Bonnie Cranford Evans, 1959-2022
Bonnie Cranford Evans, age 63, of Kingsland, Arkansas passed away Thursday, December 8, 2022. She was born January 18, 1959 in Warren, Arkansas to Marvin and Annie Cranford. She is preceded in death by her father, Marvin Cranford, her husband, Elton Lavell Evans, sister, Tracy Cranford Johnson, and grandchildren, Hayliegh and Alaina.
Calhoun County highway crash claims the life of El Dorado man
CALHOUN COUNTY, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — On Monday, December 5, 2022, the Arkansas State Police responded to an accident that occurred on Highway 167 in Calhoun County, Ark. Authorities learned that 41-year-old Charles E. Sellers was driving a 2007 Honda on Highway 167 when he passed a 2019 Kenworth semi-truck, driven by 53-year-old Marcus L. Tankersley. […]
Police investigating cyber attacks linked to unsolved homicide in South Arkansas
EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD)–December 8, 2021 marks the anniversary of a gruesome day for one South Arkansas-based family. “Someone was in her house… from my understanding, her skull was beaten in with a hammer,” explains the victim’s sister Dorothy White. On Wednesday, December 8, 2021, El Dorado Police Officers were called to 1315 W. First […]
Junction City School District placed on lockdown
JUNCTION CITY, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — On December 9, 2022, at approximately 9:15 AM, all Junction City Schools were placed on a precautionary soft lockdown. According to the Junction City school superintendent, the lockdown is due to suspicion of a kidnapping suspect from North Carolina, who is in the Junction City area. The lockdown was cleared […]
Gov. Hutchinson commutes sentence of 83-year-old convicted of 1965 murder
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — An 83-year-old Arkansas man will become parole eligible after receiving a commutation of his 1965 murder sentence by Governor Asa Hutchinson. The governor made the announcement Tuesday afternoon along with 42 pardons and another commutation. Samuel Billingsley was convicted in 1965 at the age of...
Independent Tim Nichols elected as Sheriff of Drew County
DREW COUNTY, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — The election results are in for the December 6, 2022 runoff elections. Independent Tim Nichols was elected as the Sheriff of Drew County, Ark.
Pine Bluff School District will soon have local control again
PINE BLUFF, Arkansas — The Pine Bluff School District is one step closer to local control once again. On Thursday, the Arkansas Board of Education voted for a new board to take over. It will comprise local community members to decide the future of the district. The school district...
16-year-old El Dorado teen arrested after overnight shooting; led police on high-speed chase
EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — On Tuesday, December 6, 2022, the El Dorado Police Department were led on a high-speed chase after a 16-year-old boy fled a shooting scene where dozens of gunshots were fired, according to El Dorado News-Times. Prior to the chase, an El Dorado police officer reportedly heard gunshots while conducting a […]
Man’s body found dumped in Pine Bluff; suspect still on loose
A body dumped in Pine Bluff over a month ago has been ruled a murder, putting Jefferson County investigators into gear.
Road defeat handed to Lady Jacks at El Dorado
A trip to El Dorado to face the Lady Wildcats ended with Warren’s Lady Jacks suffering their third loss of the 2022 season Friday night, December 9 by the final of 56-10. Warren struggled offensively to break through an intense El Dorado press inside the first quarter. Although the Lady Jacks had a couple of good looks at goal in the opening minutes, El Dorado jumped out to a 20-0 lead and never looked back.
State police investigating after 24-year-old inmate found dead in Arkansas prison
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — State police are investigating the death of a 24-year-old inmate who was found dead in his cell at an Arkansas prison on Thursday. According to the Arkansas Department of Corrections, Caleb Cogburn was pronounced dead at 6:40 a.m. after being discovered in his cell at the Varner Unit in Gould.
Flu cases force an Arkansas school district to cancel classes for two days
The rate of flu infections has forced an Arkansas school to cancel classes for two days.
Flu outbreak closes Cleveland County schools during time of high flu activity in Arkansas
Flu-related deaths in Arkansas are spiking past last season as the state continues to deal with a "Very high" flu activity level.
VIDEO: Arkansas state trooper hits suspect car after chase on I-530
A newly-released video shows an Arkansas state trooper crashing head on into a suspect’s car after a chase on Interstate 530 in Jefferson County last month.
Crump gives commencement speech at UAPB, receives honorary degree
PINE BLUFF, Ark. — The University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff hosted its 166th commencement ceremony on Friday and renowned civil rights activist and attorney Benjamin Crump sent the graduating class out with a powerful speech. “If you remember nothing else I say today, I want you to remember...
Other Days: Dec. 7, 2022
(The following items were compiled by Stan Sadler from files of past issues of the Cleveland County Herald. For questions or comments, contact Stan Sadler, P.O. Box 325, Rison, AR 71665, phone (870) 830-2056 or 870-325-6412; or email at sadler.stan@yahoo.com) 10 YEARS AGO DECEMBER 5, 2012 The Cleveland County Quorum...
Jefferson Regional executives, marketing department take home AHA awards
(December 6, 2022 – Pine Bluff, AR) Jefferson Regional in Pine Bluff was recently recognized with multiple awards at the 2022 meeting of the Arkansas Hospital Association (AHA). Jefferson Regional President & CEO Brian Thomas received the Alan A. Weintraub Memorial Award, the AHA’s highest award bestowed on an...
2 men killed in less than 24 hours in Texarkana
TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSLA) — Two shootings claimed two men’s lives in less than 24 hours in Texarkana, Ark. Police were called to the 2000 block of East 24th Street about 3:28 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 4. There they found that 19-year-old Keeunta Gilliam had been shot. He was taken to Wadley Regional Medical Center, where he died.
Pine Bluff police make arrest in July shooting death of a 15-year-old
The Pine Bluff Police Department announced on Monday that an arrest was made as a result of an investigation into the July 18 shooting death of a 15-year-old.
UAM Debate Team finishes fall semester competitions
MONTICELLO, Ark. — The University of Arkansas at Monticello Debate Team finished its fall semester competitions at Louisiana State University at the Shreveport “Red River Classic” tournament on November 4-6, 2022. This fall, the team also competed in tournaments hosted by Union University and Louisiana Tech University.
