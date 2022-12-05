Read full article on original website
Second chance to make good
It is a story of second chances, fighting addiction and finding a path out. Jeanne McAlister, founder and CEO of McAlister Institute, has built a formidable force of addiction rehabilitation throughout the county, changing one life at a time. Having celebrated her 90th birthday in July, and 66 years of sobriety in November, McAlister can still be seen in her office in El Cajon, answering phones, talking to clients, raising money and raising awareness that addiction can be overcome, and the people that lived through it can become productive citizens in their own communities. One of these people, is Joey Rubio.
The good and the bad approaches
It was a shamrock, it was a shipwreck. Doesn’t quite have the same gravitas as Dickens’ “Tale of Two Cities” opening salvo:. “It was the best of times, it was the worst of times.”. Nonetheless the shamrock and shipwreck are designations bestowed upon the city of...
Partnership raises hope one canned good at a time
March and Ash cannabis dispensary has partnered with Community Through Hope by hosting a holiday food drive to help those in the community faced with food insecurity, collecting non-perishable item at its Chula Vista Telegraph location through Dec. 28. Community Through Hope is a non-profit that opened in 2018 to...
Spreading holiday cheer with Downtown Chula Vista
With December underway, it’s time to officially start celebrating the holiday season! By this time, everyone has already started decorating their home with twinkling lights, enjoying a nice hot cocoa by a crackling fireplace, and wearing the matching pajama pants! Downtown Chula Vista has also begun ringing in the holiday season by hosting events that embody the real meaning of the holidays: spending time with those you love.
