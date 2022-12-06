Read full article on original website
Popular Providence bar temporarily closed after an employee allegedly fired a gun during a fightEdy ZooProvidence, RI
Boston area community offers rent starting at $1,589 a month through housing lotteryBeth TorresWareham, MA
Don't Miss Middleboro's First-Ever Holiday Lights Celebration!Dianna CarneyMiddleborough, MA
Free Family Fun: Don't Miss Cape Cod's First Ever 'Holiday Lights Drive-Thru' Experience!Dianna CarneyMashpee, MA
Just Announced: Plymouth's Beloved Frosty the Snowman Has Been StolenDianna CarneyPlymouth, MA
A New Face on New Bedford’s Art Scene [TOWNSQUARE SUNDAY]
There's a new director at the New Bedford Art Museum/Artworks. Suzanne de Vegh was hired in August by the museum's Board of Directors and said she loves being in New Bedford. She earned a degree in art history at UMass-Amherst, and has interned at and led several art museums in Massachusetts and New York.
New Bedford Military Museum Is a Hidden Gem [TOWNSQUARE SUNDAY]
If you haven't visited the Fort Taber-Fort Rodman Military Museum in New Bedford's South End, you are missing something special. It's a tribute to those Greater New Bedford residents who served this country in wars and conflicts throughout our history. It's been called the "biggest small museum in America," and...
Holiday Wish 2022 a Huge Success Thanks to Generous SouthCoast Community
The Fun 107 Morning Show was so touched by the generosity this week during Holiday Wish, each of them would like to extend a heartfelt “Thank You” to the community. In its 8th year of working together, Fun 107 and the United Way of Greater New Bedford were able to help five local families, but it was the effort of the community that will allow these families to have a brighter future.
Dog abandoned in Portsmouth thriving one year later
The Potter League for Animals said the black and brown dog nicknamed Turkey was suffering from severe health issues and had to be put down.
Do New Englanders Still Use This Word for Soda?
Recently, Michael Rock told us about some SouthCoast words and phrases that might not translate well to people not from around here. Words aren’t just regional, though. They’re also generational. There are some words our parents or grandparents used that have just fallen out of favor over the years, and to me, none stands out more than “tonic.”
Turnto10.com
Warwick woman collects over 500 toys in memory of her son
WARWICK, R.I. (WJAR) — A Warwick mom is on a mission to help struggling families this holiday season. Patricia Marzini unexpectedly lost her only child, 28-year-old Alex Abjornson, in August. “He had a heart attack. He thought he had just pulled a muscle and got checked out. They said...
Wareham’s Lindsey’s Restaurant Announces Gift Card Reimbursement Process
When the legendary Lindsey’s Family Restaurant on Wareham’s Cranberry Highway permanently closed on November 28, there was a mixture of sadness, outrage and disappointment heard across the SouthCoast. Then, the inevitable question came: what do you do if you have a Lindsey’s gift card?. Last weekend, Lindsey’s...
Could Downtown New Bedford Offer Free Parking Year-Round?
I had a 10 a.m. meeting on Union Street in downtown New Bedford Friday morning. It was scheduled for immediately after my show on Fun 107, so I was a little nervous when I realized that I didn't have any coins with me. I had used the parking meter app...
New Bedford Antique Shop Shines a Light on Vintage Medical Therapy
Tucked away in the back of a New Bedford antique store is a very interesting piece of medical history that could certainly be a conversation piece in any SouthCoast living room or doctor’s office. New Bedford Antiques at the Cove, located on West Rodney French Boulevard in the bottom...
Acushnet Scalloper Shocked to Pull ‘Foxy’ New Bedford Nostalgia From the Atlantic
The life of a fisherman never ceases to amaze me. The ocean is a goldmine. You never know what you're going to catch until you pull up the lines and nets. Just ask Acushnet resident Joe Santos, whose catch of the day wasn't exactly edible. It was, however, nostalgic:. A...
7-Year-Old Westport Boy Donates His Own Money During Holiday Wish Week
Calls came flooding in on Michael and Maddie Thursday morning to help the Harrington Family on day four of Holiday Wish Week, but for me, there was one call that stood out above the rest. It wasn’t the highest monetary donation of the day, but it was certainly the most...
newbedfordguide.com
After woman loses her wallet, young New Bedford man restores her faith in humanity
“Yesterday my wife lost her wallet at Stop and Shop with all the credit cards documentation and a good amount of money. After going there and talking to a few people and making a few posts we kind of accepted that the wallet was lost, money and everything in it. An one hour ago my wife got a phone call from somebody in is 20s saying that since yesterday he was trying to reach her because he has her wallet! Her license had the old address so today he insisted on going there and he got her phone number that our old landlord.
Mattapoisett Inn’s New Porch Is the Long-Awaited Talk of the Town
Change comes slowly in Mattapoisett. It practically took an act of Congress to get a drive-thru OK'd for the town's Dunkin'. Yup, the wheels of time turn slowly here at the home of Salty the Seahorse. But that's what residents like about it in the seaside community. Luckily, Nils Johnson...
Mattapoisett Boatyard’s Christmas Star A Symbol of Resilience
For the past 50 years, a Christmas star has been shining bright on the shores on Mattapoisett Harbor. Ned Kaiser should know. He's heard the family stories about how his grandfather built the star by hand in 1972 when the Mattapoisett Boatyard was merely 10 years old. Over the decades,...
Dartmouth Tavern Owners Told to Control the ‘Knuckleheads’
The Thirsty Whale Tavern on Cove Road in South Dartmouth recently won a license renewal. However, the license renewal came with a stern warning from selectmen to control the "knuckleheads" who have too much to drink while visiting the popular watering hole. Shawn Aubin, the tavern's co-owner, appeared for a...
Wareham Remembrance Trees Seem Targeted By No-Good Grinch
Someone whose heart may be three times too small apparently stole a pre-decorated tree from Wareham's this week, one that was meant to be dedicated to a loved one's memory. Clearly, there was no holiday spirit inside the person who took it upon themselves to pull a decorated Christmas tree from the ground and make off with it in the night. Yet that is exactly what happened to one of the dozens of Remembrance Trees at Besse Park in Wareham.
Most Exciting Massachusetts Event: South Coast Rail or Royal Visit?
Within a week, the British royal couple, Prince William and Princess Catherine of Wales, made a whirlwind visit to the Boston area, crossing paths with President Joe Biden, who was here to raise money for Georgia U.S. Senate candidate Raphael Warnock. I'm positive the commuters that were forced to sit...
New Bedford Woman Struggles With Quality of Life as She Battles 2 Chronic Diseases at Once [HOLIDAY WISH]
Holiday Wish returns to Fun 107 for the eighth year as we team up with the United Way of Greater New Bedford to help local families in need. The families selected had stressful years filled with heartbreak, and through Holiday Wish Week, we hope to come to their aid and provide a brighter holiday to jumpstart a better year ahead.
iheart.com
CDC Raises Risk Level For Covid In Part Of State
The CDC is reporting a rise in COVID-19 cases in Newport County. The community level of spread has increased to medium, catching up to Bristol County, Massachusetts. "Medium" spread means there is an impact on the local healthcare system. The other four counties in the state remain in the low...
WCVB
Prisco’s Market gives away Christmas trees to those in need in memory of owner’s mother
BRIDGEWATER, Mass. — In 2006, Steve Prisco started Prisco’s Market and Deli with a small concept and big dreams. Sixteen years and many expansions later, it is much more than just a deli. This holiday season, while grieving the recent loss of his mother, Steve and the entire...
