In this episode, Brook visits her alma mater, Punahou School. First, she chats with fellow alum Candes Gentry who created Eat Pono with her 10-year-old son to encourage healthy nutrition and sustainable kitchen habits. Next, Debbie Millikan, Director of Sustainability for Punahou School shares about the importance of environmental education and what their students are learning about local agriculture and local food sources. Lastly, Brook talks with Lydi Bernal, the Oahu Farm to School Coordinator, about the programs available for schools and the impact they have not only in the classroom but at home.

23 HOURS AGO