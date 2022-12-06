ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson Parish, LA

WWL

Woman dies in Metairie traffic fatality after being hit while walking

NEW ORLEANS — The Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office (JPSO) is investigating a traffic fatality that killed a pedestrian in Metairie just after 9:00 Friday night. According to the JPSO, a woman was walking in the left lane on the southbound side of Power Boulevard near 33rd Street when she was hit by a vehicle driving in the southbound lane.
METAIRIE, LA
NOLA.com

New Orleans woman identified as gunshot victim found dead on Metairie roadside

The Jefferson Parish Coroner's Office has identified the woman found fatally shot in Metairie Wednesday morning as Charlene Jarreau, 42, of New Orleans. Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office deputies discovered Jarreau's body lying on the side of the road near the intersection of Ivy Street and Little Farms Avenue (map), said Detective Brandon Veal, a Sheriff's Office spokesperson. Deputies went to the scene about 6:15 a.m. after receiving a report of an unconscious person.
METAIRIE, LA
fox8live.com

Man fatally shot in Algiers, NOPD says

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A man was fatally shot early Friday (Dec. 9) morning in an Algiers neighborhood, according to information from NOPD. Police say the victim was found dead in the 1700 block of Hendee. Police say they received a call concerning a shooting around 3:26 a.m. and the...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

NOPD: Woman shot to death at Willows Apartments

The New Orleans Orleans Police Department is investigating a homicide in New Orleans East. Police said a woman was found shot at the Willows Apartments in the 7000 block of Lawrence Road after 9 p.m. Wednesday. According to detectives, she was pronounced dead on scene. The NOPD did not release...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Shooting at Dollar Tree injures 2 in Gentilly, NOPD says

Two people were injured in a shooting at a Dollar Tree at the edge of Gentilly, New Orleans police said Thursday afternoon. The shooting was reported to police around 12:30 p.m. in the 4200 block of Chef Menteur Highway (map). The injured people were taken to hospitals, where their conditions...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL-AMFM

Violent night in New Orleans

Cops say bullets hit five people in New Orleans in about seven hours Wednesday. 3 of them died. Love ones say a 16-year-old girl was one of two people shot at a Gentilly Walgreens. She died on the scene. The victims were found in the parking lot
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL

Woman found shot to death on side of the road in Metairie

METAIRIE, La. — The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a woman was found shot to death on the side of the road in Metairie Wednesday morning. “Around 6:15 am, deputies were dispatched to a report of an unconscious person on the ground near the intersection of Ivy St. and Little Farms Ave on the edge of the River Ridge neighborhood. Upon arrival, deputies located an unresponsive adult female on the side of the road. She was suffering from at least one gunshot wound. The victim was pronounced dead on the scene,” an initial report from JPSO says.
METAIRIE, LA
theadvocate.com

Detective takes center stage in trial of Baton Rouge woman accused of poisoning husband, boyfriend

Arthur Noflin Jr. had been missing for days by the time New Orleans homicide detectives visited the home of his estranged wife in March 2016. When the detectives broke the news that Noflin’s truck was found burned to a crisp with charred human remains in the back seat near an abandoned railyard in New Orleans’ 9th Ward, Meshell Hale began sobbing unconsolably.
BATON ROUGE, LA
