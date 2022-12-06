Read full article on original website
Related
Mariah Carey Joined by Daughter Monroe, 11, for Duet of 'Away in a Manger' at Toronto Show
The duet came as the mother-daughter duo rocked beautiful white gowns at Mimi's latest Merry Christmas To All performance Monroe may always be Mariah Carey's baby, but she's certainly not singing like a baby! The pop icon's 11-year-old daughter joined her on stage for their first-ever duet of the classic hymn "Away in a Manger" at Mimi's Merry Christmas to All show Friday. And yes, she even harmonized with Mariah as she whistled. The performance, taking place at the Scotiabank Arena, saw the pair go back and forth...
Nick Cannon Rests with Daughter Onyx in First Photo with One of His Kids Since Hospital Release
LaNisha Cole shared the sweet photo of daughter Onyx Ice, 3 months, napping with her dad on her Instagram Story Friday morning LaNisha Cole is sharing some sweet moments between Nick Cannon and his baby girl. On Friday, the model shared a photo on her Instagram Story showing the Wild N' Out host napping on a green couch with a bottle in his hand as he holds 3-month-old daughter Onyx Ice. "Her dad stopped by yesterday morning," the new mom, 40, shared. "I hear them laughing it up and...
Miley Cyrus Shaves Off Jimmy Fallon's Beard on The Tonight Show — WATCH
"It's not as bad as it looks" the "Wrecking Ball" singer quipped midway through the task to promote her show Miley's New Year's Eve Party on NBC Miley Cyrus accepted a new challenge on live TV! On Friday, the "Midnight Sky" songstress performed a rather fun task to promote her new upcoming TV gig called Miley's New Year's Eve Party on NBC by shaving off Jimmy Fallon's beard during The Tonight Show. "This is [a] promotion plan I have going, this is definitely gonna make everyone watch my new show, this is gonna...
Jana Kramer Enjoys N.Y.C. Date Night with 'Beautiful' 6-Year-Old Daughter Jolie
Kramer and her daughter snapped pictures and videos at iHeart Radio's Jingle Ball 2022 Jana Kramer and her daughter are making some unforgettable memories in New York City. The country music singer, 39, took her daughter to the Big Apple for a sweet mother-daughter date night at the iHeart Radio Jingle Ball 2022 and shared some cute behind-the-scenes moments on her Instagram. Kramer's first post shows her and daughter Jolie, 6, arriving on the red carpet for the event and taking pictures. Kramer opted to wear a champagne-colored dress...
Cher's Mother Georgia Holt Dead at 96: 'Mom is Gone,' Singer Says
Georgia Holt had previously been hospitalized with pneumonia in September, according to daughter Cher Cher's mother, Georgia Holt, has died. She was 96. The musician, 76, revealed the news on Twitter early Saturday morning. "Mom is gone," Cher tweeted alongside a sad-face emoji. The news comes three months after the pop superstar revealed on the social media platform that her mother was hospitalized with pneumonia in September. "Sorry I've Been Mia. Mom's Been Sick Off & On. She Just Got Out Of Hosp. She Had Pneumonia," Cher wrote...
Kourtney Kardashian Is 'Finally' Getting Her Energy Back 10 Months After Undergoing IVF Treatment
The reality TV star and entrepreneur shared a quick update in an Instagram story on Thursday Kourtney Kardashian is opening up about her IVF journey. The reality TV star – who shared her attempts to address her fertility issues on The Kardashians — revealed how she's feeling in an Instagram story on Thursday. "Finally started getting my energy back 10 months after stopping IVF," the 43-year-old wrote on top of a photo of her treadmill's dashboard. "For anyone else going through it, it gets better!" Kardashian and husband Travis Barker...
Mick Jagger and Girlfriend Melanie Hamrick Celebrate Son Deveraux's 6th Birthday with Sweet Photo
Mick Jagger and Melanie Hamrick welcomed son Deveraux, their first child together, in 2016 Mick Jagger and Melanie Hamrick's son Deveraux is growing up! Jagger, 79, and Hamrick, 35, celebrated the 6-year-old's birthday on Thursday with a festive cake and party hats. A carousel shared on the former ballet dancer's Instagram page features some of Deveraux's cutest moments, including one in which he holds a cookie while in the studio and others taken at what appears to be a theme park. In another photo, a happy Deveraux...
Julie Andrews Says 'It's Probably Not Going to Be Possible' for Her to Star in Princess Diaries 3
The British actress played Queen Clarisse Renaldi opposite Anne Hathaway's Mia Thermopolis in The Princess Diaries and The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement Julie Andrews is expressing her thoughts about starring in a potential Princess Diaries 3. While speaking to Access Hollywood for an interview published on Tuesday, the Sound of Music star shared whether she would be reprising her role as Queen Clarisse Renaldi in the potential sequel of the movie. "I think we know that it's probably not going to be possible," Andrews, 87, said. "It was...
Diddy Announces the Arrival of New Baby Girl, Love Sean Combs: 'I'm So Blessed'
On Saturday, the hip-hop mogul announced the arrival of a new addition to his family via Twitter Sean "Diddy" Combs is a dad again! On Saturday, the hip-hop mogul announced the arrival of a new addition to his family via Twitter. "I'm so blessed to welcome my baby girl Love Sean Combs to the world," wrote Combs, who did not share the identity of the baby's mother. "Mama Combs, Quincy, Justin, Christian, Chance, D'Lila, Jessie and myself all love you so much! God is the Greatest!" I’m so...
Jennifer Lopez Wore a Houndstooth Coat in an Unexpected Color While Christmas Tree Shopping with Ben Affleck
Christmas is around the corner, and that means it's time to adorn your home in all things red and green (if you haven't already!). Over the weekend, Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck, and their kids went shopping for Christmas trees to really get into the holiday spirit, and it looks like the actress took a little bit of inspiration from her surroundings with her outfit.
Whoopi Goldberg Says Kim Kardashian 'Cannot Get a Movie Greenlit': But 'I'd Never Minimize' Her
Charlize Theron recently said that Kim Kardashian might "get way more off the ground" than even veteran Hollywood actors like Meryl Streep Whoopi Goldberg does not agree with Charlize Theron's take that Kim Kardashian has the power to "get way more off the ground" in Hollywood than acting legend Meryl Streep. During Thursday's episode of The View, Goldberg, 67, responded to the recent comment Theron, 47, made to The Hollywood Reporter about Kardashian's status in Hollywood. "I don't think that's true. Kim Kardashian cannot get a movie greenlit, or it would've happened," Goldberg...
Tamera Mowry's 2 Kids: Everything to Know
Tamera Mowry-Housley and her husband Adam Housley share two kids: Aden and Ariah Tamera Mowry-Housley famously acted alongside her twin sister on television, but at home, she is just "Mom." The Sister, Sister star and former co-host of The Real shares son Aden, 10, and daughter Ariah, 7, with her husband, Adam Housley, whom she married in 2011. Motherhood has given the actress and talk show host a newfound appreciation of the little things. "They have taught me to be present and enjoy the most simple things in life,"...
Radio City Rockettes Who Dance for 6 Hours Every Day Love Changing Into These Comfy Sneakers Post-Show
Jennifer Garner and Reese Witherspoon are fans, too Every Christmas season, the iconic Rockettes light up Radio City Music Hall's stage in shimmery dresses, rhinestone headpieces, and that classic red lip. But once they've hung up their dancing shoes after a long day performing, they step into something more comfortable. PEOPLE went backstage at the famed New York City theater with four Rockettes currently performing in the Christmas Spectacular, which runs for six weeks this year. While each dancer's post-show ritual differs — some sink into Epsom salt...
Ant Anstead Shares Photo with Son Hudson, 3, After Settling Custody Battle with Christina Hall
Ant Anstead enjoyed a "BBQ Night" with son Hudson shortly after he and ex Christina Hall reached a custody agreement for the 3-year-old Ant Anstead is spending an evening out with son Hudson shortly after he and ex Christina Hall reached a custody agreement for the 3-year-old. The Celebrity IOU Joyride star, 43, shared a photo on his Instagram Story Wednesday of him and his toddler son giggling while enjoying a "BBQ night" together. In the snap, Anstead holds Hudson and smiles at him while the toddler laughs...
Derek Jeter Reveals Hilarious Reason His Daughter, 5, Interrupted His Yankee Stadium Speech
Derek Jeter and wife Hannah share three daughters: River, 1, Story, 3½, and Bella, 5 Derek Jeter's little girls don't quite grasp what a big deal their dad is to baseball and vice versa. Appearing on Today Friday with wife Hannah, the former New York Yankee, 48, explained that he had to offer a "bribe" to older daughters — Story Grey, 3½, and Bella Raine, 5 — to get them to sit through their first baseball game — which included a ceremony celebrating his induction into the National Baseball...
T.J. Holmes Called Amy Robach's Marriage a 'Love Story Like None Other' a Year Before Their Romance
The GMA3 co-anchor also referred to his costar’s husband Andrew Shue as "a dear, dear friend" during the Oct. 2021 segment T.J. Holmes called Amy Robach's marriage to Andrew Shue a "love story like none other" more than a year before the GMA3 co-anchors' romance became public. In a resurfaced Oct. 2021 clip, Holmes, 45, introduced Robach, 49, and Shue, 55, on the ABC news show while the pair were promoting their children's book, Better Together. "These are absolutely two of my favorite people on the planet," he said. "Of course, you all...
'Star Wars' Actor Gary Friedkin Dead at 70 from COVID Complications: 'He Was a Gift to All Who Knew Him'
Star Wars and Happy Days actor Gary Friedkin is dead after contracting COVID and spending over three weeks in intensive care. He was 70. According to an obituary, Friedkin died "peacefully" last Friday, Dec. 2, at hospice care in Ohio "with his brother Alan and sister-in-law Carol by his side. He endured a difficult three-and-a-half weeks in the medical intensive care unit at St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital, due to complications of COVID-19."
Tina Turner's Son Ronnie Turner Dead at 62: 'You Left the World Far Too Early' Singer Says
Ronnie Turner, whose father was Tina's ex-husband Ike Turner, was a musician like his parents Ronnie Turner, the son of legendary singer Tina Turner, has died. He was 62. Ronnie's wife, the French singer Afida Turner, confirmed her husband's death in an Instagram post that called him "a true angel" and her "best friend." "I did the best to the end this time I was no[t] able to save you. Love you for... 17 years this is very very very bad and I am very mad," she wrote in the caption of the...
Who Is Beverly D'Angelo's Ex-Husband and 'Soulmate' Lorenzo Salviati? All About the Italian Duke
Beverly D'Angelo and Lorenzo Salviati got married in Las Vegas over Labor Day weekend in 1981 Beverly D'Angelo is opening up about her whirlwind romance and marriage to Italian duke Lorenzo Salviati. "I love Beverly because she sees life with the eyes of a child but lives it with the heart of a woman," Salviati, then 24, told PEOPLE of the National Lampoon's Vacation star in Nov. 1981, shortly after the pair secretly married over Labor Day weekend that year in Las Vegas. "It didn't occur to us to...
Gayle King Calls Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes's Situation 'Messy': 'You've Got Families Involved'
The CBS Mornings co-host weighed in on the GMA3 scandal during an appearance on Thursday's Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen Gayle King is offering her thoughts on Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes's headline-making romance. During an appearance on Thursday's Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, the CBS Mornings anchor was asked her opinion about how "all hell has broken loose" on rival daytime show GMA3. "Oh gosh, of all the questions I was hoping you would not talk about," King, 67, said, noting that she does not have...
People
363K+
Followers
61K+
Post
232M+
Views
ABOUT
http://PEOPLE.com is the No. 1 site for celebrity news—and now you can subscribe to our Snapchat Discover channel!https://people.com/
Comments / 0