(CBS DETROIT) - If you're looking for a fun activity to do over the holiday season, check out the Detroit Historical Museum and the Dossin Great Lakes Museum.These two museums, which are both operated by the Detroit Historical Society, are offering free admission to visitors on Sundays in December, which includes: Dec. 4, Dec. 11 and Dec. 18.The Detroit Historical Museum is located at 5401 Woodward Ave. in Detroit's midtown neighborhood and is open from 1 to 5 p.m. on Sundays. If you can't make it on a Sunday, the museum is open to the public from 10 a.m. to 5...

DETROIT, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO