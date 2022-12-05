Read full article on original website
Larry Ross
Larry Ross, 82, of Osceola died Thursday, December 1, 2022, as result of a car accident. Private family graveside memorial services will be held at Newbern Cemetery, south of Lacona, Ia., at a later date. Powers Funeral Home in Creston is in charge of arrangements. Memorials may can be made to the family of Larry Ross. Online condolences may be given at www.powersfh.com.
Dec. 8 Police Reports
----- Tyler Brammer, Kellerton, was arrested on Nov. 28 at 125 N Lincoln St on a warrant. Brammer was released on Nov. 28 on transport to other county. Three juveniles were arrested at 705 E Logan for second degree arson. ----- Edgar Porras, Osceola, was arrested on Dec. 1 at...
Dec. 8 accident reports
No citations were issued following an accident in the Fareway parking lot, 215 S Main, on Nov. 30. According to an Osceola police report, Talbray Jackson of Des Moines was backing a 2015 International semi into the Fareway loading dock for the purposes of a delivery. An unoccupied 2018 Freightliner was parked next to the building near the loading dock facing north. As Jackson was backing up, he heard a noise and discovered that he had hit the Freightliner.
