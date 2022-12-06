POCATELLO — Residents, be aware that a mountain lion was caught on ring cameras in the 2000 block of Elmore Street on Saturday at around 4 a.m. Be cautious and be aware. Keep an eye on smaller pets and children. If you see the mountain lion in the area do not approach the animal and contact the Pocatello Police Department at (208) 234-6100.

POCATELLO, ID ・ 1 DAY AGO