financefeeds.com
Worldpay taps SheerID to allow merchants better target their audiences
SheerID verifies over 2.5 billion people via 20,000 authoritative data sources; provides global insights from hundreds of the world’s leading brands, and never shares or sells customer data. Worldpay, a global payments company recently acquired by FIS, has partnered with SheerID, an identity marketing firm, in order to allow...
salestechstar.com
Vericast Survey Finds Brands Struggle to Cash in on Consumer Spending
Inflation, rising interest rates and disruption are driving brands to pivot. Despite inflation and recession fears, consumers are spending money – and plenty of it. But according to the latest research from Vericast, companies in multiple industries are having a tough time figuring out how to engage them to drive optimal performance.
Mastercard Expands Digital Services Through Engage Partner Network
Mastercard has added seven technology providers to its Engage partner network. Through the Engage network — which already included 150 partners — Mastercard connects businesses with qualified FinTechs and service providers that can deploy digital solutions at scale while leveraging the Mastercard Installments program, Mastercard said in a Wednesday (Dec. 7) press release.
Men are dropping out of the labor force because they’re upset about their social status, according to a new study
“For many workers, a job not only offers financial security, it also affirms their status, which is tied to their position relative to their age peers and many social outcomes."
7 Remote Jobs Gen Z Will Love
Older members of Gen Z have recently entered the workforce or will be entering the workforce for the first time, and what they look for in a job may not be the same as previous generations. According...
This Black Woman Entrepreneur Created the Ultimate Pop-Up Program For Emerging Businesses
BIPOC-founded Immersive and IRL pop-up program, Sip Shop Eat! may be coming to a city near you, and you might not want to miss being a part of this space of emerging entrepreneurs. Sip Shop Eat! was launched by CEO & Founder Taylar Colyar in April 2017 as a platform...
THE FIFTH Agency Launches in U.S. with Powerhouse Creative Strategy and Operations Hires from TikTok and 72andSunny
LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 8, 2022-- Award-winning UK social creative agency THE FIFTH, known for its viral creator marketing campaigns, today announced two new hires to its Los Angeles-based team, as the company expands in the U.S. Subin Kim joins as Creative Strategy Director and Shannon Reed joins as Vice President of Accounts and Operations. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221208005349/en/ Subin Kim joins THE FIFTH as Creative Strategy Director (Photo: Business Wire)
fintechnexus.com
Embedded finance could be lifeline for a struggling economy
Embedded finance has been on the rise, despite challenging conditions. In the five years between 2016 and 2021, the market boomed at 26.9%. Growth has continued through 2022 by another $11.3 billion and, according to FMI, is expected to continue expanding YoY by 16.4% until 2030. In 2021 alone, both...
ffnews.com
Indirect Lending Expected to be a Top Trend for Community Banks to Watch in 2023
Teslar Software, provider of lending process automation tools for community financial institutions, today shared commentary on what most significantly impacted the lending landscape in 2022 as well as the primary trends for community institutions to watch for in 2023. More community banks will embrace indirect lending to diversify portfolios and...
Pandemic relief fraud report says online financial company CEOs, family got rich
A congressional subcommittee issued its final report into COVID-19 lending fraud indicating companies facilitated rampant fraud in PPP loans.
prestigeonline.com
Board Game: Gender Representation in Financial Institutions
Has gender representation changed significantly in the financial sector, not just on the trading floor but in the boardroom? Women of Power 2021 honourees Angelina Kwan and Karena Belin tell us where we are, where we are headed and what we must do to ensure we stay on the right track.
entrepreneurshiplife.com
Why Living in the Digital Era is Exciting From the Business Perspective
The digital era has made doing business more exciting than ever. With technology continuing to evolve, opportunities for entrepreneurs have exploded. Customers can access information about products and services instantly, giving businesses the chance to stand out from others. Companies can find employees from all corners of the globe, and their new hires can work from home without having to spend a fortune to relocate.
crowdfundinsider.com
Fintech Investments Focused on Retail Vertical Increased 78.6% Compared to 2019: Report
Venture capitalists invested “a record $41.0 billion into the retail fintech vertical in 2021,. representing a 78.6% increase compared with 2019’s $23.0 billion,” according to an update from Pitchbook. VC investments into the banking and credit and wealthtech segments “drove this increase.”. As of Q3 2022,...
ffnews.com
KodyPay Partners With Adyen to Offer Embedded Finance Starting With Hospitality Sector
Adyen (ADYEN:AMS), the global financial technology platform of choice for leading businesses, has today announced that it has partnered with KodyPay, the fully integrated ordering and payment platform for businesses. Adyen’s financial technology will support the growth of hospitality businesses by powering seamless payments, data analytics and frictionless finance.
I fill executive-assistant jobs at tech companies that pay up to $250,000 a year. There's a surprisingly low barrier to entry — I just look for these traits in people.
"There's a staggering level of access and intimacy in these roles," said Jessica Vann, who hires assistants for Instacart and Palo Alto Networks.
fintechnexus.com
Engaging e-commerce in the circular economy
The European Commission has for some time upheld the idea that creating a circular economy could go a long way toward reaching climate-related goals. In March of this year, the commission announced the creation of a circular economy “package,” the second installment of which was released on Nov. 30, 2022, and centered on reusable packaging.
What is Customer Data Platform?
Customer data platforms leverage the vast amount of data generated by customers daily. These tools can collect insights from your website, customer relationship management (CRM), contact center, and so on to help you map the customer journey. Since there are many CDPs, the question now is, which data platforms are...
eCommerce Success Threatened by Big Tech Data Dependency
There’s a pressing need for eCommerce companies to reduce their reliance on Big Tech. That’s according to Brady Harrison, director of customer analytics solution delivery at Kount, who told PYMNTS that online businesses need to rethink the way they use Big Tech data to drive sales. “There’s economic...
CoinDesk
3 of the Most Influential Technologies in the Digital Economy
Long gone are the days of keeping rolls of cash under our mattresses. In our modern, mostly cashless society, we survive with all-powerful credit and debit cards and protect them with RFID-blocking wallets. Contactless payments are only one facet of the digital economy – the corner of the global economy...
bitcoinist.com
93% Of Consumers Want To Experience The Metaverse, Claims Capgemini’s Report
The metaverse, a part of blockchain technology, seems to have survived the ongoing bear market storm. Reports show that more people are showing interest in the metaverse. A survey by Capgemini, a business and tech strategy advisor, revealed that more than three out of four customers want to carry out transactions in the metaverse.
