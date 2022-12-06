Read full article on original website
Related
WDBJ7.com
Three people taken to the hospital after Roanoke Co. crash
ROANOKE Co., Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: Roanoke County Police say three people were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries after a crash. Franklin Road southbound is closed in the 6900 block near Pine Needle Drive due to a crash with injuries, according to Roanoke Police. The shoulder will...
WDBJ7.com
33 kids go Christmas shopping with a cop in Bedford County
BEDFORD Co., Va. (WDBJ) - Multiple law enforcement agencies came together to spread some holiday cheer. Shop with a Cop was hosted Saturday, December 12th in Bedford County. “They’re giving them something that I couldn’t give them,” said Michelle Tillman. Raising three grandchildren on her own has...
WDBJ7.com
Seven arrested on narcotics charges within Bedford Co.
BEDFORD Co., Va. (WDBJ) - The Bedford Co. Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit served a handful of indictments for narcotics violations on Thursday with the assistance of the United States Marshal’s Service, the Virginia State Police, and the Bedford Police Department. According to the Bedford Co. Sheriff’s Office, the...
wfxrtv.com
Sheep found wandering in Lynchburg
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) — The Lynchburg Police Department (LPD) is asking for the community’s help in locating the owner of a sheep. Police say the sheep was found wandering the city. The sheep is safe and unharmed. Police are asking anyone with additional information to contact LPD’s animal...
WDBJ7.com
Missing child located, homicide suspect arrested in Danville
DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Danville Police Department says they were able to arrest Antar Jeter, 46 of South Carolina, on Friday afternoon along with safely locating five-year-old Aspen Jeter with the suspect. Antar Jeter was wanted for homicide and grand larceny in Orangeburg Co. and was believed to be...
WDBJ7.com
Mobile home catches fire in Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A mobile home caught on fire in Roanoke Thursday night, according to Roanoke County Fire & Rescue. Crews say they responded at 7:23 p.m. to the 5100 block of Yellow Mountian Rd, in the Mount Pleasant area, for a reported fire and found fire and smoke coming from the home when they arrived.
wfxrtv.com
17 arrested on drug charges in Amherst Co.
AMHERST COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Amherst County Sheriff’s Office has arrested 17 people for distributing and selling drugs. Deputies say the operation was titled “Operation Harvest Moon”. Deputies say the drugs seized are as follows:. 116.85 grams of Methamphetamine. 1.88 grams of Cocaine. 2.68 grams...
WDBJ7.com
Man charged with arson after Lynchburg fires
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Javonte Dazshaun Graves, 22 of Lynchburg, was arrested and is charged with four counts of arson after dumpster fires in the area of Old Forest Road last Friday. Each fire began within minutes of each other near four businesses in the Forest Hills area. Graves was...
WDBJ7.com
Franklin Co. crash along 220S cleared
FRANKLIN Co., Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: The crash was cleared. EARLIER STORY: A Franklin Co. crash is causing delays and has closed 220S Saturday night, according to VDOT. The crash was near Country Ridge Rd; Rt. 609N/S (Franklin Co.). Check back for updates.
WDBJ7.com
Pet Stories - Milky Way
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - She is a two-year-old cat looking for her forever home. If you are looking for a new pet, call or visit the Roanoke Valley SPCA’s website.
WDBJ7.com
Danville to add visible law enforcement through proactive partnership with State Police
DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The City of Danville has partnered with Virginia State Police through the state’s efforts to support local law enforcement in reducing criminal activity and saving lives throughout the Commonwealth. More marked police vehicles and visible law enforcement activity will begin next week. According to the...
WDBJ7.com
WATCH: Dickens of a Christmas Parade
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Friday night is the night for the 50th annual Dickens of a Christmas Parade in downtown Roanoke City!. You can catch it all live right here and everywhere you stream WDBJ7!. The Dickens of a Christmas parade will close several downtown Roanoke streets to normal traffic...
WDBJ7.com
SUV destroyed in fire at Bedford gas station
BEDFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - An SUV was destroyed in a fire at a gas station in Bedford County Friday morning. The Huddleston Fire Department says they responded at 6:45 a.m. to the Body Camp Store, located in the 1600 block of Rock Cliff Road for a report of a vehicle fire with gas pumps also in flames.
cbs19news
Sheriff's office says missing man in Augusta County found dead
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office reports a missing man has been found dead. According to the sheriff’s office, a call came in on Monday morning about a body behind Old Tower Lane in the Waynesboro area. Deputies responded to the scene and...
more961.com
Two fatal crashes in Augusta County
Virginia State Police are currently investigating two fatal crashes in Augusta County. One occurred last night at around 8:17 on Route 664, which is Mount Torrey Road in the Lyndhurst area. Spokesperson Shelby Crouch reported a 2010 Ford F-150 was traveling south when it ran off the left side of...
WDBJ7.com
Emergency roadwork along I-81S through the early evening
(WDBJ) - Drivers should expect significant delays along I-81S due to emergency roadwork in the area of mile marker 137, according to VDOT. The time has been extended through 5:30 p.m. due to an equipment failure. “Drivers between Roanoke and Christiansburg are encouraged to seek alternate routes such as Route...
WDBJ7.com
Police Chief Howard Hall reflects on decade of leadership in Roanoke County
ROANOKE CO., Va. (WDBJ) - As a police recruit in Maryland, Howard Hall says he couldn’t imagine he might still be in uniform 36 years later, much less serving as Roanoke County’s Chief of Police. But after leading the department for over 10 years, Hall says the agency’s...
Augusta Free Press
Augusta County: White male sought in Stuarts Draft commercial burglary
The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office is looking for the public to help identify a suspect associated with a commercial burglary in Stuarts Draft. The white male suspect is described as wearing a navy blue coat, blue jeans and having facial hair. The suspect is associated with a crime that...
WDBJ7.com
Old Givens Book Store demolished after fire
SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - Crews responded to a fire at the old Givens Book Store in Salem Tuesday night. Crews say they were called out to the structure fire at 1641 East Main Street at 8:05 p.m. Crews found flames coming out of the second floor of the building. The...
WDBJ7.com
MORNIN’ MOTIVATIONS: Re-framing Responsibilities
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) -In our daily lives, we have so many things that we have to do. But according to lifestyle blogger Caitlyn Scaggs, we can put a positive spin on them. She says it’s all about re-framing our responsibilities and changing our mindset from “have to” to “get to.”
Comments / 0