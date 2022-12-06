Read full article on original website
Idaho8.com
Spud Kings win two out of three against Pueblo Bulls with 5-3 victory on Saturday
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - The Idaho Falls Spud Kings closed out the weekend with a 5-3 victory over the Pueblo Bulls on Saturday night. With the win, the Spud Kings got their sixth victory of the season, including two of their last three against the Bulls. The Spud Kings...
Idaho8.com
ISU gets third win of season against Montana Western
POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - The Idaho State Bengals men's basketball team got their third win of the season on Tuesday, taking down Montana Western 61-53 at Reed Gym. The star of the game was Bengal forward Jared Rodriguez, who finished with 21 points on the night. Brock MacKenzie and Brayden...
Idaho8.com
Pocatello dominates in victory over Idaho Falls 68-38
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - The Pocatello Thunder left Idaho Falls still undefeated on Saturday night, taking down the Tigers 68-38. The Thunder (6-0) travel to Boise on Thursday to take on Fruitland. The Tigers (0-3) return home on Friday night to face their rival Skyline.
Idaho8.com
Pocatello stays unbeaten with win over rival Highland
POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - The Pocatello Thunder improved to 5-0 on the season, defeating their cross-town rival Highland 50-44 on Thursday night. Highland took a 29-23 lead in halftime, but the Thunder outscored the Rams 27-15 in the second half. Boise State commit Julian Bowie led the Thunder with 22...
Idaho8.com
ISU falls to 3-8 with 76-70 loss to St. Thomas
POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - The Idaho State Bengals men's basketball team fell to 3-8 on the season on Saturday, losing to St. Thomas (MN) 76-70 at Reed Gym. Despite the loss, Bengal center Brayden Parker had a career-night, tallying 28 points and nine rebounds, shooting a perfect 11-11 from the field.
eastidahonews.com
National Weather Service forecasting snowstorm in eastern Idaho this weekend
IDAHO FALLS – Another winter storm is headed to eastern Idaho. The National Weather Service in Pocatello is forecasting a “slow-moving storm Saturday through Monday morning impacting both mountains and valleys.” A winter weather advisory remains in effect from 5 p.m. Thursday to 5 p.m. Friday and a storm watch is in effect from Friday evening through Sunday morning, according to its website.
Idaho8.com
Snow showers this weekend
A large system will move through this weekend. We’re expecting to see heavy snow in our mountains, with some acclamations in the Snake River Plain. Saturday, a chance of snow with highs in the mid 30’s for the Snake River Plain. Winds at 10-15 mph, with new snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible for Idaho Falls and Pocatello.
boisestatepublicradio.org
Idaho bear biologist resigns over grizzly killings, conservation group says
Idaho’s top grizzly bear biologist has resigned over the killing of a bear and her cubs in eastern Idaho this fall, as first reported by the Jackson Hole News & Guide. The Idaho Department of Fish and Game killed a grizzly sow and two cubs in early November near Tetonia, northwest of Driggs, and community outcry quickly followed.
eastidahonews.com
UPDATE: Three highways closed due to blowing snow, reduced visibility
Police warn residents to use caution after mountain lion spotted in Pocatello neighborhood
POCATELLO — Residents, be aware that a mountain lion was caught on ring cameras in the 2000 block of Elmore Street on Saturday at around 4 a.m. Be cautious and be aware. Keep an eye on smaller pets and children. If you see the mountain lion in the area do not approach the animal and contact the Pocatello Police Department at (208) 234-6100.
eastidahonews.com
Rare medical condition claims the life of 11-year-old Idaho Falls girl
IDAHO FALLS – Friends and family are mourning the death of a local girl who succumbed to a rare medical condition last week a few weeks shy of her 12th birthday. Zion Waynewood of Idaho Falls passed away on Dec. 1 from thrombotic thrombocytopenic purpura, a life-threatening blood disorder where clots form throughout the body and block the flow of blood to organs, according to the National Heart, Lung and Blood Institute.
Idaho8.com
Winter Weather Advisory issued December 11 at 3:20AM MST until December 12 at 11:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 7 inches,. except 5 to 10 inches on ridge tops and elevations above passes. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph especially at ridge tops. * WHERE…The Marsh and Arbon Highlands, Franklin/Eastern Oneida. Region, Bear River Range, Bear Lake...
Idaho8.com
Winter Storm Warning issued December 10 at 2:02PM MST until December 11 at 9:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 6 to. 12 inches, except 8 to 16 inches on ridge tops and elevations. * WHERE…Lemhi Highlands, Centennial Mountains, and Island Park. region. * WHEN…From midnight tonight to 9 PM MST Sunday. * IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult.
Man crashes pickup in Pocatello after suffering medical emergency
POCATELLO — A man was hospitalized Friday morning after suffering a medical emergency that caused his pickup truck to leave the roadway on the city’s north side. The man was driving a Dodge pickup truck on Highway 30 around 6:40 a.m. when he experienced the medical emergency, causing him to lose control of the vehicle, police said. The pickup left Highway 30 and traveled up and over a berm on...
Police: Local man forces himself into local woman's home, stabs her television with buck knife
POCATELLO — A 36-year-old local man was arrested Saturday after police say he stabbed a woman’s television with a buck knife. Tyler Robert Hensley, 36, of Pocatello, has been charged with one felony count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and one misdemeanor charge of malicious injury to property following the incident, according to police and court records the Idaho State Journal obtained Tuesday. Around 10:40 p.m. Saturday a...
eastidahonews.com
Woman rushed to hospital after being run over in Walmart parking lot
IDAHO FALLS — A woman was rushed to the hospital Sunday night after being run over by a truck in the Walmart parking lot. It happened around 7:30 p.m. at Walmart on Utah Avenue. The driver of a GMC Sierra hit the woman and the left side of her body was pinned underneath one of the tires, according to witnesses.
Local man convicted of sexaully abusing 8-year-old girl for two years gets 35 years to life in prison
POCATELLO — A 33-year-old local man convicted of sexually abusing an 8-year-old girl for two years was recently sentenced to serve at least the next 35 years in prison. Sixth District Judge Javier Gabiola sentenced Timothy Viles, of Pocatello, to serve 35 years to life in prison during a hearing at the Bannock County Courthouse on Nov. 23. Viles was initially charged with two counts of felony lewd conduct against...
