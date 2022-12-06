Read full article on original website
Kirstie Alley Said More Than Once That John Travolta Was The Love Of Her Life
Travolta called his “Look Who’s Talking” co-star “one of the most special relationships I’ve ever had” in the wake of her sudden death.
TV star Kirstie Alley died in Florida after getting treatment from Tampa hospital
Beloved “Cheers” star Kirstie Alley waged a private, brief battle with cancer in Florida, it was revealed.
Kirstie Alley was diagnosed with colon cancer before death
Kirstie Alley was diagnosed with colon cancer ahead of her death. The late actress’s rep revealed the news to People on Tuesday, one day after Alley died at age 71. “We are sad to inform you that our incredible, fierce and loving mother has passed away after a battle with cancer, only recently discovered,” the “Cheers” alum’s son, William “True,” and daughter, Lillie, wrote in a lengthy social media statement. Alley’s adult children noted that their mom “fought with great strength” prior to her death. “As iconic as she was on screen, she was an even more amazing mother and grandmother,” the siblings continued. “Our...
Woman who thought she was having a heart attack is diagnosed with cancer four hours later
A woman who thought she was having a heart attack while at a music festival was diagnosed with cancer just four hours later. Errin Shaw, 30, was at TRNSMT in Glasgow, in September last year when she suddenly felt intense pains in her chest, prompting her to ask her husband if she’d been stabbed.
Inside Kirstie Alley's Secret Battle With Cancer
Most people didn't know that Kirstie Alley had cancer, but on Monday, December 5, her kids let the whole world in on her secret battle and how she fought until the end. The two kiddos posted a statement on her Instagram page, writing, "To all our friends, far and wide around the world…We are sad to inform you that our incredible, fierce and loving mother has passed away after a battle with cancer, only recently discovered. She was surrounded by her closest family and fought with great strength, leaving us with a certainty of her never-ending joy of living and...
Late Kirstie Alley and Ex-Husband Parker Stevenson Shared 2 Kids: Meet Her Family
Kirstie Alley is survived by her two adopted children, Lillie Price Stevenson and William True Stevenson. The late actress, who died on Monday, December 5, 2022, shares Lillie and William with her second ex-husband Parker Stevenson. Lillie and William, who goes by his middle name, shared a heartfelt statement on...
Kirstie Alley Only ‘Recently Discovered’ Her Cancer Before She Died—Here’s the Form She Was Diagnosed With
If you’ve followed her four-decade-long career, you may have questions around how Kirstie Alley died and what her cause of death was before her sudden passing. Alley, whose full name was Kirstie Louise Alley, was born on January 12, 1951 in Wichita, Kansas. Her on-screen debut came in 1982 when she starred as Vulcan Starfleet officer Lieutenant Saavik in Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan. Alley joined the cast of Cheers in season six in 1987, and starred on the show for six seasons until the series 11th and final season in 1993. She was nominated for five Emmys in...
What We Know About Kirstie Alley's Death
Emmy award-winning actress Kirstie Alley has died at the age of 71, reports Variety. She was best known for roles in "Cheers," "Drop Dead Gorgeous," and her breakout performance in "Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan" (per IMDb). An official announcement was made on the star's Twitter and Instagram...
Kirstie Alley, star of ‘Cheers,’ ‘Look Who’s Talking,’ dies of cancer in Tampa
Actor Kirstie Alley, best known for her roles in the television series “Cheers” and movies such as “Look Who’s Talking,” has died following a battle with cancer at Moffitt Cancer Center in Tampa, according to a message posted by her family on her social media accounts.
