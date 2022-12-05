A trip to El Dorado to face the Lady Wildcats ended with Warren’s Lady Jacks suffering their third loss of the 2022 season Friday night, December 9 by the final of 56-10. Warren struggled offensively to break through an intense El Dorado press inside the first quarter. Although the Lady Jacks had a couple of good looks at goal in the opening minutes, El Dorado jumped out to a 20-0 lead and never looked back.

EL DORADO, AR ・ 1 DAY AGO