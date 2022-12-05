Read full article on original website
Related
electrek.co
Elon Musk tells Biden that Tesla is opening its Supercharger network, but how?
Elon Musk told President Biden that Tesla is opening its Supercharger network, but the plan has been unclear since Tesla opened its charge connector. Over the last year, Tesla has been working to open its Supercharger network to non-Tesla electric vehicles. In Europe, Tesla has already opened hundreds of stations...
How Long Will a Tesla Electric Vehicle Battery Last?
There are a lot of differences between an EV and a traditional gas-powered vehicle. For instance, the battery. How long will a Tesla electric vehicle battery last before it needs to be replaced? While Tesla has been successfully making electric cars for years, there are still a lot of unknowns about old EV batteries. Either … The post How Long Will a Tesla Electric Vehicle Battery Last? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Elon Musk Predicts The End Of Mankind, Says An Apocalypse Is Close: The Danger of Artificial Intelligence (AI).
Photo bySteve Jurvetson from Menlo Park, USA, CC BY 2.0 , via Wiki commons. In a recent interview with Joe Rogan, Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk spoke about a range of topics and also warned that human beings only have a few years left before an extinction-level event wipes us all out. He didn't specify what type of event he was referring to, but he did say that we needed to be prepared for it.
Cheapest Electric Car Hits the US Market
The demand for electric vehicles is definitely on the rise. Automakers are saying so by flooding their green car production operations with billions of dollars in investment. The recent surge in gasoline prices at the pump has convinced skeptics to look at the potential of less polluting vehicles. But despite...
Gummy bear maker Haribo rewarded a man who found the company's lost $4.8 million check with candy. The man said the reward 'was a bit cheap.'
Anouar G. saw a pieced of paper fluttering on the ground and saw it was a check for $4.8 million that made out to gummy bear candy maker Haribo.
MotorTrend Magazine
You're Being Lied to About Electric Cars
I've heard all the supposed arguments. It seems every time anything even tangentially related to electric cars is published, certain people feel compelled to share their own research. You've probably heard it all, too: A Prius is worse for the planet than a Hummer. EVs are coal-powered cars. Electric cars produce more CO2 than internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles. Lithium mining is uniquely bad for the environment. Cobalt mining relies largely on slave labor, if not child slave labor. Actually, that last part is sadly true. But the rest? Lies. And I'm not even going to get into the hypocrisy of posting anti-EV rhetoric from a lithium-ion-battery-powered phone or laptop.
SpaceX fired 9 employees who organized an open letter describing Elon Musk's tweeting as a 'distraction and embarrassment,' report says
SpaceX fired nine employees who shared an open letter in June, criticizing Elon Musk, per the NYT. Employees called on SpaceX to denounce Musk's "harmful Twitter behavior," per the report. Musk has recently fired Twitter employees for openly criticizing him on the platform. SpaceX fired a total of nine employees...
'This dude is bullshit': Elon Musk describes the first time he met now-disgraced FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried
Elon Musk said his "bullshit meter was redlining" after meeting with Sam Bankman-Fried. His remarks came during a Twitter Space discussion with 60,000 attendees early Saturday morning. Musk said he felt there was "something wrong" during the discussion. Elon Musk is piling on after the downfall of Sam Bankman-Fried, the...
It's not just Elon Musk. Tech CEOs everywhere are quietly asking their employees to step it up or risk getting fired.
Leaders haven't issued "hardcore" edicts like Musk's, but Big Tech CEOs have warned workers all year that they need to work harder or risk their jobs.
“He’s going to sell the company” - Disney Insider Predicts Company Sale to Apple
Less than three years after triumphantly leaving Disney at the peak of it's success, Bob Iger has returned as CEO in an effort to guide the beloved company back after a pandemic-ravaged few years of trouble. However, his second act may not be exactly what it seems as one Disney insider has a bold prediction:
Elon Musk says free employee lunches at Twitter HQ were costing more than $400 per meal because 'almost no one' was in the office
Elon Musk said Sunday that free staff lunches at Twitter HQ were costing more than $400 per meal. He said badge-in records at the San Francisco office showed average occupancy below 10%. A former Twitter employee said spend on breakfast and lunch was $20-25 per person. Elon Musk said Sunday...
Elon Musk defends installing bedrooms at Twitter HQ, saying he's merely 'providing beds for tired employees'
San Francisco's Department of Building Inspection has reportedly launched an investigation into the bedrooms at Twitter's headquarters.
torquenews.com
Tesla's Upcoming Hatchback Is Going to End Gas Cars
Tesla's upcoming hatchback vehicle will end gas cars. It will be smaller than the Model 3, have a smaller battery, be more efficient, and cost less. Tesla's Upcoming Hatchback Is Going to End Gas Cars. Tesla will most likely produce a vehicle that is a hatchback to handle the vehicle...
Elon Musk warns Twitter managers they'll be fired for backing employees who are not 'excellent,' even as hundreds refuse to work for Twitter 2.0
Twitter workers are confused about Musk's new mandate for returning to full-time office work. Musk clarified his position in emails on Thursday, including a warning to managers. Musk said he will not tolerate any managers supporting employees who are not exceptional. Elon Musk on Thursday clarified his stance on remote...
Elon Musk points to Volkswagen's Nazi links after Alyssa Milano swaps her Tesla for a VW over 'hate and white supremacy' on Twitter
The new Twitter owner was responding to a tweet from the actress who questioned advertisers continuing to use the platform amid hate speech.
3 Reasons to Avoid Buying a New Car in 2023
One of the hardest parts of being an adult is delaying a dream because it's the smart thing to do.
msn.com
‘The world should be worried’: Saudi Aramco — the world’s largest oil producer — has issued a dire warning over 'extremely low' capacity. Here are 3 stocks for protection
Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All links marked with an asterisk ( * ) are paid links. The global oil market remains tight according to Saudi Aramco, the largest oil producer in the world. And that does not bode well for a world that still relies heavily on fossil fuels.
notebookcheck.net
Coke beats the Pepsi Tesla Semi deliveries by a week as Renault trolls its belated launch
A few weeks back, the Volvo-owned Renault Trucks issued a gentle tease to Tesla where it stealthily mocked the overpromise-and-underdeliver habits of its CEO Elon Musk, saying that while some "talk the talk, others walk the walk." Needless to say, it was regarding Tesla's Semi long-haul electric truck release promises that started in 2017 and are now in their fifth year with an imminent delivery of 15 Semis to the first customer Pepsi scheduled for December 1.
Volkswagen CEO says building EV batteries in Europe 'practically unviable' due to soaring energy costs
Volkswagen’s CEO warned Germany and the EU must reduce energy prices or investments in new battery cell factories will be "practically unviable."
electrek.co
Watch Tesla Semi do something Bill Gates said wasn’t possible
Tesla has released a timelapse video of its Tesla Semi electric truck completing a 500-mile trip with a full load on a single charge – something Bill Gates and Daimler said wasn’t possible just a few years ago. When Tesla unveiled the original Tesla Semi prototype back in...
