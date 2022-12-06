ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elk Grove, CA

Driver dies after truck crashes into tree, catches on fire in Elk Grove

By Megan Camponovo
 5 days ago

ELK GROVE, Calif. (KTXL) — A driver of a pickup truck died Sunday morning after crashing into a tree that engulfed in flames, according to the California Highway Patrol South Sacramento.

CHP said that the collision occurred on Interstate 5 northbound and the Laguna Boulevard offramp.

According to the CHP, when firefighters arrived on the scene, they found the truck had hit a tree and became engulfed in flames while the driver was still inside.

CHP said that the driver died due to their injuries.

CHP determined that the driver of the pickup truck was driving at high speeds while taking the Laguna Boulevard offramp. The driver swerved down the embankment and then crashed into a tree.

FOX40

