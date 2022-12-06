Read full article on original website
Related
bigcountryhomepage.com
Lions aren’t done yet; Class 2A Div. 2 state championship is next
The Albany Lions took on the New Home Leopards at Sweetwater’s Mustang Bowl Thursday night. The offense got cooking early on scoring 27 points in the first half. The second half was no different for them. The Lions beat New Home 53-25. Albany head coach Denney Faith had some...
bigcountryhomepage.com
Hawley heading back to Arlington after, 34-20 victory over Crawford
The Hawley Bearcats were at Mineral Wells Stadium Thurday, looking to secure their spot in the Class 2A Division I championship game. It was a battle between two undefeated teams, the Bearcats and the Crawford Pirates. With everything on the line for each team it was Hawley that came out on top.
Hawley and Albany Both Advance to the Texas High School Football State Finals
Huge congrats to the Hawley Bearcats and the Albany Lions for advancing to the Texas high school football state finals. Both teams will be headed to AT&T Stadium for their final game of the season in hopes of hoisting up a state championship trophy. Hawley got to the big dance...
bigcountryhomepage.com
Fourth quarter surge pushes Hawley to their second straight state championship game
Hawley won 34-20. Head coach Mitch Ables said, “Oh I’m extremely proud of our kids you know. We knew it was going to be a fourth quarter war between Crawford and they did a great job competing and fighting until the end. When you win everythings better you know. The burgers going to taste better, the trip is going to be better and we’re looking forward to it. You know I think this time around we won’t be so big eyed and all struck about playing there and hopefully we can just kind of relax and enjoy it.”
KXII.com
Gunter football bus struck by FedEx truck on way to state semifinal game
(KXII) - A Gunter High School football bus was involved in a crash as the team was traveling to their state semifinal game Friday. Gunter ISD said a FedEx truck hit one of the football buses, and that no students were injured. Texas troopers said the collision happened around 2...
brownwoodnews.com
Hendrick Health, Blue Cross Blue Shield negotiating new contract
Hendrick Health provided the following information this week regarding ongoing negotiations with Blue Cross Blue Shield:. As part of the normal course of business between a healthcare provider and insurance company, Hendrick Health has been working with Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas (BCBSTX) in good faith to negotiate a new contract for Hendrick Medical Center and Hendrick Medical Center South services in Abilene, and Hendrick Clinic and Hendrick Anesthesia Network providers in Abilene and Brownwood. We are making progress in our discussions, but have not yet reached an agreement. We are hopeful that the parties reach an updated agreement appropriate for both BCBSTX and Hendrick that reflects the high-quality care Hendrick delivers before the contract is scheduled to end Feb. 1, 2023.
This Texas House Hides A Hilarious Laundry Room Secret
One thing we all know about Texas: there are a lot of houses in the state. With many different designs, and different materials. But most of these houses generally have normal rooms inside of them. But sometimes, a house comes along that holds a secret that many not be able...
Whatever Happened to the ‘No Democrates Allowed’ Texas Store?
Here's a blast from the past, anyone remember this Texas store from 2020?. So I was recently reflecting on some of my old posts and one that I had a lot of fun with is the 'No Democrates Allowed' guy. This guy was so infuriated with the election results he banned democrates from his store. Since a democrate is not a real thing, technically no one was banned from the store.He clearly meant democrats.
brownwoodnews.com
DIANE ADAMS: A life in the saddle
“Riding horseback was nothing to me. I enjoyed it and have often wished that I kept account of the miles a good horse has carried me over the plains of Texas, into Mexico, and up the northern trail as far as Canada,” wrote buffalo hunter and cowboy Frank Collinson. Collinson tells the story in his book, Life in the Saddle, of how he traveled the untamed West back in the 1870s.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Wrong Way Semi Crashes Into Charter Bus Carrying Students to HS Playoff Game
A crash between a charter bus and a tractor-trailer closed the westbound lanes of Interstate 20 in Palo Pinto County for several hours Friday afternoon. The crash was reported at about 2 p.m. near the intersection of I-20 and U.S. Highway 281 in Santo. The westbound lanes of I-20 reopened at about 5 p.m.
Master Plan in development for Lake Ft. Phantom Hill, including camping area & restaurant
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A master plan is currently being developed for Lake Ft. Phantom Hill in Abilene. The City of Abilene is currently accepting bids for the master plan project, which they hope will include things like a new fishing pier, a boat dock, a camping area, a restaurant, and more. Whichever firm is […]
New tattoo studio could be coming to downtown Abilene
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A new tattoo studio could be coming soon to downtown Abilene. Art Attack is slated to go into the space at 226 Pine Street next to Fat Bosses Pub. Abilene’s Planning and Zoning Commission gave unanimous approval for a zoning change that would allow the studio to move in, and now […]
31-Year-Old Ezekiel Ortega Killed In A Pedestrian Accident In Hawley (Hawley, TX)
According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, a pedestrian accident occurred in Hawley Tuesday evening. The crash happened on Highway 83, about a mile north of here in Jones County.
colemantoday.com
Two Killed in Coleman County Crash
A man from Sweetwater and a man from Rising Star were killed in a two-vehicle crash in Coleman County early Tuesday, December 6, 2022. The wreck was at 4:14 am 1.1 miles east of Talpa on U.S. Highway 67. According to the report from the Texas Department of Public Safety, the wreck involved a 2020 International truck-tractor towing a 2020 Hyundai semi-trailer and a 2013 GMC Sierra pickup truck. The truck and trailer, driven by Alexander Leroy Hill, 31 of Copperas Cove, Texas, was traveling toward the East on Highway 67. He was uninjured.
‘It’d be nice if there was a hamburger joint’: City of Abilene accept bids for Lake Fort Phantom Hill Recreation Master Plan
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The City of Abilene is in the early stages of planning for what could become a much more heavily utilized Lake Fort Phantom Hill. An official request for proposal (RFP) on the city website suggest amenities such as a fishing pier, boat dock, camping area, marina or even restaurant as possible […]
Crime Reports: Several suspects arrested for ‘closed meeting act violation’ in Abilene
Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents 1700 block of S Treadaway Blvd – Theft of PropertyA south Abilene business reported […]
ktxs.com
Abilene man arrested for indecency with a child
ABILENE, Texas — An Abilene man has been arrested for indecency with a child. According to an arrest report, police responded to a disturbance Tuesday at 2018 North 3rd Street. Police arrived to find Mark Morgan arguing with a neighbor. Morgan was found later that night to have a...
Crime Reports: Multiple vehicle burglarized in south Abilene neighborhood overnight
Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents 5200 block of Alamo Drive – Burglary of VehicleA victim reported an unknown suspect […]
TxDOT to reconstruct Brown County bridge, road temporarily closed
BROWN COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) will tear down and rebuild the bridge at Mud Creek in Brown County. During this time, County Road 146 will be temporarily closed. The construction is expected to take around five months to be completed and will begin around Monday, December 12. Traffic will […]
Foot chase leads to arrest of Graham man
Graham Police Department officers and a Young County Sheriff’s Office deputy apprehended a Graham man last Thursday with active warrants in Young and Stephens County.William Chad Proffitt, 44, of Graham, was arrested on charges of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, evading arrest with a vehicle, assault with bodily injury and two charges of evading arrest or detention with previous convictions, according to a release from GPD Chief Brent Bullock. According to the Young County Jail, Proffitt additionally had a charge listed for burglary of habitation out of Stephens County.On Saturday, Oct. 22, GPD officer Joshua Hufstedler was assisting a...
Comments / 0