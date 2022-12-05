Arcadia city Marshal retiring, replacement to be sworn in this week

ARCADIA, Fla. — Marshal Matt Anderson has spent a majority of his life serving small-town Arcadia, and now he is retiring.

“I was 20 years old when I started here and unfortunately just turned 54 the other day,” Anderson said.

Today, ADP held an open house for members of the community to say goodbye to the tenured leader. In between laughs, Anderson sat down exclusively with NBC2 to talk about his time serving and the transition to civilian life.

“The biggest part of me is nervous, scared. I mean, I am a little excited but terrifying,” Anderson said.

The sign out front already shows you who is taking over for him, Quinn Jones, but that doesn’t make taking the badge off any easier.

“I look at things in life as chapters. this is just another chapter of my life I have to look back on, have great memories of, smile and probably cry like I’m about to a couple times now,” Anderson said.

He just hopes he made a difference. The people showing up to send him off assure him he did.

Next in line for Marshal is Quinn Jones.

“I recruited Quinn. Me and Gary Evans recruited. Quinn used to be the manager at Subway here in town,” Anderson said.

“The Marshal came twice, asked me to come work for the department. I turned him down twice. I was too busy making sandwiches at the time,” Jones said.

It was in 2000 when Jones made a life change to law enforcement. 22 years later, he’s being sworn in as city Marshal tomorrow.

“I know I can do the job. Because I watched him do it, I know what to expect and I’m ready to do it,” Jones said.

“I have confidence in Quinn. He’s going to do a great job with the police department. I’m leaving it in great hands. I’m very proud of him,” Anderson said.