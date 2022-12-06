ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pedestrian dies after traffic collision in Fremont

By Tori Gaines
 5 days ago

FREMONT, Calif. (KRON) — One woman has died following a traffic accident in Fremont on Friday, according to the Fremont Police Department.

On Dec. 2 around 7:42 a.m., dispatch received reports of a vehicle and pedestrian collision near Blacow Road and Royal Palm Drive. When officers arrived, they found a pedestrian in the road with major injuries. Police say the driver of the vehicle remained on the scene, and is fully cooperating. The pedestrian was taken to a local trauma center, and she later died of her injuries.

FPD’s investigation showed that the pedestrian, a 41-year-old woman from Fremont, was on the southeast corner of Blacow Road waiting for the light to signal that she was free to walk across the street. Police say, once the signal changed, she started walking west on the crosswalk.

As she was crossing the southbound side of Blacow Road, she was hit by a vehicle; a 43-year-old woman was behind the wheel. Police said the driver showed no signs or symptoms of impairment.

This is the seventh fatal traffic collision the city of Fremont has seen since the start of 2022, according to FPD. The incident is still being investigated. Anyone with information is asked to contact Officer Lester Ramirez at LRamirez@fremont.gov or call the Fremont Police Department at (510) 790-6800. To submit information anonymously, text, ‘Tip FremontPD’ followed by your short message to 888-777.

