Authorities are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred in Huntington Park early Saturday morning. According to Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, the incident occurred at around 3:50 a.m. in the 6300 block of Seville Avenue. Deputies were dispatched to the scene are receiving reports of shots fired in the area. When they arrived, they found a man suffering from a fatal gun shot wound to the upper body. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The victim's identity has not yet been revealed. As they investigated, deputies learned that the victim had been involved in some sort of fight with another man prior to the shooting.There was no additional information available on a suspect involved.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO