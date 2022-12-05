Read full article on original website
David Hahn, the radioactive boy scout who built a nuclear reactor in his mother's shed when he was 17Sara BDetroit, MI
Deceased Mother Prime Suspect In Her Son's DisappearanceStill UnsolvedLivonia, MI
Detroit Pistons owner is giving away millionsAsh JurbergDetroit, MI
In 1994, a mom said she lost her 4-year-old son at the mall but witnesses saw her alone. What happened to D'Wan Sims?Fatim HemrajLivonia, MI
4 Great Burger Places in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
The Tina Turner Musical Ignites on Opening Night in Detroit
The Tina Turner Musical brought energy, and electricity to a full house at the Detroit Opera House on opening night Tuesday, December 6. Performances are now through Sunday, December 18. Tickets will be available online at Ticketmaster.com, BroadwayinDetroit.com, charge by phone (800) 982-2787, and in person at the Fisher Theatre Box Office.
How Detroit Stylist and Showroom Owner Daun Green Gets It Done
Daun Green, 35, showroom owner and operator services other stylists to her authentic collection of some of Detroit's most luxurious Black designers. The post How Detroit Stylist and Showroom Owner Daun Green Gets It Done appeared first on BLAC Media.
Detroit’s Black fraternities and sororities: A tour of their history and contributions
From skyscrapers to historic homes, Detroit is filled with historical landmarks, including some of the city’s African American fraternity and sorority housing. But what is the history behind Detroit’s Black fraternity and sorority houses? And what contributions have they made to Detroit, one of America’s largest majority-Black cities?
Dawn Patterson joyful about the Socialite Detroit Fabulous Holiday Experience
Socialite Detroit will host their annual Fabulous Holiday Experience on Dec. 10, 2022. This year, they will be benefiting Oakland Forward, a nonprofit organization dedicated to strengthening and empowering communities of color. Dawn Patterson will be one of the hosts for the event and spoke with rolling out about the...
Woman In Iconic Civil Rights Photo Dies At 81
Activist Mamie King-Chalmers passed away in her Detroit home last Tuesday, according to her daughter Lasuria Allman. Mamie King-Chalmers, who, as a young woman, appeared in an iconic photo depicting the struggle for civil rights in Alabama, died at age 81. According to the Associated Press, King-Chalmers passed away in...
CuriosiD: Why does steam come out of Detroit’s streets?
WDET’s CuriosiD series answers your questions about everything Detroit. Subscribe to CuriosiD on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, NPR.org or wherever you get your podcasts. In this episode of CuriosiD, we answer the question:. “Why does steam come out of Detroit’s streets?”. The short answer. It looks like there’s steam...
Detroit: 8 Amazing Places To Visit In Detroit, Michigan
Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Detroit, Michigan. The city is also home to many world-class museums. Among the many things to do in Detroit are the Detroit Historical Museum, which traces the city’s history over three centuries, and the Motown Museum, which showcases instruments and recording equipment used by the legendary artists.
Fifth-Year NeighborHub Grant Invests over $1M in Detroit Businesses for Neighborhoods
The competition for funding and resources is often difficult for small businesses and non-profits especially when in a match against Detroit’s giant corporations. The NeighborHUB Grant, administered in partnership between the Detroit Regional Chamber and General Motors, provides neighborhood stakeholders (nonprofits, block groups and small business owners) the freedom to drive and develop programs and places that specifically address needs and have the biggest impact.
Detroit’s Hotel Yorba is back on the market
Immortalized in a White Stripes song, the motel could be reborn as apartments or a hotel
A Food Blogger Was Told Detroit Has Better Mexican Food Than Texas & Some Actually Agree
There are a few cuisines Texans pride themselves on, and that includes BBQ, over-the-top desserts, and Mexican cooking. Eric (@EricEatsHTX), a food blogger in Houston, TX, revealed in a November tweet that someone boldly told him Detroit, MI, has better Mexican food than the Lone Star State. The post has...
Ann Arbor man looking for love with older women on new reality dating show
They’re mostly in their 20s and they’re about to try and woo three single women nearly twice their age. That’s the premise behind the new Hulu reality dating show, “Back in the Groove.” Among the young men looking for love is a 27-year old from Ann Arbor.
Detroit police veteran of 45 years retires, capping off distinguished career
Chief James White was all smiles sending off one of Detroit’s finest. Lt. Ilaseo Lewis started in 1977. He could have retired 20 years ago, but chose to stay.
Statue of Detroit’s first Black mayor set to replace Cass statue in U.S. Capitol
A statue of Coleman Young, Detroit’s first Black mayor, will replace the full-length marble statue of Lewis Cass in the U.S. Capitol’s National Statuary Hall after a Senate resolution was also adopted by the House Tuesday. The proposal, championed by Sen. Adam Hollier, D-Detroit, will be one of...
We worked for Dr. Ben Carson. We know Dr. Ben Carson. Canceling him is just not right
We worked for Ben Carson. We know Ben Carson. Letting cancel culture erase a school name honoring him is a rejection of his heroism and the American Dream.
If Another Pizza Disappointed, Little Caesars Will Give You a $6 Detroit-Style Pizza
Little Caesars is headquartered in Detroit. (The Red Wings even play in Little Caesars Arena.) The Hot-N-Ready chain is pushing an argument where having a headquarters there means that its Detroit-style pizza, no matter the Little Caesars location, is the real deal. Whether or not that argument has merit, Little...
New Italian cocktail bar Apt. Disco opens on Detroit’s east side
DETROIT – If you’re looking for a place to wear your boogie shoes, you need to check out Apt. Disco tucked in the upstairs of a building on Detroit’s east side. The new cocktail bar is located above its sister bar Lost River on Mack Avenue, and held a soft opening on Dec. 2.
One Michigan City Named Among 'Most Sinful Cities' In America
Wallethub listed the most sinful cities in the country.
Dossin Great Lakes Museum offering free admission on Sundays in December
(CBS DETROIT) - If you're looking for a fun activity to do over the holiday season, check out the Detroit Historical Museum and the Dossin Great Lakes Museum.These two museums, which are both operated by the Detroit Historical Society, are offering free admission to visitors on Sundays in December, which includes: Dec. 4, Dec. 11 and Dec. 18.The Detroit Historical Museum is located at 5401 Woodward Ave. in Detroit's midtown neighborhood and is open from 1 to 5 p.m. on Sundays. If you can't make it on a Sunday, the museum is open to the public from 10 a.m. to 5...
Black Detroit cop wins racial-bias lawsuit against city after his arrest and suspension
Officer Johnny Strickland, a Detroit native, said he was was handcuffed and harassed by white cops
Detroit DoorDash Driver Shares Video of Cockroach Infestation at Popeyes, Restaurant Closed
A Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen restaurant in Detroit is temporarily closed after a DoorDash Driver posted a video of a cockroach infestation at the location. Popeyes' parent company was quick to point out that the location on Detroit's east side is owned by a franchisee. The company called the situation "completely unacceptable."
