Bonnie Cranford Evans, 1959-2022
Bonnie Cranford Evans, age 63, of Kingsland, Arkansas passed away Thursday, December 8, 2022. She was born January 18, 1959 in Warren, Arkansas to Marvin and Annie Cranford. She is preceded in death by her father, Marvin Cranford, her husband, Elton Lavell Evans, sister, Tracy Cranford Johnson, and grandchildren, Hayliegh and Alaina.
Road defeat handed to Lady Jacks at El Dorado
A trip to El Dorado to face the Lady Wildcats ended with Warren’s Lady Jacks suffering their third loss of the 2022 season Friday night, December 9 by the final of 56-10. Warren struggled offensively to break through an intense El Dorado press inside the first quarter. Although the Lady Jacks had a couple of good looks at goal in the opening minutes, El Dorado jumped out to a 20-0 lead and never looked back.
UAM Debate Team finishes fall semester competitions
MONTICELLO, Ark. — The University of Arkansas at Monticello Debate Team finished its fall semester competitions at Louisiana State University at the Shreveport “Red River Classic” tournament on November 4-6, 2022. This fall, the team also competed in tournaments hosted by Union University and Louisiana Tech University.
WHS Chess Club wins big at recent regional tournament
The Warren High School Chess club recently took part in a tournament at the Southeast Arkansas Coop. The Warren team, consisiting of Ivan Pahuamba, Alex Ayala, Kye Turner, and Jimmy Luster, competed against school from across southeast Arkansas. The Lumberjacks won 13 matches out of a total of 17 played. 62 students took part in the tournament.
