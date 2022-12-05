Read full article on original website
VC Investors Eye European B2B Software Firms
In the past week, venture capital (VC) investors have been focused on European software developers. London-based VC firm One Peak announced on Tuesday (Dec. 6) that it had closed its third fund dedicated to growth-stage business-to-business (B2B) software companies in Europe and Israel. With a hard cap of $1 billion,...
Malvern Fintech Company Makes $41 Million Acquisition in Effort to Go Global
Malvern-based fin-tech company Cantaloupe acquired 32M for $41 million.Photo byCantaloupe. A Malvern-based fintech company is looking to expand its presence overseas. Cantaloupe recently acquired Wisconsin-based Three Square Market (32M), which has offices in the U.K. The sale was $41 million, writes Jeff Blumenthal for the Philadelphia Business Journal.
fintechnexus.com
Meeting the hype of fintech in remittance
The remittance market is a lifeline to many. According to the International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD), over one billion people worldwide use remittances, with flows benefitting more than an estimated 800 million. The market is considered an integral part of reaching the UN’s sustainable development goals, and at least...
Fauci isn’t just worried about a ‘wave of infections’ as China reopens. He sees a risk in a whole new wave of mutant variants
Dr. Anthony Fauci during a White House press briefing on Nov. 22, 2022. Dr. Anthony Fauci, President Joe Biden’s chief medical adviser, warned about the risks of China’s planned retreat from its zero COVID policy—and reiterated that the pandemic isn’t over. On Wednesday, China eased some...
Two stimulus payments totaling up to $1,200 coming to New York families
holding moneyPhoto byPhoto by JP Valery (Unsplash)onUnsplash. Here's news that will definitely impact your wallet if you have a family in New York. The 2022–2023 New York State budget is sending out checks to eligible taxpayers for not one but two separate payments. The first payment is based on the Empire State child credit. If you're not familiar with the Empire State child credit, the amount you get back is based on your taxable income.
Contis Brand Retires Following Embedded Finance Merger With Solaris
Following last year’s merger with Solaris, the Contis brand is being retired. In a press release on Tuesday (Dec. 6), Solaris wrote that the Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS) provider Contis will now operate under the Solaris name. “Solaris has established itself as the leading platform for embedded finance in Europe. Combining...
The 2022 Beauty Inc Awards: Buzzy Collab, Sustainability, Purposeful Initiative
Sustainability in Beauty Award: Coty Inc. Coty chief executive officer Sue Y. Nabi has said that her goal is for the company to become a leader in sustainability, using science to deliver transformative change. In a year in which green science was all the rage, the company took a meaningful step toward that goal, partnering with LanzaTech to more sustainably source ethanol, its most purchased ingredient for fragrance production. The deal enables the company to manufacture scents with “sustainable ethanol,” which will come from the carbon-capture technology LanzaTech pioneered. It sources ethanol from a series of materials, including sugar beet and...
mmm-online.com
Inizio acquires digital innovation company Evolution Road
Inizio announced Wednesday morning that it is acquiring Evolution Road, a digital innovation company. As part of the deal, Evolution Road will become part of Evoke, a 2022 MM+M Agency 100 honoree and the marcomms business unit of Inizio. Inizio said that Evolution Road will boost Evoke’s “commercial innovation offering, digital health solutions, and end-to-end omnichannel suite of services.”
fintechnexus.com
Curve’s $1 billion Credit Suisse loan fuels live rehearsal for ambitious goals
Just in time for the holiday shopping season, payments app Curve closed on a $1-billion credit facility deal to fund loans across the UK, EU, and US. Credit Suisse will back the Curve Flex split-pay option the company offers on transactions within the app. After launching crypto rewards payments in...
Plant Prefab Shakes Up Homebuilding Industry
Steve Glenn, founder & CEO of Plant Prefab, a sustainable homebuilding startup, joined Cheddar News to discuss the company's latest funding round and business model.
TechCrunch
NFT-focused startup Metagood raises $5 million to grow ‘social good’ impact
Metagood, a for-profit social impact NFT startup, has raised $5 million in its pre-seed round, the team exclusively told TechCrunch. “We launched the company on the concept of using NFTs as an expression where everyone does good things for each other and the good stuff is tokenized and exchangeable,” Bill Tai, co-founder and chairman of Metagood, said to TechCrunch.
CoinDesk
3 of the Most Influential Technologies in the Digital Economy
Long gone are the days of keeping rolls of cash under our mattresses. In our modern, mostly cashless society, we survive with all-powerful credit and debit cards and protect them with RFID-blocking wallets. Contactless payments are only one facet of the digital economy – the corner of the global economy...
TechCrunch
Women are rising through the ranks at VC firms, new survey shows
A new survey looking at compensation for women in the venture industry this year found a higher concentration of women in lower-level firm positions than last year, representing around 43% of directors and principals but only 18% of general partners. Smaller funds tend to be more gender-diverse: Venture groups with less than $100 million in assets under management are more likely than larger firms to have a strong representation of women in high-ranking positions.
fintechnexus.com
LatAm app Trii raises $3 million
Colombian fintech Trii announced they raised $3 million from Bancolombia. According to the company, this new funding will allow them to expand their operations in three key countries in the region. Trii describes its offering as an app that simplifies buying and selling shares in LatAm stock exchanges. Trii allows...
gcimagazine.com
Kao Announces Head of Cosmetics Business
Kao has promoted Yosuke Maezawa to lead the cosmetics business globally, effective January 1, 2023. Maezawa will hold a position as senior executive officer, president of consumer products—cosmetics business, global; representative director and president of Kanebo Cosmetics Inc.; and chairperson of the board, Molton Brown Limited. Maezawa is currently...
fintechnexus.com
Engaging e-commerce in the circular economy
The European Commission has for some time upheld the idea that creating a circular economy could go a long way toward reaching climate-related goals. In March of this year, the commission announced the creation of a circular economy “package,” the second installment of which was released on Nov. 30, 2022, and centered on reusable packaging.
eCommerce Success Threatened by Big Tech Data Dependency
There’s a pressing need for eCommerce companies to reduce their reliance on Big Tech. That’s according to Brady Harrison, director of customer analytics solution delivery at Kount, who told PYMNTS that online businesses need to rethink the way they use Big Tech data to drive sales. “There’s economic...
SpaceX gives rival's internet satellites ride to orbit
SpaceX has launched a batch of internet satellites for a competitor
cdrecycler.com
Powerscreen adds distributor in New Zealand
The United Kingdom-based Powerscreen business unit of Terex Corp. says Stevens Group is its new authorized distributor for New Zealand. Powerscreen, which provides mobile crushing, screening and conveying equipment, says Stevens Group has become its distributor via its acquisition of former distributor Lincom NZ from the Lincom Group. That transaction...
csengineermag.com
Arcadis completes the acquisition of DPS Group, creating a leading position in the Life Sciences and Semiconductor manufacturing market
Creates a full-service advisory for high-tech industrial manufacturing clients, combining DPS Group’s (DPS) and Arcadis’ complementary service offerings. DPS’s high growth and resilient Life Sciences and Semiconductor manufacturing expertise will become part of Arcadis’ Places Global Business Area (GBA) Arcadis adds an extra 2,850 talented employees...
