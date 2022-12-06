ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oxford, MS

247Sports

Ohio State quarterback CJ Stroud shows what he knows about Georgia

NEW YORK — In just over three weeks, the Georgia Bulldogs and the Ohio State Buckeyes will face off for a spot in January’s national championship game. While Ohio State’s CJ Stroud still has plenty of time to prepare for the Dec. 31 showdown in Atlanta, the Heisman Trophy candidate offered his early insight on the Buckeyes’ next opponent.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Spun

Bobby Petrino Reportedly A Candidate For SEC Job

Bobby Petrino could be making a return to the SEC. According to Chris Hummer of 247Sports, the head coach of Missouri State has emerged as a candidate in Texas A&M's search for a new offensive coordinator. Petrino is expected to interview with Texas A&M in the coming days. Texas A&M...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
ClutchPoints

Ohio State football WR Marvin Harrison Jr.’s epic reaction to losing Biletnikoff award to Jalin Hyatt

Marvin Harrison Jr’s ascent to greatness has been a welcome surprise for the Ohio State football fanbase. The wide receiver has filled in nicely for Jaxon Smith-Njigba, helping the Buckeyes offense stay potent despite the latter’s absence. Unfortunately, Harrison Jr. lost out on the Biletnikoff award to another monster WR in Tennessee’s Jalin Hyatt. This […] The post Ohio State football WR Marvin Harrison Jr.’s epic reaction to losing Biletnikoff award to Jalin Hyatt appeared first on ClutchPoints.
COLUMBUS, OH
ClutchPoints

Jason Garrett makes decision on Stanford coaching job

Jason Garrett hung up the head coaching headset in 2019, and it will remain that way after he confirmed he won’t be donning the Stanford Cardinal red this season. “Thanks so much to AD Bernard Muir and everyone at Stanford!” Garrett wrote on Twitter late Thursday night. “While I enjoyed exploring a great opportunity at […] The post Jason Garrett makes decision on Stanford coaching job appeared first on ClutchPoints.
STANFORD, CA
ClutchPoints

Heisman Trophy final voting results after Caleb Williams’ win, revealed

Caleb Williams blew his competition for the 2022 Heisman Trophy out of the water. The USC Trojans quarterback dominated the votes completely, coming away with 2,031 total points — over 600 points more than runner-up quarterback Max Duggan of the TCU Horned Frogs. Williams got 544 first-place votes, while Duggan only had 188. No other […] The post Heisman Trophy final voting results after Caleb Williams’ win, revealed appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Spun

Report: 10 Schools Forming Football-Only Conference In Jump From FCS To FBS

Conference realignment in the college football world continues to churn. On Friday, news of a new 10-team, football-only conference was reported by ESPN college football insider Pete Thamel. The remaining members of the Atlantic Sun and WAC have reportedly agreed to align and form the 10-team conference as they make...
ClutchPoints

Boilermakers eying Georgia football coach as candidate

The Purdue Boilermakers may pursue University of Georgia offensive coordinator Todd Monken as the team’s next head football coach, according to a Friday report from Dawg Nation. Monken’s ability to lead Georgia’s offense to 491.9 yards per game and 61 total touchdowns earned him a spot as one of the five finalists for the Broyles […] The post Boilermakers eying Georgia football coach as candidate appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ATHENS, GA
ClutchPoints

