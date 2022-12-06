Read full article on original website
Related
radionwtn.com
Obion Co. School Board Serenaded With Carols
Obion County, Tenn.–The Obion County Schools Children’s Choir visited the Obion Schools Board of Education Office and sang their Christmas special. The choir is led by Catherine Nailling and Sarah Hester. Both of these ladies are teachers at Lake Road Elementary. (Lauren Kendall photo).
Gov. Lee talks passage of defense bill scrapping military COVID vaccine mandate
While attending a groundbreaking for a new Dixie plant in Tennessee, Gov. Bill Lee discussed the elimination of the military vaccine mandate by the House this week, and more.
radionwtn.com
Henry County Schools Board Honors Tenured Teachers
Paris, Tenn.–It’s a highlight every year as the Henry County Schools board of education Thursday night honored teachers who have achieved tenure. A reception was held at the meeting for this year’s group of newly-tenured teachers. They are:. Harrelson School: Tandy Rye, Michael Newman, Jade Colley. Lakewood:...
wpln.org
EPA scrutiny, 1,600 pages and secret math: TVA’s quest for more natural gas
The Cumberland Fossil Plant is a coal plant next to the Cumberland River in Stewart County. For 50 years, the Tennessee Valley Authority has burned coal in the rural community near Clarksville — but it plans to shutter its stacks by 2028 in exchange for another fossil fuel. TVA...
radionwtn.com
Jolly Ole’ Time At Holly Jolly Christmas Parade
Paris, Tenn.–Henry County Sheriff Josh Frey and his wife Kelly were all dolled up for the Holly Jolly Electric Christmas parade as huge crowds lined the parade route in downtown Paris. Led by the Henry County Marching Patriots with the Jolly Ole’ Man in Red, Santa Claus, bringing up the year from atop the Paris Fire Department ladder truck, some 30 entries were in this year’s parade. Winners are: Best Decorated Float: Cottage Grove Fire Department; Clark Griswold award, Joe Mahan Ford; Best Religious Float, Trinity United Methodist Church; Most Christmas Spirit, Future Visions Farm; Best Walking Unit, First United Methodist Church Mother’s Morning Out; Best Decorated Golf Cart/Tractor, Coleman Tractor Co. Grand Marshals were members of the Paris/Henry County Bicentennial Committee; Parade Ambassadors were Larry and Kathy Ray; Honored School was Harrelson. (Shannon McFarlin photo).
radionwtn.com
Scenes From Holly Jolly Electric Christmas Parade
Scenes from the Holly Jolly Electric Christmas parade:. Santa being brought down safely from atop the Paris Fire Department ladder truck at the end of the parade; Terri Disney of the Marching Patriots; Henry County officials Randi French, Donna Craig, Richie Chilcutt and Pam Martin; The Grinch being Grinchy. Winners are: Best Decorated Float: Cottage Grove Fire Department; Clark Griswold award, Joe Mahan Ford; Best Religious Float, Trinity United Methodist Church; Most Christmas Spirit, Future Visions Farm; Best Walking Unit, First United Methodist Church Mother’s Morning Out; Best Decorated Golf Cart/Tractor, Coleman Tractor Co. (Shannon McFarlin photos).
WBBJ
Ground broke for new Dixie facility in Jackson
JACKSON, Tenn. — The largest business investment in Jackson broke ground on Friday. The Georgia-Pacific project brings a big impact to the Hub City, along with a new 900,000-square-foot facility. “The largest investment in Madison County’s history from a corporate standpoint, creating jobs, creating economic opportunity, and it’s just...
WBBJ
Wanted man may be in Dyer, Obion, Lake County area
DYER COUNTY, Tenn. — The Dyer County Sheriff’s Office says a wanted man may by in the Dyer, Obion or Lake County area. The sheriff’s office says that Tommy Griffin is wanted by US Marshals for violation of probation. They say he may be driving a faded red 1980s Ford F-150.
radionwtn.com
Dresden Recovery Commemoration Ceremony Set
Dresden, Tenn.–Weakley County Long Term Recovery Group in partnership with the Weakley County and City of Dresden Mayors’ offices, have organized a community event for the residents and survivors of the devastating tornado that impacted Dresden, TN on December 10th, 2021. A Recovery Commemoration Ceremony and Tree Lighting...
radionwtn.com
Air Evac Flight Nurse Achieves 1,000 Successful Patient Flights
Paris, Tenn.–Help Air Evac 123 in Henry County to congratulate Base Clinical Lead/Flight Nurse Traci Raymer for earning the achievement of 1,000 successful patient flights. Air Evac officials said, “We are so proud of all your hard work and dedication to Air Evac Lifeteam and the communities that we serve.” Over the past seven years, Raymer has helped to lead the local Air Evac base, located at the Henry County Airport in Cottage Grove. Helping present Traci her wings are Taylor Holtgrewe, Denis Ericson, Daniel Rook and George Cruz. (Air Evac photo).
radionwtn.com
Two Area Christmas Parades Moved To Sunday
Two area Christmas parades scheduled for Saturday have been moved to Sunday afternoon due to the rainy weather forecast. Organizers announced this afternoon that the Huntingdon Christmas parade and the Benton Co./Camden Candyland parade have been moved to 2 p.m. Sunday.
findplace.xyz
Best Hospital In Tennessee
Mayhap you are finding for a completed list of hospital in the Tennessee locality. In this post, you are going to know a completed list of the greatest hospital that is physically located in the Tennessee locality. You will get a Contact, Website Link information, approximate regular users ratings, address,...
radionwtn.com
Correctional Officer Receives Lifesaving Award
Stewart County Sheriff’s Office Correctional Officer Sam Mohler was presented with an award by Advanced Correctional Healthcare. This award was given for his actions while responding to an unresponsive inmate at the jail in August. He began CPR and gave care till EMS arrived. Correctional Officer Mohler we are so proud of your dedication and determination. Correctional Officer Mohler has worked for the Stewart County Detention Center for 18 months. (Stewart County Sheriff’s Office photo).
radionwtn.com
Meade, Kitchen To Perform With State’s Best
Union City, Tenn.–Chloe Meade and Addison Kitchen will be going where no Union City High School choir members have gone before. The two UCHS students will head to Nashville in April to perform with the SSAA All-State Choir after being chosen for the elite ensemble following recent auditions in Memphis.
Millions of Drive-Thru Christmas Lights Welcome Visitors At This Tennessee Race Track
It is the Christmas lights season. If you're looking for a unique lighting experience you have to load up the car and take your friends or family to this Tennessee race track. Everyone has driven around neighborhoods to look at likes but what about a real-life race track? Clarksville, Tennessee is home to Clarksville Speedway and inside a 1-mile-long race track that is decked out in Christmas spirit for all to see during the holidays.
radionwtn.com
Dresden Middle School Thankful For Lions’ Den Support
Dresden, Tenn.–Dresden Middle School students and gift-wrapping community volunteers are gearing up for the 12th year of the Lions’ Den Christmas store. Students will soon be shopping for Christmas gifts using the ‘Dresden bucks’ they have earned throughout the year. Originating in 2011, the Lions’ Den...
radionwtn.com
Arrests Made In Three Separate Burglaries At Same Union City Business
Union City, Tenn.–The Obion County Sheriff’s Office has made three arrests following three separate burglaries at Final Flight Outfitters in Union City this week. On Monday, December 5th, Final Flight Outfitters reported a Burglary and Theft of several boxes of duck decoys from a storage trailer behind the store.
thunderboltradio.com
Gibson County man sentenced to seven years for firearm charge
A Gibson County man will spend seven years in federal prison for being a felon in possession of a weapon. Twenty-nine-year-old Lavokeous Ivory was sentenced in Jackson federal court to 70 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release. Ivory was arrested in August 2021 by the Milan...
whvoradio.com
Trigg Sheriff Aaron Acree Responds To New Charges
On November 30, the Trigg County Grand Jury indicted Sheriff Aaron Acree on four misdemeanor charges — single counts of fourth-degree assault and third-degree terroristic threatening, as well as two counts of first-degree official misconduct, that if convicted are punishable by up to 12 months in a county jail.
WBBJ
Free Christmas giveaway event coming to Weakley Co. Saturday
GREENFIELD, Tenn. — A generous event is being organized for one local community this weekend. Greenfield First Baptist Church will host a free Christmas giveaway on Saturday, December 10. Free items will be distributed to anyone in need, including new and gently-used clothes, toys, household items, non-perishable food and...
Comments / 1