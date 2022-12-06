Read full article on original website
Ho‘omau Hawai‘i Market is this weekend
Ho‘omau Hawai‘i Market is taking place this weekend at the Hawai'i Convention Center. The pop-up mākeke is providing local residents and visitors access to over 60 Native Hawaiian-owned businesses.
The Boiling Crab Celebrates its 5th Anniversary
Honolulu (KHON2) – The Boiling Crab’s 5 year anniversary is happening on December 11th and they are celebrating with 5 weeks of giveaways. The Boiling Crab will be starting to promote their celebrations at the Honolulu Night Market and then after 5 weeks to symbolize the 5 years operation.
Karaoke bar opening new location in Honolulu
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Get your singin’ voice ready – a new karaoke bar is opening in Honolulu. KITV4 has learned that Hawaii Voice KTV & Lounge has filed a building permit this week to open in the McCully area on South King Street next to a Panda Express restaurant.
Mikey Highlights This Weekend’s Top Events in Weekly Weekend Report
Honolulu (KHON2) – Whether you are participating in a virtual concert or heading out for a night at your favorite venue there is always something to do at the end of the week. Mikey Monis breaks down the trendiest events, every Friday, when What’s Up Weekend airs on Living808.
Day 4: Countdown 2 Christmas with Island Slipper
Honolulu (KHON2) – Royal Hawaiian Center is partnering up with Living808 to bring the holiday spirit to Living808 viewers. For the next 15 days we will be sharing gift ideas for all your holiday needs thanks to Royal Hawaiian Center. Island Slipper focuses on making footwear with the most...
LIST: Top 10 best pastry spots near Honolulu
Yelp ranks the best pastry shops within a region and came out with their list of best spots on Oahu for Dec. 2022.
Customers pitch in to help business after warehouse fire
After a devastating warehouse fire in Kakaako that destroyed the entire inventory for Lin's Hawaiian Snacks, the community is stepping up to help. Customers and other small businesses are going above and beyond to help the 40-year-old shop get back on its feet.
Hundreds march to demand accountability for Red Hill
The Board of Water Supply and Oahu Water Protectors held a peaceful march on Saturday, Dec. 10 to demand that the military come clean about everything related to the bulk fuel storage facility.
Santa Claus surfs onto the shores of Waikīkī Beach
On Saturday, Dec. 10, Santa Claus breached the shores of Waikīkī Beach, not with his traditional sleigh and eight tiny reindeer, but wearing slippahs and surfing the waves on the iconic Outrigger canoe.
Honolulu Marathon Expo opens at Hawaii Convention Center
We are here at the Hawaii Convention Center today because today through Saturday, the Honolulu Marathon Expo will be taking place for participants to come and get their packets.
Honolulu Zoo invites you to Holidays with the Animals
The Honolulu Zoo is inviting the public to join the Holidays with the Animals which takes place on Saturday, Dec. 17.
bb.q Chicken’s new location at Aiea Shopping Center
A popular fried chicken spot recently expanded to Aiea Shopping Center
Hawaii’s Kitchen: Kenko-Ya
In this edition of Hawaii’s Kitchen, Kelly headed to Kaneohe Bay Shopping Center for delicious Japanese food at Kenko-Ya. Kenko-Ya Manager Chris Yuen spoke about their healthy house and the meaning behind the Kenko-Ya Pig in their logo. “Healthy house and the pig represents if there are a lot of pigs in the land then that means that the land is very healthy,” Yuen said.
Lots of weekend events call for lots of traffic
Oahu residents and visitors should expect traffic throughout the island with events happening on the north shore and in town this weekend.
Legacy of Life Hawaiʻi, Paragonix deliver gift of life
Two patients in Honolulu, Hawai'i provided lifesaving organs to patients on an organ transplant list in San Francisco, California. Some are calling it a historic milestone, according to Legacy of Life Hawai'i.
Adopt-A-Family: The Takemoto Ohana in Hauula Homestead
HAUULA, Oahu (KITV4) - This holiday season, KITV4 is once again partnering with Helping Hands Hawaii and its Adopt-a-Family Program -- to bring some cheer to families who could use a little help this year. KITV4's Cynthia Yip was with the Takemoto Ohana in Hauula Homestead with the hope to help adopt this family for the Holidays.
Sustainability Education and Eating Pono
In this episode, Brook visits her alma mater, Punahou School. First, she chats with fellow alum Candes Gentry who created Eat Pono with her 10-year-old son to encourage healthy nutrition and sustainable kitchen habits. Next, Debbie Millikan, Director of Sustainability for Punahou School shares about the importance of environmental education and what their students are learning about local agriculture and local food sources. Lastly, Brook talks with Lydi Bernal, the Oahu Farm to School Coordinator, about the programs available for schools and the impact they have not only in the classroom but at home.
Harbor’s Vintage Offers Unique Shopping for The Holidays
Honolulu (KHON2) – Known for their one-of-a-kind collection of used apparel, Harbors Vintage captured the attention of local residents interested in street wear. Harbors Vintage offers vintage clothing from the 80s-early 2000s, streetwear, and sneakers. “We carry a wide variety of clothing so no matter who you are or...
After giving green light, Green hopes redeveloped Aloha Stadium could open in 2027
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Gov. Josh Green is giving the go-ahead to the multi-billion dollar redevelopment of Aloha Stadium and a surrounding entertainment district. The decision reverses Gov. David Ige’s effort to simplify the plan by using a $350 million appropriation to build the stadium as a traditional government project.
‘A‘ala Park has a mural make-over
‘A‘ala Park right outside Chinatown received a series of murals that now adorn its facilities.
