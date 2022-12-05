Read full article on original website
Unsealed court document gives new details in Club Q shooting
An arrest affidavit unsealed Wednesday in the mass shooting at a Colorado gay nightclub showed images from the shooter's arrival and gave more detail about what happened after, including what the suspect reportedly told staff at the hospital.
Repeat car thief arrested in Pueblo theft operation
(PUEBLO, Colo.) — Multiple law enforcement agencies in Pueblo have conducted a motor vehicle theft enforcement over a period of several weeks, which resulted in the recovery of 12 stolen cars and multiple arrests, according to the Pueblo Police Department (PPD). Officers with PPD, as well as Cañon City Police, Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office deputies, […]
$10k reward for information leading to an arrest for the July murder of a Colorado Springs man
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers is offering a five-figure reward to anyone who can provide information that'll lead to an arrest in a July homicide. On July 6, 2022, the Colorado Springs Police Department responded to reports of a shooting at the El Morro Mobile Home Park around 10:47 The post $10k reward for information leading to an arrest for the July murder of a Colorado Springs man appeared first on KRDO.
No arrests made in Pueblo homicide investigation, one person of interest named
PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Pueblo Police Department provided an update to a homicide investigation from November. On Nov. 23, 2022, officers were dispatched to the 1600 block of Bonforte Blvd. on reports of a dead body. According to the PPD, there were "suspicious circumstances about the scene." Detectives began investigating this as a homicide. The post No arrests made in Pueblo homicide investigation, one person of interest named appeared first on KRDO.
KKTV
Suspect on the run after shooting 1 person in Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A suspect is on the run after shooting a person. Just after midnight Wednesday, the Colorado Springs Police Department responded to the area of Circle and Constitution to a shooting. The victim, who is expected to survive, had at least one gunshot shot wound and was taken to the hospital.
Car thefts continue to rise in Colorado, becoming more dangerous
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- Across Colorado, car thefts continue to be an issue. According to our news partners in Denver, by the end of 2022, it's estimated more than 41,000 cars will be stolen statewide. It's a 12% increase from last year. Colorado Springs police say more than 3,000 cars were stolen and in Pueblo, The post Car thefts continue to rise in Colorado, becoming more dangerous appeared first on KRDO.
Kidnapping suspect arrested after closing down I-25
A 27-year-old man was taken into custody on multiple charges including kidnapping and eluding law enforcement during a crime spree that spanned two counties and closed Interstate 25.
Person injured in shooting on North Circle Drive
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is investigating after officers were called to a shooting at around midnight Wednesday, Dec. 7. According to CSPD, on Wednesday, officers were called near the intersection of N. Circle Dr. and Palmer Park Boulevard. Officers found a victim with “at least one gunshot wound,” and they […]
Hours-long chase of wanted Pueblo man ends in stand-off in Douglas County that closed I-25
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- A Pueblo man was arrested after leading multiple law enforcement agencies on a chase stretching two counties which ended in an hours-long standoff in Douglas County. At 9:40 p.m., officers with the Colorado Springs Springs Police Department (CSPD) Stetson Hills Division were dispatched to assist a bail bondsman with contacting The post Hours-long chase of wanted Pueblo man ends in stand-off in Douglas County that closed I-25 appeared first on KRDO.
Man killed in shooting on Pueblo’s east side identified
(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Pueblo County Coroner has identified the man who was killed in a shooting incident that left a woman seriously injured in the early morning hours of Friday, Dec. 2. Officers with the Pueblo Police Department (PPD) originally responded shortly after 2 a.m. on Friday to...
Pueblo man faces kidnapping, eluding charges for chase ending in DougCo
A Douglas County Sheriff's Office cruiser sits near an active crime scene in Lone Tree, September 2022.Photo byHeather Willard. (Douglas County, Colo.) The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office closed I-25 northbound between Colorado 88 and Dry Creek Road at approximately 11:15 p.m. Dec. 6 for a multijurisdictional police operation ending in the arrest of a Pueblo man.
CSPD responds to false active shooter report at Colorado Springs School
Authorities in Colorado Springs responded to a report of an active shooter that is now being investigated as a false report.
Officer injured while chasing suspect
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) officer injured his knee during a foot chase of a suspect running from the scene of a crime. On Tuesday, Dec. 6 at around 5:15 p.m. officers were chasing the suspect Alan Vizcarra, in the 3200 block of East Platte Avenue near North Circle Drive, when […]
KRDO
Pueblo County Coroner identifies shooting victim
PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Pueblo County Coroner has identified a victim from a shooting on November 23, 2022. The shooting occurred in an apartment in the 1600 block of Bonforte Blvd. The coroner has identified Melissa Carbajal, a 53-year-old from Pueblo. The coroner says that Carbajal died from...
Suspected Colorado Springs Gay Club Shooter Has Been Charged With 305 Counts Including Murder And Hate Crimes
Five people were killed in a November shooting at Club Q.
KRDO
Woman desperately searching for her mother’s ashes after urn was stolen in Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A woman is asking anyone with information to come forward after someone broke into her car, stealing her mother's ashes. According to the Colorado Springs Police Department, K'La Docken's car was broken into on Dec. 1 in the 1800 block of E. Bijou St. Docken...
CSPD investigates false report of active shooter
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is informing the community of a false report of an active shooter at The Colorado Springs School. On Wednesday, Dec. 7 at around 10:40 a.m. CSPD tweeted a notification to the public that they were aware of a report of an active shooter at The Colorado […]
FOX21News.com
Couple robbed at gunpoint in Colorado Springs
Family and friends gathered to honor the memory of Daniel Aston on Wednesday morning. Suspected Club Q shooter said “sorry” at hospital. The original arrest affidavit for the suspected Club Q shooter has been released by the 4th Judicial District, and it details initial information gained by police in the immediate aftermath of the shooting.
KKTV
11 News exclusive: Colorado Springs mom sentenced for murdering her kids could get conviction overturned
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A Colorado mom sentenced for killing her children in a house fire for insurance money could be set free. That’s if the murder conviction gets tossed out. You may remember that fire on Undimmed Circle in Colorado Springs back in March of 2003 that...
KRDO
Colorado Springs couple robbed at gunpoint, money and Christmas presents for children taken
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Police are searching for suspects accused of robbing a Colorado Springs couple at gunpoint, taking Christmas presents meant for their children. According to the Colorado Springs Police Department, the couple had stopped in a parking lot in the 3900 block of E. Bijou St. to...
