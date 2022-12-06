Read full article on original website
ETOnline.com
Kirstie Alley Remembered by Ted Danson, Rhea Perlman, and Her 'Cheers' Co-Stars -- Read Their Tributes
Kirstie Alley’s Cheers co-stars are raising one final glass to their friend. On Monday, it was revealed that Alley died following a short battle with cancer. Her rep later confirmed to ET that it was colon cancer. She was 71. Alley joined the cast of Cheers on season 6,...
‘Gunsmoke’: Amanda Blake Was so Terrified to Work With 1 Guest Star She Almost Had to Be ‘Carried out on a Gurney’
'Gunsmoke' started to bring on more guest actors over the course of its run, but there was 1, in particular, that struck fear into Amanda Blake.
‘He Overplayed His Hand And Lost’: David Hyde Pierce Accused Of Being ‘Greedy’ During Frasier Reboot Negotiations Which Led To Producers Retooling Show
Dr. Frasier Crane’s long-awaited return to prime time won’t be the family reunion fans were expecting — thanks to his greedy TV brother, David Hyde Pierce, RadarOnline.com has learned. Sources close to the situation said 63-year-old Piece, who played Frasier’s little brother Niles, scuttled plans to bring back the entire case of the top-rated '90s sitcom when he demanded a much larger part in the storylines for his character — and wanted more money, too!“David has become a huge star on Broadway,” explained a source. “He doesn’t need the show, so he decided to leverage his appearance to the hilt....
Kirstie Alley’s Net Worth Includes What She Made From ‘Cheers,’ ‘Look Who’s Talking’ & More Beloved Roles
From Cheers and Look Who’s Talking to Drop Dead Diva and Scream Queens, Kirstie Alley’s net worth accounts for what she made in her four decades in Hollywood before her death. Alley, whose full name was Kirstie Louise Alley, was born on January 12, 1951 in Wichita, Kansas. Her on-screen debut came in 1982 when she starred as Vulcan Starfleet officer Lieutenant Saavik in Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan. Alley joined the cast of Cheers in season six in 1987, and starred on the show for six seasons until the series 11th and final season in 1993. She was...
tvinsider.com
Kelsey Grammer Reveals Why David Hyde Pierce Won’t Be in ‘Frasier’ Sequel
Frasier star Kelsey Grammer has explained why his former co-star David Hyde Pierce won’t be appearing in the upcoming reboot of the popular sitcom, which aired for 11 seasons on NBC. Hyde Pierce played Niles Crane, the younger brother of Grammer’s titular Frasier Crane. The snobby and fussy Niles...
John Travolta, Tim Allen, More Stars React to Kirstie Alley's Death at 71
"Kirstie was one of the most special relationships I've ever had," Travolta wrote in a heartfelt tribute following news of his co-star's death.
John Travolta and Kelsey Grammer lead tributes to Kirstie Alley as she dies of cancer aged 71
John Travolta, Jamie Lee Curtis, and numerous other celebrities have paid tribute to Cheers star Kirstie Alley following her death from cancer at age 71."Kirstie was one of the most special relationships I've ever had," said Mr Travolta, who starred with Ms Alley in the Look Who's Talking films and remained a close friend. "I love you Kirstie. I know we will see each other again."Ms Alley’s Cheers costar Kelsey Grammer likewise told Variety: "I always believed grief for a public figure is a private matter, but I will say I loved her."Jamie Lee Curtis, who worked with Ms...
Marconews.com
Jim Parsons on coming to 'Terms' with 'Spoiler Alert' (and going full Shirley MacLaine in hospital)
Growing up outside Houston,Jim Parsons loved watching (and rewatching) the 1983 weeper "Terms of Endearment." "It's truly one of my favorite movies ever; I've watched it many times," Parsons says of the best picture-winning drama about a woman (Debra Winger) contending with terminal cancer, her husband (Jeff Daniels) and her devoted, Houston-based mother (Oscar-winner Shirley MacLaine).
Call Me Kat: Leslie Jordan's Last Episode Gets Airdate; Fox Comedy Enlists Vicki Lawrence to Play [Spoiler]
Call Me Kat fans will see the last of Phil when Fox airs the late Leslie Jordan‘s final episode on Thursday, Dec. 1 (at 9:30/8:30c). Additionally, Deadline reports that Jordan’s former Cool Kids castmate, Emmy Award winner Vicki Lawrence, will appear in an upcoming episode as Phil’s mother Lurlene Crumpler. The “no-nonsense” Lurlene fills in as the cafe’s baker while her sweet-as-cherry-pie son is “on vacation.” “We know the spirit of Phil will certainly be with her,” executive producer Jim Patterson tells Deadline. “It’s going to be fun to have that character doing some of the same in-jokes we did when...
tvinsider.com
Kirstie Alley Dies: Ted Danson, Kelsey Grammer, Jamie Lee Curtis & More Pay Tribute
Stars from across film and television are paying tribute to the Emmy-winning actress Kirstie Alley, who died after a brief battle with cancer on Monday, December 5, 2022. She was 71 years old. Alley’s Cheers co-stars were some of the first to react to the news. “I always believed grief...
AOL Corp
Kelsey Grammer on losing Kirstie Alley
Kelsey Grammer remembers Cheers co-star Kirstie Alley as "one of the funniest people I'd ever known," someone who "always made me laugh." They worked on the NBC hit together for six seasons in the late '80s and early '90s, after Alley stepped in as lead actress in 1987, following the departure of Shelley Long. Alley's character, Rebecca Howe, was the bar manager and a love interest of bar owner Sam Malone, played by Ted Danson.
