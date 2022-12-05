ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Consumer Warrior Clark Howard: Shopping online can help you find the best price for funeral services

By Steven Ponson
 3 days ago
Jacksonville FL — If you recently had a death in the family and are making plans for a funeral, Consumer Warrior Clark Howard says you should shop online to get the best prices on funeral services. With the average funeral costing around $7,000 in Florida, Clark says there could be as much as five times more for the same services between different funeral homes.

“If the wishes of your departed loved one support being cremated, you’re able to shop very easily and you’ll be stunned at the difference in prices from one funeral home to another”. Clark says.

When you’re planning a funeral, Clark says you don’t have to buy everything that the funeral home is offering you and if you are too upset about your loss you can always have a friend shop online for you.

