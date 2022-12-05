Dak Prescott and the Cowboys have won five of their last seven games heading into matchup against the Texans on Sunday afternoon. While preparing to try and pick up a fourth consecutive win, Prescott saw the news of his former coach, Jason Garrett, being named one of two finalists to become Stanford’s next football coach, according to The Athletic. When asked about his thoughts on Garrett potentially leading the Pac-12 program, the two-time Pro Bowler was a huge advocate for his former coach.

STANFORD, CA ・ 16 HOURS AGO