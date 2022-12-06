ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Bedford, MA

A New Face on New Bedford’s Art Scene [TOWNSQUARE SUNDAY]

There's a new director at the New Bedford Art Museum/Artworks. Suzanne de Vegh was hired in August by the museum's Board of Directors and said she loves being in New Bedford. She earned a degree in art history at UMass-Amherst, and has interned at and led several art museums in Massachusetts and New York.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
New Bedford Military Museum Is a Hidden Gem [TOWNSQUARE SUNDAY]

If you haven't visited the Fort Taber-Fort Rodman Military Museum in New Bedford's South End, you are missing something special. It's a tribute to those Greater New Bedford residents who served this country in wars and conflicts throughout our history. It's been called the "biggest small museum in America," and...
NEW BEDFORD, MA
Holiday Wish 2022 a Huge Success Thanks to Generous SouthCoast Community

The Fun 107 Morning Show was so touched by the generosity this week during Holiday Wish, each of them would like to extend a heartfelt “Thank You” to the community. In its 8th year of working together, Fun 107 and the United Way of Greater New Bedford were able to help five local families, but it was the effort of the community that will allow these families to have a brighter future.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
Do New Englanders Still Use This Word for Soda?

Recently, Michael Rock told us about some SouthCoast words and phrases that might not translate well to people not from around here. Words aren’t just regional, though. They’re also generational. There are some words our parents or grandparents used that have just fallen out of favor over the years, and to me, none stands out more than “tonic.”
RANDOLPH, MA
Warwick woman collects over 500 toys in memory of her son

WARWICK, R.I. (WJAR) — A Warwick mom is on a mission to help struggling families this holiday season. Patricia Marzini unexpectedly lost her only child, 28-year-old Alex Abjornson, in August. “He had a heart attack. He thought he had just pulled a muscle and got checked out. They said...
WARWICK, RI
After woman loses her wallet, young New Bedford man restores her faith in humanity

“Yesterday my wife lost her wallet at Stop and Shop with all the credit cards documentation and a good amount of money. After going there and talking to a few people and making a few posts we kind of accepted that the wallet was lost, money and everything in it. An one hour ago my wife got a phone call from somebody in is 20s saying that since yesterday he was trying to reach her because he has her wallet! Her license had the old address so today he insisted on going there and he got her phone number that our old landlord.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
Dartmouth Tavern Owners Told to Control the ‘Knuckleheads’

The Thirsty Whale Tavern on Cove Road in South Dartmouth recently won a license renewal. However, the license renewal came with a stern warning from selectmen to control the "knuckleheads" who have too much to drink while visiting the popular watering hole. Shawn Aubin, the tavern's co-owner, appeared for a...
DARTMOUTH, MA
Wareham Remembrance Trees Seem Targeted By No-Good Grinch

Someone whose heart may be three times too small apparently stole a pre-decorated tree from Wareham's this week, one that was meant to be dedicated to a loved one's memory. Clearly, there was no holiday spirit inside the person who took it upon themselves to pull a decorated Christmas tree from the ground and make off with it in the night. Yet that is exactly what happened to one of the dozens of Remembrance Trees at Besse Park in Wareham.
WAREHAM, MA
CDC Raises Risk Level For Covid In Part Of State

The CDC is reporting a rise in COVID-19 cases in Newport County. The community level of spread has increased to medium, catching up to Bristol County, Massachusetts. "Medium" spread means there is an impact on the local healthcare system. The other four counties in the state remain in the low...
NEWPORT COUNTY, RI
