Bonnie Cranford Evans, 1959-2022
Bonnie Cranford Evans, age 63, of Kingsland, Arkansas passed away Thursday, December 8, 2022. She was born January 18, 1959 in Warren, Arkansas to Marvin and Annie Cranford. She is preceded in death by her father, Marvin Cranford, her husband, Elton Lavell Evans, sister, Tracy Cranford Johnson, and grandchildren, Hayliegh and Alaina.
UAM Debate Team finishes fall semester competitions
MONTICELLO, Ark. — The University of Arkansas at Monticello Debate Team finished its fall semester competitions at Louisiana State University at the Shreveport “Red River Classic” tournament on November 4-6, 2022. This fall, the team also competed in tournaments hosted by Union University and Louisiana Tech University.
Pine Bluff School District will soon have local control again
PINE BLUFF, Arkansas — The Pine Bluff School District is one step closer to local control once again. On Thursday, the Arkansas Board of Education voted for a new board to take over. It will comprise local community members to decide the future of the district. The school district...
Road defeat handed to Lady Jacks at El Dorado
A trip to El Dorado to face the Lady Wildcats ended with Warren’s Lady Jacks suffering their third loss of the 2022 season Friday night, December 9 by the final of 56-10. Warren struggled offensively to break through an intense El Dorado press inside the first quarter. Although the Lady Jacks had a couple of good looks at goal in the opening minutes, El Dorado jumped out to a 20-0 lead and never looked back.
UAM Dean of Nursing selected for nursing leadership award
MONTICELLO, Ark. — Dr. Brandy Haley has been selected for the Sigma Theta Tau International (STTI) Leadership Award for the Gamma XI chapter. Dr. Haley serves as the dean of the School of Nursing at the University of Arkansas at Monticello (UAM). STTI is the international honor society of...
Other Days: Dec. 7, 2022
(The following items were compiled by Stan Sadler from files of past issues of the Cleveland County Herald. For questions or comments, contact Stan Sadler, P.O. Box 325, Rison, AR 71665, phone (870) 830-2056 or 870-325-6412; or email at sadler.stan@yahoo.com) 10 YEARS AGO DECEMBER 5, 2012 The Cleveland County Quorum...
Calhoun County highway crash claims the life of El Dorado man
CALHOUN COUNTY, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — A crash in Calhoun County claimed the life of an El Dorado man this week. On Monday, Dec. 5, 2022, the Arkansas State Police responded to a crash on Highway 167. Authorities learned that 41-year-old Charles E. Sellers was driving a 2007 Honda on the highway when he attempted to […]
Wreck between car and tractor-trailer takes life of El Dorado man
A collision on a wet Calhoun County roadway about 6 p.m. Tuesday killed an El Dorado man. According to a preliminary Arkansas State Police report, Charles E. Sellers, 41, was driving a 2007 model Honda south on U.S. 167. Marcus L. Tankersley, 53, of Conway was driving a 2019 Kenworth north on the highway. Sellers’ car failed to maintain its lane of travel and the left front of the Honda hit the left front of the tractor-trailer.
Monticello's Daily News
Around 9 PM, Wednesday evening, a Wilmar man was seriously wounded, when he was shot, near Johnson Street, in Wilmar. The victim was transported by ambulance to a hospital, north of here, where his injuries are believed to be non-life-threatening. The sheriffs department is asking for any information the public...
VIDEO: Arkansas state trooper hits suspect car after chase on I-530
A newly-released video shows an Arkansas state trooper crashing head on into a suspect’s car after a chase on Interstate 530 in Jefferson County last month.
Man’s body found dumped in Pine Bluff; suspect still on loose
A body dumped in Pine Bluff over a month ago has been ruled a murder, putting Jefferson County investigators into gear.
Flu cases force an Arkansas school district to cancel classes for two days
The rate of flu infections has forced an Arkansas school to cancel classes for two days.
16-year-old El Dorado teen arrested after overnight shooting; led police on high-speed chase
EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — On Tuesday, December 6, 2022, the El Dorado Police Department were led on a high-speed chase after a 16-year-old boy fled a shooting scene where dozens of gunshots were fired, according to El Dorado News-Times. Prior to the chase, an El Dorado police officer reportedly heard gunshots while conducting a […]
2 men killed in less than 24 hours in Texarkana
TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSLA) — Two shootings claimed two men’s lives in less than 24 hours in Texarkana, Ark. Police were called to the 2000 block of East 24th Street about 3:28 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 4. There they found that 19-year-old Keeunta Gilliam had been shot. He was taken to Wadley Regional Medical Center, where he died.
State police investigating after 24-year-old inmate found dead in Arkansas prison
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — State police are investigating the death of a 24-year-old inmate who was found dead in his cell at an Arkansas prison on Thursday. According to the Arkansas Department of Corrections, Caleb Cogburn was pronounced dead at 6:40 a.m. after being discovered in his cell at the Varner Unit in Gould.
Woman Arrested For Shooting At Man In Greenville
On Monday, November 28, around 6:53 pm, Officers with the Greenville Police Department responded to the area of St. Charles/Luster in reference to shots fired. When officers arrived, they made contact with a black male victim, identified as 39-year-old Quince Eaton. Eaton told police that he was in his 2016...
