Woman dies in Metairie traffic fatality after being hit while walking
NEW ORLEANS — The Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office (JPSO) is investigating a traffic fatality that killed a pedestrian in Metairie just after 9:00 Friday night. According to the JPSO, a woman was walking in the left lane on the southbound side of Power Boulevard near 33rd Street when she was hit by a vehicle driving in the southbound lane.
Rideshare drivers react to fatal stabbing of New Orleans Uber driver
NEW ORLEANS — When you call an Uber, that’s not someone’s company car, that’s their personal car. That driver is taking a leap of faith and trusting that passenger. That’s exactly what Yolanda Dillion did and it cost her her life. Days after the senseless...
All lanes reopened after large police presence on I-10 in New Orleans
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A large police presence shut down lanes of travel on I-10 in New Orleans Friday night (Dec. 9). The closures began around 5 p.m. on I-10 West at Orleans Avenue. All lanes were closed initially, but the far left lane opened for travel around 30 minutes...
NOPD in search of suspect accused in Gentilly shooting of four people
The NOPD responded to the 4200 block of Chef Menteur Highway at about 12:30, after four people suffered gunshot wounds.
New Orleans woman identified as gunshot victim found dead on Metairie roadside
The Jefferson Parish Coroner's Office has identified the woman found fatally shot in Metairie Wednesday morning as Charlene Jarreau, 42, of New Orleans. Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office deputies discovered Jarreau's body lying on the side of the road near the intersection of Ivy Street and Little Farms Avenue (map), said Detective Brandon Veal, a Sheriff's Office spokesperson. Deputies went to the scene about 6:15 a.m. after receiving a report of an unconscious person.
Man fatally shot in Algiers, NOPD says
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A man was fatally shot early Friday (Dec. 9) morning in an Algiers neighborhood, according to information from NOPD. Police say the victim was found dead in the 1700 block of Hendee. Police say they received a call concerning a shooting around 3:26 a.m. and the...
Woman identified in Wednesday night deadly shooting in Little Woods, NOPD
The NOPD is in the process of gathering evidence and information in order to determine a possible suspect and motive.
NOPD seeks 4 suspects wanted for robbery in French Quarter
The NOPD is asking for the public's assistance in locating four suspects wanted in connection with a robbery investigation.
Unsolved killing of eighth grader from Uptown New Orleans school leaves teacher in grief
The unsolved killing of an eighth grader from Samuel J. Green Charter School in Uptown New Orleans has left the school community grieving the loss of Dominic Tomlin, 14, who was found shot dead three weeks ago on train tracks in Gentilly. A former Green teacher, Jess Ambrose, said Dominic...
NOPD: Suspect wanted in connection to aggravated assault
The NOPD is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect wanted in connection to an aggravated assault.
NOPD: Woman shot to death at Willows Apartments
The New Orleans Orleans Police Department is investigating a homicide in New Orleans East. Police said a woman was found shot at the Willows Apartments in the 7000 block of Lawrence Road after 9 p.m. Wednesday. According to detectives, she was pronounced dead on scene. The NOPD did not release...
Shooting at Dollar Tree injures 2 in Gentilly, NOPD says
Two people were injured in a shooting at a Dollar Tree at the edge of Gentilly, New Orleans police said Thursday afternoon. The shooting was reported to police around 12:30 p.m. in the 4200 block of Chef Menteur Highway (map). The injured people were taken to hospitals, where their conditions...
NOPD: Suspect wanted after holding a victim at gunpoint
The NOPD is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect wanted in connection to an armed robbery in the 7200 block of Hayne Boulevard.
Violent night in New Orleans
Cops say bullets hit five people in New Orleans in about seven hours Wednesday. 3 of them died. Love ones say a 16-year-old girl was one of two people shot at a Gentilly Walgreens. She died on the scene. The victims were found in the parking lot
Victim hospitalized after St. Claude home invasion, shooting
According to officers, the suspect forced his way into a St. Claude home in the 1100 block of Clouet Street with a gun in hand.
Woman found shot to death on side of the road in Metairie
METAIRIE, La. — The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a woman was found shot to death on the side of the road in Metairie Wednesday morning. “Around 6:15 am, deputies were dispatched to a report of an unconscious person on the ground near the intersection of Ivy St. and Little Farms Ave on the edge of the River Ridge neighborhood. Upon arrival, deputies located an unresponsive adult female on the side of the road. She was suffering from at least one gunshot wound. The victim was pronounced dead on the scene,” an initial report from JPSO says.
'He left me with nobody' - Mother mourns the loss of her daughter to random killing
NEW ORLEANS — Yolanda Dillion planned everything carefully in her life. At 54 years of age, she lived with and cared for her mother Edna, who is in her 80s and surviving cancer. Dillion, a breast cancer survivor herself, was a constant whirlwind of activity, participating actively in her...
Detective takes center stage in trial of Baton Rouge woman accused of poisoning husband, boyfriend
Arthur Noflin Jr. had been missing for days by the time New Orleans homicide detectives visited the home of his estranged wife in March 2016. When the detectives broke the news that Noflin’s truck was found burned to a crisp with charred human remains in the back seat near an abandoned railyard in New Orleans’ 9th Ward, Meshell Hale began sobbing unconsolably.
Porch pirate caught on camera in front of Gentilly home
The man then went behind the house and into an unlocked shed, stealing several other items.
Car owners leave Pelicans game to find vehicles burglarized Wednesday night
One man said because of the incident he will not be driving his truck in the city again because of how stressful the situation was.
