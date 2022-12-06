Jackson County legislators approve settlement with former sheriff's deputy

The Jackson County Legislature Monday approved a $5.3 million settlement in a discrimination case filed by a former sheriff's deputy.

Doug Caster, who served more than 30 years in the sheriff's department, claimed in his lawsuit he was "continuously harassed by Defendants," according to the lawsuit.

In addition, the "Plaintiff believes this was an effort to force Plaintiff to resign."

Among other claims in Caster's suit was he was discriminated on the basis of his age by "placing Plaintiff under investigation under false pretenses, but telling Plaintiff he "would not be investigated if he resigned," by suspending Plaintiff, by terminating Plaintiff and by not investigating Plaintiffs complaints of discrimination."

The resolution to settle the lawsuit was introduced by Jackson County Legislator Charlie Franklin.

Caster's case was pending in the Missouri Court of Appeals after he won a jury verdict at his trial, according to the resolution.

In addition, the County Counselor recommended a settlement of $5.3 million.

The vote was 6-2 in favor of approving the settlement with one legislator absent.

