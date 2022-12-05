It is a story of second chances, fighting addiction and finding a path out. Jeanne McAlister, founder and CEO of McAlister Institute, has built a formidable force of addiction rehabilitation throughout the county, changing one life at a time. Having celebrated her 90th birthday in July, and 66 years of sobriety in November, McAlister can still be seen in her office in El Cajon, answering phones, talking to clients, raising money and raising awareness that addiction can be overcome, and the people that lived through it can become productive citizens in their own communities. One of these people, is Joey Rubio.

