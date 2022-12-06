Read full article on original website
NBC Los Angeles
Selena Gomez, Kieran Culkin, Steve Martin & Martin Short Spoof ‘Father of the Bride' on ‘SNL'
Selena Gomez and Kieran Culkin making "SNL" cameos together? Oh!. The pop star made not one but two surprise appearances on NBC's "Saturday Night Live," reuniting with her "Only Murders in the Building" co-stars Steve Martin and Martin Short, who hosted the NBC sketch series. Selena joined the comedy legends onstage during their opening monologue and also starred in one of the show's themed sketches—a parody sequel of "Father of the Bride."
NBC Los Angeles
Mark Wahlberg Estate Featured in ‘Entourage' Listed for $28.5 million
The Beverly Hills 13,000-square-foot and 1.7-acre residence where Mark Wahlberg once resided was recently put on the market for $28.5 million. The 5-bedroom, 6-bathroom estate is located in the exclusive Oak Pass Road gated community. In order to take full advantage of the stunning surroundings, the main home offers walls of glass that bring in an abundance of natural light and display the breathtaking ambience.
NBC Los Angeles
“Million Dollar Listing” Star Shares New Season Drama and Real Estate Must-Know
Tracy Tutor is a top real estate agent, bestselling author and entrepreneur with 22 years’ experience in luxury real estate sales. She joined “Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles” in 2020 and has hustled to make a name for herself on the show. Season 14 is filled with drama and the state of today’s cutthroat housing market.
NBC Los Angeles
Taylor Swift Signs on to Direct a Movie for Disney as She Campaigns for Short Film Oscar
Taylor Swift has struck a deal with Disney to make her feature directorial debut. The singer-songwriter has written an original script that will be produced by Searchlight Pictures. The news comes on the heels of Swift's VMA's win for best direction and Ticketmaster's pre-sales snafu for her upcoming Eras tour.
NBC Los Angeles
Brad Pitt Sells 60% of His Plan B Production Company to French Media Conglomerate Mediawan, Sources Say
Brad Pitt has sold a 60% stake in his production company, Plan B, to French company Mediawan. Pitt became the sole owner of Plan B, which helped make "The Departed," after his divorce from Jennifer Aniston. The deal values Plan B in the hundreds of millions of dollars. Brad Pitt...
NBC Los Angeles
Elon Musk Shares Rare Photos of His and Grimes' Son X — Including His Twitter Office Badge
Elon Musk is showing off his right-hand man. The Tesla founder took to Twitter on Dec. 8 to post pictures of his 2-year-old son X Æ A-12, who he shares with ex-girlfriend Grimes, during a visit to Twitter's San Francisco headquarters. In one photo, the tiny tot can be seen smiling in front of a heart-shaped sculpture depicting the city's iconic landmarks, including the Golden Gate Bridge.
NBC Los Angeles
Todd Phillips Reveals First Look Into ‘Joker: Folie à Deux'
Director Todd Phillips has offered a first look into the upcoming film, "Joker: Folie à Deux," the sequel to the groundbreaking film "Joker." "The Hangover" director took to Instagram to post a photo from the film's first day of shooting, featuring actor Joaquin Phoenix taking on his Oscar-winning role while getting a shave.
