Monticello, AR

salineriverchronicle.com

Bonnie Cranford Evans, 1959-2022

Bonnie Cranford Evans, age 63, of Kingsland, Arkansas passed away Thursday, December 8, 2022. She was born January 18, 1959 in Warren, Arkansas to Marvin and Annie Cranford. She is preceded in death by her father, Marvin Cranford, her husband, Elton Lavell Evans, sister, Tracy Cranford Johnson, and grandchildren, Hayliegh and Alaina.
KINGSLAND, AR
salineriverchronicle.com

UAM Debate Team finishes fall semester competitions

MONTICELLO, Ark. — The University of Arkansas at Monticello Debate Team finished its fall semester competitions at Louisiana State University at the Shreveport “Red River Classic” tournament on November 4-6, 2022. This fall, the team also competed in tournaments hosted by Union University and Louisiana Tech University.
MONTICELLO, AR
salineriverchronicle.com

Road defeat handed to Lady Jacks at El Dorado

A trip to El Dorado to face the Lady Wildcats ended with Warren’s Lady Jacks suffering their third loss of the 2022 season Friday night, December 9 by the final of 56-10. Warren struggled offensively to break through an intense El Dorado press inside the first quarter. Although the Lady Jacks had a couple of good looks at goal in the opening minutes, El Dorado jumped out to a 20-0 lead and never looked back.
EL DORADO, AR
salineriverchronicle.com

UAM Dean of Nursing selected for nursing leadership award

MONTICELLO, Ark. — Dr. Brandy Haley has been selected for the Sigma Theta Tau International (STTI) Leadership Award for the Gamma XI chapter. Dr. Haley serves as the dean of the School of Nursing at the University of Arkansas at Monticello (UAM). STTI is the international honor society of...
MONTICELLO, AR
clevelandcountyherald.com

Other Days: Dec. 7, 2022

(The following items were compiled by Stan Sadler from files of past issues of the Cleveland County Herald. For questions or comments, contact Stan Sadler, P.O. Box 325, Rison, AR 71665, phone (870) 830-2056 or 870-325-6412; or email at sadler.stan@yahoo.com) 10 YEARS AGO DECEMBER 5, 2012 The Cleveland County Quorum...
CLEVELAND COUNTY, AR
magnoliareporter.com

Wreck between car and tractor-trailer takes life of El Dorado man

A collision on a wet Calhoun County roadway about 6 p.m. Tuesday killed an El Dorado man. According to a preliminary Arkansas State Police report, Charles E. Sellers, 41, was driving a 2007 model Honda south on U.S. 167. Marcus L. Tankersley, 53, of Conway was driving a 2019 Kenworth north on the highway. Sellers’ car failed to maintain its lane of travel and the left front of the Honda hit the left front of the tractor-trailer.
EL DORADO, AR
monticellolive.com

Monticello's Daily News

Around 9 PM, Wednesday evening, a Wilmar man was seriously wounded, when he was shot, near Johnson Street, in Wilmar. The victim was transported by ambulance to a hospital, north of here, where his injuries are believed to be non-life-threatening. The sheriffs department is asking for any information the public...
MONTICELLO, AR
KSLA

2 men killed in less than 24 hours in Texarkana

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSLA) — Two shootings claimed two men’s lives in less than 24 hours in Texarkana, Ark. Police were called to the 2000 block of East 24th Street about 3:28 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 4. There they found that 19-year-old Keeunta Gilliam had been shot. He was taken to Wadley Regional Medical Center, where he died.
TEXARKANA, AR
darkhorsepressnow.com

Woman Arrested For Shooting At Man In Greenville

On Monday, November 28, around 6:53 pm, Officers with the Greenville Police Department responded to the area of St. Charles/Luster in reference to shots fired. When officers arrived, they made contact with a black male victim, identified as 39-year-old Quince Eaton. Eaton told police that he was in his 2016...
GREENVILLE, MS

