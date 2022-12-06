UNCASVILLE, Conn. – Raufeon Stots had a pretty good idea of how he’d bid farewell – for now – to his rivalry with Danny Sabatello if he won at Bellator 289. Win, Stots did, in the main event at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Conn. But the result, a split decision, may be debated by some people for a while.

1 DAY AGO