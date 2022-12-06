Read full article on original website
Gee Mail
5d ago
this isn't rocket science. ive known for decades how easy this is to do. yet our society prefers reaction to proaction. this could be as simple as 2 drunks in a truck with little knowledge of electrical.
Shark Looshetty
5d ago
Antifa...duh...only issue is these are by design from our own govt so there will be no consequences as the criminals run everything.
Another North Carolina Substation Was Attacked Weeks Before Moore County Blackout
Another North Carolina power substation was attacked just weeks before the targeted assault on Moore County’s energy infrastructure that left some 45,000 residents without electricity. On Nov. 11, Carteret-Craven Electric Cooperative suffered more than $500,000 worth of damage to one of their substations in Maysville, damaging transformers and causing them to leak coolant oil, according to a statement by the company that called the attack a “serious criminal act.” It’s unclear how the vandals attacked the plant but it caused a brief blackout for some 12,000 customers in Carteret County, about 150 miles east of Moore County. “Right now, because it’s an ongoing investigation, and because it’s separate from everything that’s going on in Moore County, we are going to withhold comment until we have more information,” company spokeswoman Melissa Glenn said on Thursday, according to The News & Observer. “And we will share that whenever we are given the go-ahead from the authorities to do so.”Read it at News & Observer
North Carolina business cancels drag brunch after consulting with law enforcement
SNEADS FERRY, N.C. (WNCT) — After meeting with the FBI and the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office, the management team of a Sneads Ferry restaurant has decided to cancel the Christmas drag show event it had scheduled for the weekend. The restaurant’s Nice and Naughty Christmas Drag Brunch had some locals upset. Prior to the cancellation, […]
Mysterious burned body on Fort Bragg identified
The mysterious body found inside a burned-out vehicle near Range 74 on Fort Bragg has been identified, and at this time authorities suspect that no foul play was involved.
Walmart in North Carolina among 70 stores fined for ‘excessive errors’ and overcharging
As shoppers continue to check off their holiday shopping lists, a new list has been released — citing 70 stores across 38 counties in North Carolina for price-scanner errors and overcharging.
Overcharging in NC becoming more common with 70 stores failing recent checks, agency says
A recent state check found 70 stores in 38 North Carolina counties had price scanning errors.
1 injured as gunshots fired at car in eastern NC; 2 suspects detained
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Greenville police officers responded Friday night after someone fired gunshots at a car, injuring one person. Greenville Police Public Information Officer Kristen Hunter said a suspect shot at an occupied vehicle. The shooting occurred around 8 p.m. on Dickinson Avenue and Arlington Boulevard. Greenville police said both the suspect and the […]
cbs17
Thousands gather to show support for pickup truck driver, victim in deadly Raleigh Christmas Parade incident
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Saturday evening at least two thousand people gathered to remember a girl who died after an incident involving a pickup truck pulling a float at the Raleigh Christmas Parade last month — but also to show support for the driver of that truck, Landen Glass who is facing multiple charges.
WITN
City of Greenville sells former Greenville Utilites Commission property
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -The Greenville City Council met for its last meeting of the year Thursday to vote on finalizing the sale of the former Greenville Utilities Commission property to a buyer who plans to use it for real estate. GUC’S Board of Commissioners approved the sale of 12 parcels...
Moore County Schools to remain closed for next 2 days as power slowly coming back on
Moore County Schools said Tuesday afternoon that no classes will be held Wednesday or Thursday. A determination for Friday will be announced by Thursday.
carolinacoastonline.com
Council votes to allow egress on U.S. 70 a new Smithfield site
NEWPORT - The conclusion of a quasi-judicial hearing was reached Thursday during a regularly scheduled council meeting at Newport Town Hall. Members of the council voted unanimously in favor of allowing infrastructure to be built to allow two access points from Highway 70 to a parcel of land that will soon become the site of Smithfield's Chicken 'N Bar-B-Q restaurant.
qcnews.com
Moore County officials give substation attack update
A curfew will be lifted and power has been restored to the majority of Duke Energy customers, officials said Wednesday. Moore County officials give substation attack update. A curfew will be lifted and power has been restored to the majority of Duke Energy customers, officials said Wednesday. Mooresville skatepark drawing...
All-way stop coming to Duplin County intersection
TEACHEY, N.C. – The traffic pattern at a Duplin County intersection will change next week after the N.C. Department of Transportation adds stops signs. The intersection of Lodge Street and East Avenue will become an all-way stop Dec. 12. Crews will install pavement markings and a stop sign in both directions of Lodge Street, where […]
Spoiled chicken and ice cream: Moore County small businesses recovering after power grid attack
MOORE COUNTY, N.C. — The lights are back on and kids are back in the classrooms. It’s back to business for Moore County. Last Saturday, gunfire damaged two Duke Energy substations, sending more than 40,000 people into the dark. Power was out for most of those people, from...
WITN
Police raid Washington business, owner arrested
WASHINGTON, N.C. (WITN) - Police today raided a Washington business and arrested its owner who is from Greenville man on drug charges. Washington police said their officers, along with Beaufort County deputies, searched J6 Tobacco & Wireless on John Small Avenue. A second search was conducted by Pitt County deputies...
Power grid attack: Duke Energy previously fined for security violations, report alleges
MOORE COUNTY, N.C. — Amid a power grid attack in North Carolina, Channel 9 has uncovered a report alleging Duke Energy was fined $10 million over security violations in the past decade. Two substations in Moore County were attacked Saturday night, leaving families, businesses and schools in the dark...
cbs17
2 sentenced after machine gun found following 130+ mph chase in Chatham County; case tied to rapper feud
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Two men were recently sentenced to prison after a high-profile, high-speed chase and manhunt — with ties to a rapper feud — in Chatham County last summer, officials said. The July 4 weekend incident involved four “armed and dangerous” suspects with two of...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Pender County residents urged to conserve water
BURGAW, NC (WWAY) – According to data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), Pender County is in its second year of winter drought conditions. “This places Pender County and Southeastern North Carolina in a dangerous situation,” said Kenny Keel, Pender County Public Utilities Director. “Streamflow is reduced during drought conditions as we are experiencing for the second year in a row.”
jocoreport.com
Accident Reported At Intersection Awaiting NCDOT Safety Upgrade
FOUR OAKS – No one was injured Friday afternoon in a two vehicle accident on US 701 South at Stewart Road near Four Oaks. Two adults and two children were involved in the 3:50pm collision. The occupants were checked out at the scene by Johnston County EMS but were not transported.
triad-city-beat.com
EDITORIAL: Domestic terrorism and law enforcement on Moore County
Surely everyone in North Carolina knows that two substations in Moore County, just outside Fort Bragg, were damaged by gunfire on Saturday, wiping out electricity for about half of the 100,000 or so county residents. Surely everyone knows that a woman named Emily Rainey, who led a protest against a...
neusenews.com
Fatal Fire in LaGrange Under Investigation
Neuse News is a locally-owned small business startup in downtown Kinston. Our goal is to provide free, hyper-local news to Lenoir, Greene and Jones counties. The kind of news our grandparents read in a format fit for today's times. We provide this by having supportive advertisers and we encourage you...
