foxla.com

Man killed during road rage incident in LA County

LOS ANGELES - A suspect was arrested after allegedly killing a man during a road rage incident in Maywood, the LA County Sheriff's department said. Deputies responded to the intersection of E. 58th Street and Atlantic Boulevard Friday around 8:18 p.m. regarding a traffic collision involving a pedestrian. When officers...
Key News Network

Vehicle Crashes into Side of Semi Truck on 5 Freeway

Burbank, Los Angeles County, CA: A silver sedan and an In-N-Out Burger semi truck were involved in a traffic collision overnight on the 5 Freeway in heavy rain. The collision occurred on I-5 North at the Burbank underpass around 12:17 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 11, where arriving personnel from Burbank Fire Department found the front end of a vehicle jammed underneath the side of semi.
Key News Network

1 Trapped, 1 Ejected in Lancaster Traffic Collision

Lancaster, Los Angeles County, CA: Two people were critically injured in a traffic collision in the city of Lancaster Saturday night. Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Lancaster Station and the Los Angeles County Fire Department received a call of a traffic collision around 10:13 p.m., Dec. 10, with persons trapped and at least one person ejected from a vehicle at the intersection of East Avenue K and 15th Street East.
KTLA

Video captures grandfather assaulted by suspects in Saugus

Authorities are searching for three suspects who were caught on camera assaulting a grandfather in Los Angeles County. The victim, Bill Weatherman, 72, sustained multiple injuries after the attack, including two broken ribs, a severely bruised arm and more. “My ribs hurt,” Weatherman told KTLA’s Chris Wolfe. “It’s difficult to breathe.” A neighbor’s security camera […]
KTLA

Missing sisters last seen in Rowland Heights found

Authorities said two missing girls who disappeared in Rowland Heights on Saturday have been found. The sisters, Adrianna Villegas, 12, and Isabella Villegas, 14, were last seen on the 17800 block of Colima Road, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. Authorities say the girls left together and were possibly headed to a location […]
CBS LA

Man found shot to death in Huntington Park

Authorities are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred in Huntington Park early Saturday morning. According to Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, the incident occurred at around 3:50 a.m. in the 6300 block of Seville Avenue. Deputies were dispatched to the scene are receiving reports of shots fired in the area. When they arrived, they found a man suffering from a fatal gun shot wound to the upper body. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The victim's identity has not yet been revealed. As they investigated, deputies learned that the victim had been involved in some sort of fight with another man prior to the shooting.There was no additional information available on a suspect involved. 
2urbangirls.com

Road rage suspected in man’s death, suspect in custody

MAYWOOD, Calif. – A man who authorities believe was a victim of road rage was killed in Maywood and the suspect is in custody Saturday, authorities said. Deputies from the Los Angeles County Sheriffs Department’s East Los Angeles Station responded at 8:18 p.m. Friday to the intersection of East 58th Street and Atlantic Boulevard, north of Slauson Avenue regarding a traffic collision where they found the victim suffering from injuries to the upper torso, said the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.
NBC San Diego

Residents in Huntington Beach Find Arrows in Their Rooftops

People in one Huntington beach community are dealing with strange and unsettling crime. Someone is shooting arrows into their neighborhood and the community says, it's only a matter of time before someone gets hurt. They were hard to see in the dark, but several of the homes had large arrows...
CBS LA

1 dead after violent crash in West LA

At least one person died after a car collided with a motorcycle in West Los Angeles. The crash happened at about 10:30 p.m. on the corner of Santa Monica Boulevard and Bundy Drive. The violent crash mangled the motorcycle. Police closed off the intersection as they investigated the incident. Paramedics took at least one more person to the hospital in an unknown condition. 
iheart.com

What Authorities Found in a Car after a Freeway Chase

SAN DIEGO - Three men are facing multiple charges following a freeway chase out of North County. Erik Rivera, 41, Francisco Perez, 45, and Rufino Garcia, 41, all of Los Angeles, are now in the custody of the San Diego County Sheriff's Department. They're charged with felony evading, possession of stolen property and possession of burglary tools after they lead Sheriff's Deputies and the Highway Patrol on a chase Wednesday morning from San Diego County into Orange County.
signalscv.com

Medical examiners ID body of gunshot victim

Medical examiners with the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office have identified the body of a man found dead from a gunshot wound in a local park. Wesley Dettra, 21, of Valencia, was found deceased around 6:50 a.m. Wednesday, after Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies responded to a call of a person down and not responding.
KTLA

Coyote that attacked 2-year-old in Woodland Hills captured, killed: CDFW

The coyote that attacked a toddler in Woodland Hills earlier this month has been captured and euthanized, according to the California Department of Fish and Wildlife. The coyote, which attacked and dragged a 2-year-old girl in broad daylight, was trapped on Dec. 9 “in the immediate vicinity of the street where the attack occurred,” according […]
