Texas State

THE TOP 5 TEXAS FOOD FAVORITES THAT TASTE BETTER BURNT

I love food that is burnt. In fact, in our household when anything is burnt is usually followed. toast eating. These culinary charred choices made me put together this list. of the top 5 Texas favorites that taste better burnt. So, let’s get ready to. overcook! If you disagree...
TEXAS STATE
This Texas House Hides A Hilarious Laundry Room Secret

One thing we all know about Texas: there are a lot of houses in the state. With many different designs, and different materials. But most of these houses generally have normal rooms inside of them. But sometimes, a house comes along that holds a secret that many not be able...
TEXAS STATE
Three Unique Texas Christmas Traditions to Make You Smile

One of the things I am most proud of when it comes to being Texan is how we have upheld traditions from the frontier families that shaped our great state decades ago. In the 1800s thousands of Germans came to Texas to settle and with them some amazing Christmas traditions that we still practice today. Like the lighting of the " Christmas pyramid" in Fredricksburg.
TEXAS STATE
Bigger In Texas: Texas Woman Takes Record For Largest Feet

I have a lot of tall female friends, and the common complaint amongst them seems to be a lack of variety when it comes to shoes. And yet I always see piles of teeny size 6 in clearance bins. Makes you wonder. Luckily I'm a perfectly average size 8, but I'm also hella short. You win some, you lose some.
HOUSTON, TX
Texas’ Most Expensive Home Took A Huge Hit With A $7 Million Price Reduction

If you're looking for an affordable home at a bargain price because the interest rates are so dang high, this house probably isn't for you. It'll be one that you can quickly take off your consideration list. Now I don't want to discourage you from looking at it though. While the majority of us will NEVER be able to afford any property like this, it's always fun to peek into homes like this and dream!
DALLAS, TX
7 Things You Will Only See In Texas At Christmas Time!

Only in Texas during the holiday season. I saw this the other night and thought to myself, no one outside of Texas gets to experience the beauty of this sight! A beautifully decorated, completely lit-up pump jack. How Texas is this? Is Texas in a league of our own when it comes to Christmas decor, weather and all the holiday things?
TEXAS STATE
The Lone Star Shaped House! Is This The MOST TEXAN House in Texas?

There are some pretty awesome and impressive houses in the Lone Star State! From mansions to awesome farm/horse ranches and beyond! And, a lot of these awesome homes LOOK like they belong right here in Texas. But, probably no HOUSE in TEXAS looks like TEXAS more than this house. You see, the house is actually built in the shape of the Lone Star! Yep, the house is the Lone Star symbol STAR that represents the Lone Star State! See House Pics Below!
TEXAS STATE
[VIRAL] Totally Texas Proposal Gets Totally Texas Response

In today's chapter of things that you will only see in Texas! A TikTok video has gone viral of a proposal going down in an HEB grocery store! I mean, you can even see the rose pedals leading to the special spot. I am sure there is a special reason for having the proposal at the HEB inside the Healthy Living aisle and we hope to learn more about the couple very soon. However, it's the reaction from the guy that really makes me laugh. I mean, he looks like he is in shock and gets straight back to work selling tamales. I mean tamales are a very important part of a South Texas holiday! I salute this man for staying focused.
TEXAS STATE
Texas Governor Bans TikTok On State Agency Devices

Texas Governor Greg Abbott Is Cracking Down On The Popular Video App But Is He Aware That He's Messing With His "Neighbors"?. Thankfully, this article probably pulled you away from scrolling up and down through TikTok while you're bored which more and more of us are getting accustomed to but if you're an employee for the State Of Texas and have the app on your state issued device, its about to get deleted.
TEXAS STATE
Can You Legally Live In An RV on Your Property in Texas?

We know you can live in an RV in a mancamp, but can you legally live in an RV on your own property in Texas?. Usually, when you live in an RV in a mancamp it is considered temporary housing, but if you decided to move on to a friend's or co-worker's property in your RV because you have decided to live here permanently, is that still legal?
TEXAS STATE
Whatever Happened to the ‘No Democrates Allowed’ Texas Store?

Here's a blast from the past, anyone remember this Texas store from 2020?. So I was recently reflecting on some of my old posts and one that I had a lot of fun with is the 'No Democrates Allowed' guy. This guy was so infuriated with the election results he banned democrates from his store. Since a democrate is not a real thing, technically no one was banned from the store.He clearly meant democrats.
ABILENE, TX
Ask Texas! I Dog Sat My Girls Dog And Lost Him For A Couple Days Should I Tell Her!

Buzz Question: So, my GIRLFRIEND went out of town for a week and I DOG SAT her dog while she was away. I took the dog to my house for the week. Well, during the week, THE DANG DOG got out and was lost. I looked everywhere for the dog and he was gone for a good 3 days. But, he finally showed back up. I got him washed up and groomed/ Thankfully he showed back up 1 day before my girlfriend got back. I haven't told her about the incident and don't plan too because I feel she will hold it against me, right?
TEXAS STATE
