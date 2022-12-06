UTRGV professors don’t see morality police disbanding

BROWNSVILLE, Texas ( ValleyCentral ) — Over the weekend top Iranian officials announcing the so called morality police “had been closed.”

However, many people especially here in the Valley don’t believe the Iranian regime will disband its morality police.

“We are talking about a very vicious government,” assistant professor of finance, UTRGV Siamak Javadi said.

After months of massive and intense protests, now comes a three day strike in Iran.

Women removing their regulated hijabs in fighting for their rights not just from the morality police but along to the regime.

“To be honest, it’s not like women are not wearing headscarf, they are but if it’s a little bit on the back then they find an excuse to harass people,” Javadi said.

Back in October, United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken, calling the women lead revolution an act of extraordinary courage.

“Women, young people and many others continue to stand up for the fundamental rights that continue to be denied them by the Iranian regime,” Blinken said.

Javadi says when it comes to disbanding, abolishing, closing, or even shutting down the morality police in Iran that is a complete lie.

“This is not a skepticism, there is no grey area let me be just as clear, this is a total propaganda it’s total nonsense this morality police is not going to go away,” Javadi said.

UTRGV assistant professor and wife Sara Ahmadi says when she was an educator in Iran, she faced discrimination.

Students would send complaints to administrators about the Islamic expectations for a woman.

“I remember it was so hard on me it was so hard and humiliating for me like someone who might not have a high school diploma sitting in front of me and talking like that to me I was sobbing in the car for a good I don’t know 5/10 minutes like that and then on my way back home I was crying I couldn’t hold it,” Ahmadi said.

Ahmadi says women were not treated the same.

“You are no one there you have no power you’re not even considered a human being some times when you are a woman in that country,” Ahmadi said.

Which is why this fight is more than just a hijab regulation.

“They are trying to basically simplify this movement, this revolution rather, to just mandatory hijab that is not what people want this is not what this revolution is about, this is about regime change,” Javadi said.

“We’re talking about human rights that has been violated and something that has been violated and has been covered up for a very, very long time,” Ahmadi said.

