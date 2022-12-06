ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

Trial begins for Ugandan activist’s wrongful death in Arches National Park

By Ally O'Rullian
ABC4
ABC4
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2u6tti_0jYX2OEe00

ARCHES NATIONAL PARK, Utah ( ABC4 ) – Trial began Monday, Dec. 5 for the death of Ugandan women’s activist Esther Nakajjigo, who died after a gate at Arches National Park swung open and decapitated her.

The family is in federal court with a $140million-dollar wrongful lawsuit and personal claim lawsuit against the National Park Service . The U.S. already admitted responsibility for the wrongful death of Esther “Essie” Nakajjigo. Now, the argument centers around the amount of money owed to her family and husband.

Utah State University deep space radio makes history as it reaches moon’s orbit

In April 2020, 25-year-old Esther Nakajjigo and her husband Ludovic “Ludo” Michaud were driving in their rental car visiting Arches.

They approached an open gate when a strong wind gust swung the gate, which crashed into their car, decapitating Esther.

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

ABC4 Daily News

Her husband, mother and father sued for hundreds of millions for both economic and non-economic damages. The plaintiffs argued that not only was her death incredibly traumatic, she was a rising star of activism in her country and across the world, creating a huge economic loss.

The defendants argued there is evidence Esther wanted to help others, but not enrich herself, telling the judge a more adequate amount for her family and husband based on the projection of her earnings and emotional damages is $3.5 million in total.

Esther’s work centered on helping child mothers and empowering women to receive education and financially provide for themselves.

At just age 17, she became Uganda’s Ambassador for women and girls and quickly became widely known by dignitaries across the world, including the United Nations .

Her mentor and colleague Wilson Jaga was scheduled to take the stand Monday as a witness.

“I want them to learn the power of this girl so that it can be amplified for many other girls across the world,” Jaga said.

Wellington man allegedly attempts to sexually assault teen girl in LDS church restroom

His testimony showcased Esther’s prominence in Uganda, and her ability to fundraise. He cited her creation of a health center, multiple humanitarian reality-TV shows, awards, scholarships and more as generating over $540,000 in 2019.

He described her as full of life, singing, dancing, performing, always creative, driven, shining, someone he’s never seen before and never seen since.

“Esther was a star. She was one in one million girls who came from nothing to something, and not only for herself, but for millions of girls in Africa,” Jaga said.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC4 Utah.

Comments / 0

Related
toofab.com

U.S. Govt. Only Wants to Pay $3.5 Million to Family of Woman Decapitated at State Park

Her husband and family, however, are seeking $140 million after a gate cut short the life of "an extraordinary warrior for good." The trial between the National Park Service and the family of a woman who was beheaded by an improperly secured security gate began this week -- and there's a major disagreement over how much to award in damages to the victim's loved ones.
UTAH STATE
Good News Network

Utah Man Jumps Into Icy River to Save Woman Attempting Suicide at the Same Spot Where he First Dated His Wife

A Utah man’s heroic decision to jump into a freezing river has saved a woman after she attempted to end her life on the morning of November 12. Dane Entze and his wife were returning from a weekend getaway to celebrate their anniversary. They were crossing John’s Hole Bridge in Idaho Falls, Idaho—the very spot where the couple had their first date—when they came upon the scene of what would be another “life-altering moment”.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
C. Heslop

Few Remember The Massacre Of Native Indian Americans

“It almost annihilated us as a people,” said Darren B. Parry. Parry is a former chairman of the Northwestern Band of the Shoshone Nation. “But it’s largely been forgotten.” because the Civil War overshadowed the event. The causalities were 350 people. But some reports suggest higher numbers. (source)
Outsider.com

Yellowstone National Park: Human Foot Found in Geyser Belonged to 70-Year-Old Visitor

Yellowstone National Park (YELL) officials now know the identity of the person whose foot was found within West Thumb Geyser Basin earlier this year. Park staff made a grisly, tragic discovery in August 2022 when part of a foot in a shoe was found floating in West Thumb’s Abyss Pool. An investigation, led by Yellowstone law enforcement officers, left many questions unanswered.
CALIFORNIA STATE
ABC4

ABC4

22K+
Followers
10K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest Salt Lake City, Utah news, weather, and sports

 https://www.abc4.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy