The number of baby murders is rising. Is Ohio doing enough to stop it?Edy ZooOhio State
4 Great Pizza Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
New Academic Plan to bring changes to enrollment and acceptance, increase diversityThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Basketball: McMahon enjoys career day, No. 3 Ohio State routs New Hampshire 92-36The LanternColumbus, OH
Dress Coded: Undressing the reality behind dress code restrictions through the minority lensThe LanternColumbus, OH
Look: Football World Is Stunned By Stetson Bennett's Age
College football fans are suddenly learning that Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett is 25 years old. Bennett started his college career as a walk-on for Georgia in 2017. After his freshman season ended, he transferred to Jones County Junior College. Once a scholarship opened up at Georgia, Bennett returned to the...
Look: NFL Star Furious With The Brittney Griner Trade
Dallas Cowboys star Micah Parsons had an interesting reaction to this Thursday's prisoner swap involving WNBA star Brittney Griner. Parsons seems angry that President Joe Biden agreed to a deal that didn't include former U.S. Marine Paul Whelan. "Wait nah," Parsons tweeted. "We left a marine?!! Hell nah." This tweet...
Deion Sanders Might Have a Nike Problem at Colorado
Deion Sanders is an Under Armour ambassador but will be required to wear Nike apparel while coaching at Colorado.
Deion Sanders Loses Colorado Starter To Transfer Portal On Thursday
Deion Sanders' tenure with the Colorado Buffaloes has started with a bang. Introduced to the Colorado press with a "Coach Prime" jersey, Sanders has already reportedly nabbed one star transfer from Jackson State. And Colorado fans are hopeful that's just the start of things to come. An acumen ...
Pilar Sanders comments after Deion Sanders takes Colorado job
Pilar Sanders posted a cryptic message that leaves a lot open to interpretation after Deion Sanders announced his new move. The post Pilar Sanders comments after Deion Sanders takes Colorado job appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
Clayton News Daily
Dak Prescott Reacts to Jason Garrett, Stanford Report
Dak Prescott and the Cowboys have won five of their last seven games heading into matchup against the Texans on Sunday afternoon. While preparing to try and pick up a fourth consecutive win, Prescott saw the news of his former coach, Jason Garrett, being named one of two finalists to become Stanford’s next football coach, according to The Athletic. When asked about his thoughts on Garrett potentially leading the Pac-12 program, the two-time Pro Bowler was a huge advocate for his former coach.
Clayton News Daily
Sources: Jason Garrett Seen On Stanford Campus Amid Coaching Search
View the original article to see embedded media. Former Cowboys head coach and Giants offensive coordinator Jason Garrett has emerged as a serious candidate to become the next head coach at Stanford, as first reported by The Athletic‘s Stewart Mandel. On the heels of that report, sources told Sports...
Clayton News Daily
Bills QB Josh Allen Shares Wholesome Dream for Buffalo This Season
View the original article to see embedded media. With every NFL season comes a renewed push from teams and their fanbases focused on fulfilling the ultimate goal of running through the postseason and winning a Super Bowl. Among the favorites for the Lombardi Trophy this season are none other than...
Bucs’ Tom Brady returns to play 49ers team he grew up rooting for
TAMPA — Piece by piece, Candlestick Park was ripped down. The seats were first to go. Eventually, the outdoor waterfront stadium was demolished. The goalpost from the end zone where “The Catch” was made by Dwight Clark in the 49ers’ win over the Cowboys in the 1981 NFC Championship Game was moved to the Montana ranch of owner Eddie DeBartolo.
