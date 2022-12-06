Read full article on original website
Pastor Jamal Bryant shares plans for his church to launch a cannabis business to increase membershipMargaret MinnicksDekalb County, GA
50 Most Influential Women of The Southern Crescent RegionSouthern Crescent WomenHampton, GA
Lorine Chia, Keithian, Alex Vaughn, Olisae and More Are Artists to Listen to In 2023jzonazariAtlanta, GA
Spice Up Your Lunch With a Stop At Bangkok Cabin -- And Beware of the Heat Advisory Even on Cold DaysDeanLandKennesaw, GA
4 Great Pizza Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Related
Zion Williamson's Miraculous Dunk Is Going Viral
Zion Williamson had an incredible dunk at the end of Friday's game between the Phoenix Suns and New Orleans Pelicans.
Chris Paul, Suns called out by Kendrick Perkins over Zion Williamson scuffle
The New Orleans Pelicans’ 128-117 win over the Phoenix Suns on Friday night was smeared by a late-game altercation between the two teams. This was after the always-entertaining Zion Williamson decided to go for a last-second dunk with the game already won. Chris Paul and Co. clearly did not...
The UCF Family Suffers the Passing of Jake Hescock
Former UCF Knights tight end Jake Hescock has passed.
BREAKING: LeBron James And Anthony Davis' Final Injury Status For Lakers-Pistons Game
LeBron James and Anthony Davis have both been upgraded to available for Sunday's game.
Paul Silas, 3-time NBA champion, longtime coach, dies at 79
(AP) — Basketball taught Paul Silas how to be patient. As a player, he waited 10 years before winning his first championship. As a coach, he waited 15 years for a second chance at running a team. As a father, he waited 20 years before seeing his son get a chance to lead a franchise. […]
Sporting News
Zion Williamson closes out Pelicans' win over Suns with incredible 360 windmill dunk
The Suns may not have appreciated Zion Williamson's spectacular finish at the end of Friday night's game in New Orleans, but the Smoothie King Center crowd definitely did. With the Pelicans holding a nine-point lead and only a few seconds remaining in regulation, Williamson took an outlet pass from Larry Nance Jr. and exploded toward the rim for a 360 windmill slam dunk.
Vince Carter on playing a pickup game in Abu Dhabi with Isiah Thomas and Martin Lawrence
Carter says that he and Lawrence dipped away from an event they were at to get some shots up, and ended up playing a pickup game with Isiah Thomas
Sporting News
Paul Silas dies at 79: NBA world reacts to death of legendary player and trailblazing head coach
Paul Silas, longtime NBA veteran and head coach, has died at the age of 79. On Sunday, Dec. 11, the Rockets organization confirmed early reports of Silas' passing, sharing a statement expressing condolences to the Silas family. Rockets head coach Stephen Silas is the son of Paul Silas and got his start in coaching as an assistant under his father.
numberfire.com
Trent Forrest (concussion protocol) available for Hawks on Friday
Atlanta Hawks guard Trent Forrest will suit up Friday in the team's game against the Brooklyn Nets. After missing the last week while in the NBA's concussion protocol, Forrest has been cleared to suit up. He'll assume his usual role on the wing off the bench. Our models project Forrest...
Sporting News
Death of Grant Wahl is a blow to those who knew his work — and especially to those who knew him
Grant Wahl and I stood at the back of the room on that afternoon in March 2006. The clock was ticking. The United States men’s national team would be kicking off in a friendly soon, but that game was in Germany, and the two of us were in Atlanta to cover the NCAA Tournament. This was what one might call a conflict of interests.
Sporting News
The best trash talk from 'The Match' 2022: 'Tiger and Rory, what happened?'
Trash talk is almost as big a part of "The Match" as the golf itself. With a field of Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy, Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth for the 2022 edition, fans knew coming in that would be the case again. The seventh edition of The Match saw the...
