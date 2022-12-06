ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC San Diego

Residents in Huntington Beach Find Arrows in Their Rooftops

People in one Huntington beach community are dealing with strange and unsettling crime. Someone is shooting arrows into their neighborhood and the community says, it's only a matter of time before someone gets hurt. They were hard to see in the dark, but several of the homes had large arrows...
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy