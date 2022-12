Birmingham, Ala. (WIAT)– The day after two men died in a single shooting in Birmingham, a group of people who know what those families are going through gathered to support one another at Life Changing Worship Center on Oporto Madrid Blvd. Members of the church set up an evening to serve up encouragement, food, music and love to those who have lost loved ones in similar incidents. It was a packed house.

