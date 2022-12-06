ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawks announcer Bob Rathbun suffers medical emergency on-air

By Ryan Glasspiegel
New York Post
New York Post
 5 days ago

Atlanta Hawks announcer Bob Rathbun suffered a scary medical emergency while on-air.

Prior to Monday night’s game against the Thunder, while color commentator Dominique Wilkins was speaking, Rathbun started convulsing and lost consciousness.

The Hawks said in a statement to The Post that the 68-year-old Rathbun was dehydrated, and is now “stable and responsive” while undergoing further treatment.

Atlanta Hawks announcer Bob Rathbun (l.) had a scary medical emergency on-air Monday night.
“Prior to tonight’s game against the Oklahoma City Thunder, play-by-play announcer Bob Rathbun briefly lost consciousness on the court,” the statement said. “Emergency medical professionals on-site quickly treated Rathbun for dehydration. He is stable, responsive and heading to Emory Midtown for further evaluation.”

New York Post

New York Post

