Read full article on original website
Related
Concerns Grow After New DNR Director Announcement, Airspace Proposal
The clock is ticking for the Michigan Department of Natural Resources to make their decision on phase one of the Camp Grayling land expansion proposal. The DNR was expected to make their decision no later than the end of the year, but after a change in directors was announced, people aren’t sure what to expect.
wbkb11.com
Hessel Woman Charged Following Alpena Township Incident
A Hessel woman is facing an assault with a dangerous weapon charge stemming from an incident last week. Michigan State Police were called to a home in Alpena township where the husband of 41–year–old Jennifer Headley said she threatened him with a handgun while arguing at his brother’s house. He reported she then left the home.
MSP troopers arrest woman as she crosses Mackinac Bridge after allegedly threatening husband with gun
A woman from Michigan’s Upper Peninsula is facing assault charges after allegedly threatening her husband with a gun over the weekend. She was arrested just after crossing the Mackinac Bridge.
A Michigan Yard is Covered in Christmas Decorations Made of Tires
A Michigan couple made the most amazing Christmas decorations out of used tires. You could say that John and Victoria Rose of Alpena, Michigan are "tired" of Christmas. My apologies for the tire pun, I'll put the brakes on my dad jokes long enough to tell you about this crafty couple in Northern Michigan.
WILX-TV
‘Extremely slippery roads’ believed to be factor in fatal northern Michigan crash
ALPENA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan State Police is urging Michiganders to drive carefully as temperatures drop and road conditions change. The request comes after Wednesday’s fatal crash in Alpena township that police believe was caused by “extremely slippery roads.”. According to authorities, the crash happened just...
wbkb11.com
Alpena Takes Down Gabriel Richard in D3 Challenge
GAYLORD, MI- After a tough loss against Detroit Country Day, the Alpena hockey team did not get on the bus home. Instead they had a team meal, in which the boys sang happy birthday to multiple fellow diners, which was followed by an overnight at an Airbnb in Gaylord. The group got too enjoy some time off the ice and it reflected when they returned to the ice on Saturday.
As firearm deer season begins, DNR warns hunters: Do not eat deer from certain part of Michigan
As firearm deer hunting season got underway Tuesday in Michigan, the Department of Natural Resources is out with a warning, telling hunters in one part of the state to avoid eating deer.
wbkb11.com
Hillman Basketball Rallies to Take Down Alcona
HILLMAN, MI- The defending NSL Boys basketball champions were in unfamiliar territory at home Friday night. Down 11 in the second half the hosts turned to Braylon Firman. The senior knocked down seven three pointers, including six in the second half to rally Hillman past Alcona by a final of 59-57.
Comments / 0