Kirk Herbstreit Has 2 Words To Describe Georgia vs. Ohio State
No. 1 Georgia and No. 4 Ohio State will meet in a clash of the college football titans in this year's Peach Bowl. The undefeated Bulldogs have rolled over their competition so far in their title-defending season, and they'll look to continue that trend over the Buckeyes on New Year's Eve.
Ole Miss HC Lane Kiffin Gets Into Twitter Beef With Former Player
It seems that Lane Kiffin is never going to give up the Twitter game. This time he was going back and forth with a former player. Keidron Smith originally committed and played college football for Ole Miss. However, he ended up transferring to the University of Kentucky to play as a Wildcat.
Caleb Williams’ regretful message to losing Heisman candidates after winning trophy
USC Trojans quarterback Caleb Williams just snagged the greatest individual plum that college football has to offer after being named the 2022 Heisman Trophy winner. But the 20-year-old admittedly has bittersweet feelings over the honor. During his acceptance speech for the said award, Caleb Williams expressed his regret that despite...
Baker Mayfield’s message to Panthers after wild Rams debut
To say that Baker Mayfield exceeded expectations in his very first game with the Los Angeles Rams is the understatement of the NFL season. Hollywood couldn’t have scripted it better with the former Carolina Panthers QB completing an unbelievable comeback to close out the Las Vegas Raiders in style.
Ohio State quarterback CJ Stroud shows what he knows about Georgia
NEW YORK — In just over three weeks, the Georgia Bulldogs and the Ohio State Buckeyes will face off for a spot in January’s national championship game. While Ohio State’s CJ Stroud still has plenty of time to prepare for the Dec. 31 showdown in Atlanta, the Heisman Trophy candidate offered his early insight on the Buckeyes’ next opponent.
Deion Sanders takes jab at Vince Dooley during his recruitment
Since becoming a college football coach a few years ago, Deion Sanders has been no stranger to making headlines. His most recent soundbite, he takes a shot at Vince Dooley.
Former Clemson QB not done playing
A former Clemson quarterback has been invited to participate in the Hula Bowl. For the last two season Chase Brice has played quarterback for Appalachian State, after initially leaving the Tigers (...)
Bobby Petrino Reportedly A Candidate For SEC Job
Bobby Petrino could be making a return to the SEC. According to Chris Hummer of 247Sports, the head coach of Missouri State has emerged as a candidate in Texas A&M's search for a new offensive coordinator. Petrino is expected to interview with Texas A&M in the coming days. Texas A&M...
Georgia football: Paul Finebaum reveals which CFB Playoff team is most likely to knock off Bulldogs
Georgia enters the College Football Playoff as the overwhelming favorite after winning last year's national championship and starting this year 13-0, including a 20-point victory in the SEC Championship Game. On First Take, Paul Finebaum was asked which team has the best chance to upset Georgia among the three other playoff teams.
Report: Georgia Football Assistant "Primary Target" for SEC Coordinator Job
Arkansas is reportedly targeting a key Georgia defensive coach to fill their vacant-defensive coordinator role.
College football transfer portal tracker: Best players on the move in 2023
Free agency of a kind has come to college football after the introduction of the new transfer portal, and to date a few thousand players have already taken advantage, with many more set to make a move ahead of the 2023 season. Last offseason saw the movement of several elite, blue-chip players ...
Ohio State football WR Marvin Harrison Jr.’s epic reaction to losing Biletnikoff award to Jalin Hyatt
Marvin Harrison Jr’s ascent to greatness has been a welcome surprise for the Ohio State football fanbase. The wide receiver has filled in nicely for Jaxon Smith-Njigba, helping the Buckeyes offense stay potent despite the latter’s absence. Unfortunately, Harrison Jr. lost out on the Biletnikoff award to another monster WR in Tennessee’s Jalin Hyatt. This […] The post Ohio State football WR Marvin Harrison Jr.’s epic reaction to losing Biletnikoff award to Jalin Hyatt appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Tigers Earn Fourth Consecutive Victory, Handle Ragin' Cajuns
After shaking off the finals-week rust, coach J and the Auburn Tigers found themselves winners of four straight contests.
Jason Garrett makes decision on Stanford coaching job
Jason Garrett hung up the head coaching headset in 2019, and it will remain that way after he confirmed he won’t be donning the Stanford Cardinal red this season. “Thanks so much to AD Bernard Muir and everyone at Stanford!” Garrett wrote on Twitter late Thursday night. “While I enjoyed exploring a great opportunity at […] The post Jason Garrett makes decision on Stanford coaching job appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Heisman Trophy final voting results after Caleb Williams’ win, revealed
Caleb Williams blew his competition for the 2022 Heisman Trophy out of the water. The USC Trojans quarterback dominated the votes completely, coming away with 2,031 total points — over 600 points more than runner-up quarterback Max Duggan of the TCU Horned Frogs. Williams got 544 first-place votes, while Duggan only had 188. No other […] The post Heisman Trophy final voting results after Caleb Williams’ win, revealed appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Zac Taylor drops stunning Tee Higgins injury revelation after win vs. Browns
While the Cincinnati Bengals defeated the Cleveland Browns in Week 14, wide receiver Tee Higgins managed to play just one snap. Now, it appears that there is more information on what led to Higgins’ precarious playing time. Speaking after the win, Bengals head coach Zac Taylor said that Cincinnati...
Biletnikoff Award, Given To Nation's Top Wide Receiver, Announced
The 2022 college football season is coming to an end, which means it's time to hand out some awards. On Thursday, the college football awards show took place on ESPN. The elite players like Georgia's Jalen Carter, Alabama's Will Anderson and TCU's Max Duggan were all given awards tonight. Perhaps...
Report: 10 Schools Forming Football-Only Conference In Jump From FCS To FBS
Conference realignment in the college football world continues to churn. On Friday, news of a new 10-team, football-only conference was reported by ESPN college football insider Pete Thamel. The remaining members of the Atlantic Sun and WAC have reportedly agreed to align and form the 10-team conference as they make...
Brock Purdy’s ex-coach drops truth bomb his stans will love ahead of start vs. Tom Brady
The San Francisco 49ers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers are gearing up for a wildly important matchup in Week 14. But this game has a bit of an added flair to it, and it will see the 49ers third-string quarterback Brock Purdy face off against the greatest quarterback of all time in Tom Brady. As a result, it should be a fairly interesting contest.
Boilermakers eying Georgia football coach as candidate
The Purdue Boilermakers may pursue University of Georgia offensive coordinator Todd Monken as the team’s next head football coach, according to a Friday report from Dawg Nation. Monken’s ability to lead Georgia’s offense to 491.9 yards per game and 61 total touchdowns earned him a spot as one of the five finalists for the Broyles […] The post Boilermakers eying Georgia football coach as candidate appeared first on ClutchPoints.
