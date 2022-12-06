Read full article on original website
NBC Los Angeles
Americans Are Flocking to Wildfire Country
From 2010 to 2020, Americans moved into regions where climate change is making wildfires and extreme heat more common, according to an analysis from the University of Vermont published Thursday. Americans migrated to the cities and suburbs in the Pacific Northwest, parts of the Southwest (in Arizona, Colorado, Nevada, Utah),...
NBC Los Angeles
LA Planning Commission Approves of Wildlife District in Santa Monica Mountains
In a first step of a pilot effort to coexist development in Los Angeles' hillsides with its wildlife population, a proposed ordinance that would create a wildlife district in the Santa Monica Mountains between the 405 and 101 freeways passed the city's planning commission today by a 4-0 vote. If...
