Alpena, MI

Hessel Woman Charged Following Alpena Township Incident

A Hessel woman is facing an assault with a dangerous weapon charge stemming from an incident last week. Michigan State Police were called to a home in Alpena township where the husband of 41–year–old Jennifer Headley said she threatened him with a handgun while arguing at his brother’s house. He reported she then left the home.
A Michigan Yard is Covered in Christmas Decorations Made of Tires

A Michigan couple made the most amazing Christmas decorations out of used tires. You could say that John and Victoria Rose of Alpena, Michigan are "tired" of Christmas. My apologies for the tire pun, I'll put the brakes on my dad jokes long enough to tell you about this crafty couple in Northern Michigan.
Alpena Takes Down Gabriel Richard in D3 Challenge

GAYLORD, MI- After a tough loss against Detroit Country Day, the Alpena hockey team did not get on the bus home. Instead they had a team meal, in which the boys sang happy birthday to multiple fellow diners, which was followed by an overnight at an Airbnb in Gaylord. The group got too enjoy some time off the ice and it reflected when they returned to the ice on Saturday.
Hillman Basketball Rallies to Take Down Alcona

HILLMAN, MI- The defending NSL Boys basketball champions were in unfamiliar territory at home Friday night. Down 11 in the second half the hosts turned to Braylon Firman. The senior knocked down seven three pointers, including six in the second half to rally Hillman past Alcona by a final of 59-57.
