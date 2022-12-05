Read full article on original website
Related
THE TOP 5 TEXAS FOOD FAVORITES THAT TASTE BETTER BURNT
I love food that is burnt. In fact, in our household when anything is burnt is usually followed. toast eating. These culinary charred choices made me put together this list. of the top 5 Texas favorites that taste better burnt. So, let’s get ready to. overcook! If you disagree...
This Texas House Hides A Hilarious Laundry Room Secret
One thing we all know about Texas: there are a lot of houses in the state. With many different designs, and different materials. But most of these houses generally have normal rooms inside of them. But sometimes, a house comes along that holds a secret that many not be able...
Three Unique Texas Christmas Traditions to Make You Smile
One of the things I am most proud of when it comes to being Texan is how we have upheld traditions from the frontier families that shaped our great state decades ago. In the 1800s thousands of Germans came to Texas to settle and with them some amazing Christmas traditions that we still practice today. Like the lighting of the " Christmas pyramid" in Fredricksburg.
This Texas Company Is Taking Holiday Lights To The Sky With Drones
I remember spending many a holiday evening with family members piling into a minivan and going to see the Christmas lights at various parks and neighborhoods around town while singing Christmas songs. While some families continue that tradition, technology has caught up and now there's a Texas based company that...
Bigger In Texas: Texas Woman Takes Record For Largest Feet
I have a lot of tall female friends, and the common complaint amongst them seems to be a lack of variety when it comes to shoes. And yet I always see piles of teeny size 6 in clearance bins. Makes you wonder. Luckily I'm a perfectly average size 8, but I'm also hella short. You win some, you lose some.
Texas’ Most Expensive Home Took A Huge Hit With A $7 Million Price Reduction
If you're looking for an affordable home at a bargain price because the interest rates are so dang high, this house probably isn't for you. It'll be one that you can quickly take off your consideration list. Now I don't want to discourage you from looking at it though. While the majority of us will NEVER be able to afford any property like this, it's always fun to peek into homes like this and dream!
Where Are The Most Fun Cities In Texas? Data Helps Us Decide
Let's face it, anywhere you look in Texas there's bound to be adventure somewhere. A state as big as the Lone Star state has so many different things to entertain someone who is looking to alleviate boredom. However, this is one problem. With so much to do, how does decide...
7 Things You Will Only See In Texas At Christmas Time!
Only in Texas during the holiday season. I saw this the other night and thought to myself, no one outside of Texas gets to experience the beauty of this sight! A beautifully decorated, completely lit-up pump jack. How Texas is this? Is Texas in a league of our own when it comes to Christmas decor, weather and all the holiday things?
The Lone Star Shaped House! Is This The MOST TEXAN House in Texas?
There are some pretty awesome and impressive houses in the Lone Star State! From mansions to awesome farm/horse ranches and beyond! And, a lot of these awesome homes LOOK like they belong right here in Texas. But, probably no HOUSE in TEXAS looks like TEXAS more than this house. You see, the house is actually built in the shape of the Lone Star! Yep, the house is the Lone Star symbol STAR that represents the Lone Star State! See House Pics Below!
Top 5 Insane Questions Texans Are Asked When Venturing Out of State
There are just some things people that are not from Texas just don't get, and movies and TV shows haven't helped out either. Here are some of the stupidest things I have been asked when traveling by people not familiar with Texas. "Do you have an oil well in your...
Top 5 States That Have The Most Trucks! Where Does Texas Rank?
We love our TRUCKS here in Texas! Take a look around the next time you drive around. Chances are, you will see MORE trucks than any other type of vehicle on the roads of the Lone Star State! So, which state has the most trucks? And here does Texas rank. The top 5 may surprise you!
[VIRAL] Totally Texas Proposal Gets Totally Texas Response
In today's chapter of things that you will only see in Texas! A TikTok video has gone viral of a proposal going down in an HEB grocery store! I mean, you can even see the rose pedals leading to the special spot. I am sure there is a special reason for having the proposal at the HEB inside the Healthy Living aisle and we hope to learn more about the couple very soon. However, it's the reaction from the guy that really makes me laugh. I mean, he looks like he is in shock and gets straight back to work selling tamales. I mean tamales are a very important part of a South Texas holiday! I salute this man for staying focused.
Texas Governor Bans TikTok On State Agency Devices
Texas Governor Greg Abbott Is Cracking Down On The Popular Video App But Is He Aware That He's Messing With His "Neighbors"?. Thankfully, this article probably pulled you away from scrolling up and down through TikTok while you're bored which more and more of us are getting accustomed to but if you're an employee for the State Of Texas and have the app on your state issued device, its about to get deleted.
Can You Legally Live In An RV on Your Property in Texas?
We know you can live in an RV in a mancamp, but can you legally live in an RV on your own property in Texas?. Usually, when you live in an RV in a mancamp it is considered temporary housing, but if you decided to move on to a friend's or co-worker's property in your RV because you have decided to live here permanently, is that still legal?
Wedding Bells In Aisle Two: Would You Propose In This Texas Business?
Popping the question to that special someone is always a scary thought isn't it? For the prospective individual, the stress of the answer alone could keep anyone up at night. But there's other things of course that have to go into the moment itself. The ring, the weather, the time...
Whatever Happened to the ‘No Democrates Allowed’ Texas Store?
Here's a blast from the past, anyone remember this Texas store from 2020?. So I was recently reflecting on some of my old posts and one that I had a lot of fun with is the 'No Democrates Allowed' guy. This guy was so infuriated with the election results he banned democrates from his store. Since a democrate is not a real thing, technically no one was banned from the store.He clearly meant democrats.
Largest Liquid Fentanyl Bust in US History Just Happened Right Here in Texas
As fentanyl overdoses continue to surge both in Texas and nationwide, some good news out of South Texas. A traffic stop near Corpus Christi, TX last week turned into a history-making drug bust, reports CBS 19. "During the search we located a compartment built in the gas tank of this...
Ask Texas! I Dog Sat My Girls Dog And Lost Him For A Couple Days Should I Tell Her!
Buzz Question: So, my GIRLFRIEND went out of town for a week and I DOG SAT her dog while she was away. I took the dog to my house for the week. Well, during the week, THE DANG DOG got out and was lost. I looked everywhere for the dog and he was gone for a good 3 days. But, he finally showed back up. I got him washed up and groomed/ Thankfully he showed back up 1 day before my girlfriend got back. I haven't told her about the incident and don't plan too because I feel she will hold it against me, right?
Canine Flu is Spreading Throughout Texas – Here Are the Symptoms to Watch For
There’s no better companion than a man’s best friend especially here in Texas. If your fur babies find their selves in some type of pain or sickness it’s truly like one of our children and it hurts. FLU SEASON IS ALSO FOR THE PETS. There are cases...
6 Futuristic Ways McDonald’s is Changing the Way Texans Get Food
Welcome to the future of McDonald's, Texas. Would you like fries with that?. McDonald's has just opened their latest restaurant with a "take away' concept right here in the great state of Texas. Of course. These futuristic Mc Donald's feature grab and go service, with zero dine in availability and...
LoneStar 92
Midland, TX
6K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Lonestar 92 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Odessa, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://lonestar92.com
Comments / 0