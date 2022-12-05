This Is Kentucky's Favorite Taylor Swift Album

Photo: Getty Images

It's Taylor Swift 's world and we're just living in it.

USBettingReport.com compiled a list of every state's favorite Taylor Swift album — and the results may shock you! Here's how the betting site did it:

USBettingReport.com utilized Google Trends to determine the most searched Taylor Swift album in each state of the United States. The following albums were included — Fearless , Speak Now , Red , 1989 , Reputation , Lover , Folklore and Evermore . Her debut album Taylor Swift was left off due to inability to differentiate data and the most recent Midnights due to recency bias in the data. After completing the trends over the past 90 days, six albums were determined to have at least one state with it as their favorite Taylor Swift album.

Overall, Folklore was the most popular across the country with 22 states searching for the July 2020 record the most, followed by Lover (7 states) and then 1989 (6 states). Red , Reputation and Evermore were each tied with five states apiece. Not too shabby.

Without further ado, Kentucky's favorite Taylor Swift album is... Folklore !

Are you a Swiftie? Check out the tour dates for Taylor's upcoming "Eras Tour" to find a city near you!

Check out the full report .