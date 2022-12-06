ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Americans Are Flocking to Wildfire Country

From 2010 to 2020, Americans moved into regions where climate change is making wildfires and extreme heat more common, according to an analysis from the University of Vermont published Thursday. Americans migrated to the cities and suburbs in the Pacific Northwest, parts of the Southwest (in Arizona, Colorado, Nevada, Utah),...
