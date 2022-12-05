ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warren, AR

Comments / 0

Related
salineriverchronicle.com

Bonnie Cranford Evans, 1959-2022

Bonnie Cranford Evans, age 63, of Kingsland, Arkansas passed away Thursday, December 8, 2022. She was born January 18, 1959 in Warren, Arkansas to Marvin and Annie Cranford. She is preceded in death by her father, Marvin Cranford, her husband, Elton Lavell Evans, sister, Tracy Cranford Johnson, and grandchildren, Hayliegh and Alaina.
KINGSLAND, AR
MyArkLaMiss

Calhoun County highway crash claims the life of El Dorado man

CALHOUN COUNTY, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — On Monday, December 5, 2022, the Arkansas State Police responded to an accident that occurred on Highway 167 in Calhoun County, Ark. Authorities learned that 41-year-old Charles E. Sellers was driving a 2007 Honda on Highway 167 when he passed a 2019 Kenworth semi-truck, driven by 53-year-old Marcus L. Tankersley. […]
CALHOUN COUNTY, AR
MyArkLaMiss

Junction City School District placed on lockdown

JUNCTION CITY, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — On December 9, 2022, at approximately 9:15 AM, all Junction City Schools were placed on a precautionary soft lockdown. According to the Junction City school superintendent, the lockdown is due to suspicion of a kidnapping suspect from North Carolina, who is in the Junction City area. The lockdown was cleared […]
JUNCTION CITY, LA
salineriverchronicle.com

Road defeat handed to Lady Jacks at El Dorado

A trip to El Dorado to face the Lady Wildcats ended with Warren’s Lady Jacks suffering their third loss of the 2022 season Friday night, December 9 by the final of 56-10. Warren struggled offensively to break through an intense El Dorado press inside the first quarter. Although the Lady Jacks had a couple of good looks at goal in the opening minutes, El Dorado jumped out to a 20-0 lead and never looked back.
EL DORADO, AR
clevelandcountyherald.com

Other Days: Dec. 7, 2022

(The following items were compiled by Stan Sadler from files of past issues of the Cleveland County Herald. For questions or comments, contact Stan Sadler, P.O. Box 325, Rison, AR 71665, phone (870) 830-2056 or 870-325-6412; or email at sadler.stan@yahoo.com) 10 YEARS AGO DECEMBER 5, 2012 The Cleveland County Quorum...
CLEVELAND COUNTY, AR
salineriverchronicle.com

Jefferson Regional executives, marketing department take home AHA awards

(December 6, 2022 – Pine Bluff, AR) Jefferson Regional in Pine Bluff was recently recognized with multiple awards at the 2022 meeting of the Arkansas Hospital Association (AHA). Jefferson Regional President & CEO Brian Thomas received the Alan A. Weintraub Memorial Award, the AHA’s highest award bestowed on an...
PINE BLUFF, AR
KSLA

2 men killed in less than 24 hours in Texarkana

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSLA) — Two shootings claimed two men’s lives in less than 24 hours in Texarkana, Ark. Police were called to the 2000 block of East 24th Street about 3:28 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 4. There they found that 19-year-old Keeunta Gilliam had been shot. He was taken to Wadley Regional Medical Center, where he died.
TEXARKANA, AR
salineriverchronicle.com

UAM Debate Team finishes fall semester competitions

MONTICELLO, Ark. — The University of Arkansas at Monticello Debate Team finished its fall semester competitions at Louisiana State University at the Shreveport “Red River Classic” tournament on November 4-6, 2022. This fall, the team also competed in tournaments hosted by Union University and Louisiana Tech University.
MONTICELLO, AR

Comments / 0

Community Policy