of South Third Street that left another person hospitalized at about 4 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 4. Francisco Jacob Flores was identified by police as the suspect...
Calexico Police Department arrests murder suspect from Indio￼
The Calexico Police Department said they arrested a murder suspect from Indio. The arrest occurred at around 10 p.m. in Calexico on Saturday as the suspect crossed the border. According to authorities, the 19-year-old man is the prime suspect in the shooting and killing of another man from Indio. The police then booked him into Imperial County jail, and The post Calexico Police Department arrests murder suspect from Indio￼ appeared first on KESQ.
Stabbing incident in El Centro on South 3rd Street
A 23-year-old Hispanic man suffered from stab wounds to his upper torso in El Centro. The post Stabbing incident in El Centro on South 3rd Street appeared first on KYMA.
Man detained in connection with Indio murder released after questioning
Indio police confirmed on Thursday that the suspect detained has been released after questioning. Police said the suspect was a person of interest in a deadly shooting in the area of Calhoun Street and Dr Carreon Boulevard on Sept. 22. The search for that killer is still ongoing. The Calexico Police Department said they arrested a The post Man detained in connection with Indio murder released after questioning appeared first on KESQ.
yumadailynews.com
About 90 pounds of meth found by Wellton border agents
While patrolling the desert east of Yuma, Welton border agents found about 90 ponds of meth in a backpack. 90 pounds of meth equals almost $150,000 according to border agents. No word on who the backpacks belong to, or where they came from.
Calexico man arrested as he tries to flee to Mexico
Calexico- Calexico police say a murder suspect from Indio was arrested Saturday night around 10 pm in Calexico as he crossed the border. According to authorities, the 19 year old man is accused of shooting and killing another man in Indio. He was booked into Imperial County jail and is waiting extradition to Riverside County jail for court proceedings. The Calexico police The post Calexico man arrested as he tries to flee to Mexico appeared first on KYMA.
Operation VET-MAS takes place at Veteran’s home
A gift-giving event, Operation VET-MAS, occurred on Saturday. The post Operation VET-MAS takes place at Veteran’s home appeared first on KYMA.
kyma.com
Accused Foothills Walmart robber to get one single plea deal for all charges
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The suspect who Yuma police say led them on a chase that ended with a rollover crash appeared in court. 29-year-old Antonio Gutierrez-Ceballos is facing several criminal charges…. Including armed robbery, aggravated assault and theft of a Chevy Silverado. Police say he fled the crime...
Imperial County AAA cancels December meeting
The Imperial County Area Agency on Aging has released a statement, saying they have canceled this month's Advisory Council meeting. The post Imperial County AAA cancels December meeting appeared first on KYMA.
roselawgroupreporter.com
Plans call for apartment complex on Arizona Ave in Yuma
The owner of property located on South Arizona Avenue, between 17th and 18th streets, stretching east to the railroad tracks, intends to clean up the parcels and then sell them for construction of a multifamily apartment complex. The owner, Bruce and Linda D. Butcher Living Trust, requested annexation of the...
holtvilletribune.com
Christmas Tree Takes Root in Calexico Promenade
CALEXICO – As part of a longstanding tradition, Calexico resident Laura Talamantes and her family like to attend Christmas holiday events the city sponsors. The tradition dates back to when Talamantes’ mother would watch her perform in the Calexico High School Mighty Bulldog Marching Band during its participation in the city’s annual Christmas parade.
touropia.com
16 Best Things to Do in Yuma, AZ
Fittingly known as the ‘Sunniest City on Earth’, Yuma is situated in the southwest corner of Arizona, surrounded by the Sonoran Desert. Set right on the border with both Mexico and California, it has a wealth of interesting historic attractions and fun outdoor activities for visitors to check out.
High numbers of winter visitors return to Yuma
It's that time of year when winter visitors make their way to the sunshine capital of the world, Yuma, and contribute tens of millions of dollars to our economy every year. The post High numbers of winter visitors return to Yuma appeared first on KYMA.
kyma.com
Wind Advisory issued December 11 at 4:27AM MST until December 12 at 9:00AM MST by NWS Phoenix AZ
* WHAT…West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. * WHERE…Southwest corner of Imperial County. * WHEN…From 8 AM this morning to 8 AM PST Monday. * IMPACTS…Difficult driving conditions along I-8 near the San. Diego County border. A Wind Advisory means...
kyma.com
Quiet weather for now before a another storm system moves in
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - It's been a quiet afternoon with average temperatures, today we tied our high with our average temperature for today's date. For the rest of tonight we will see partly cloudy skies, but thankfully weather conditions will continue to stay dry and calm. Chillier temperatures will...
This Is The Poorest City In Arizona
24/7 Wall St. identified the poorest city in each state.
Comments / 0