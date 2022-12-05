ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
michiganchronicle.com

The Tina Turner Musical Ignites on Opening Night in Detroit

The Tina Turner Musical brought energy, and electricity to a full house at the Detroit Opera House on opening night Tuesday, December 6. Performances are now through Sunday, December 18. Tickets will be available online at Ticketmaster.com, BroadwayinDetroit.com, charge by phone (800) 982-2787, and in person at the Fisher Theatre Box Office.
DETROIT, MI
Essence

Woman In Iconic Civil Rights Photo Dies At 81

Activist Mamie King-Chalmers passed away in her Detroit home last Tuesday, according to her daughter Lasuria Allman. Mamie King-Chalmers, who, as a young woman, appeared in an iconic photo depicting the struggle for civil rights in Alabama, died at age 81. According to the Associated Press, King-Chalmers passed away in...
DETROIT, MI
wdet.org

CuriosiD: Why does steam come out of Detroit’s streets?

WDET’s CuriosiD series answers your questions about everything Detroit. Subscribe to CuriosiD on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, NPR.org or wherever you get your podcasts. In this episode of CuriosiD, we answer the question:. “Why does steam come out of Detroit’s streets?”. The short answer. It looks like there’s steam...
DETROIT, MI
nomadlawyer.org

Detroit: 8 Amazing Places To Visit In Detroit, Michigan

Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Detroit, Michigan. The city is also home to many world-class museums. Among the many things to do in Detroit are the Detroit Historical Museum, which traces the city’s history over three centuries, and the Motown Museum, which showcases instruments and recording equipment used by the legendary artists.
DETROIT, MI
michiganchronicle.com

Fifth-Year NeighborHub Grant Invests over $1M in Detroit Businesses for Neighborhoods

The competition for funding and resources is often difficult for small businesses and non-profits especially when in a match against Detroit’s giant corporations. The NeighborHUB Grant, administered in partnership between the Detroit Regional Chamber and General Motors, provides neighborhood stakeholders (nonprofits, block groups and small business owners) the freedom to drive and develop programs and places that specifically address needs and have the biggest impact.
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

New Italian cocktail bar Apt. Disco opens on Detroit’s east side

DETROIT – If you’re looking for a place to wear your boogie shoes, you need to check out Apt. Disco tucked in the upstairs of a building on Detroit’s east side. The new cocktail bar is located above its sister bar Lost River on Mack Avenue, and held a soft opening on Dec. 2.
DETROIT, MI
CBS Detroit

Dossin Great Lakes Museum offering free admission on Sundays in December

(CBS DETROIT) - If you're looking for a fun activity to do over the holiday season, check out the Detroit Historical Museum and the  Dossin Great Lakes Museum.These two museums, which are both operated by the Detroit Historical Society, are offering free admission to visitors on Sundays in December, which includes: Dec. 4, Dec. 11 and Dec. 18.The Detroit Historical Museum is located at 5401 Woodward Ave. in Detroit's midtown neighborhood and is open from 1 to 5 p.m. on Sundays. If you can't make it on a Sunday, the museum is open to the public from 10 a.m. to 5...
DETROIT, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy