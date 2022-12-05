Read full article on original website
ComicBook
Here's How AEW Will Address William Regal's Departure
William Regal was written off AEW television last week after MJF blindsided him with a pair of brass knuckles to the back of the head. It was reported in the days that followed that Regal was leaving AEW and on his way back to WWE. However, the circumstances of Regal's departure remain unclear as various outlets have reported different reasons for why he was able to leave the promotion less than a year after signing — whether it was because he signed a short-term deal, he was granted his release by Tony Khan upon request or if his contract had a clause that enabled him to leave sooner than expected.
wrestletalk.com
Triple H’s Next WWE Signing Revealed?
Triple H has made many signings for WWE since he took over creative from Vince McMahon back in July. While most of the recent WWE signings have been names that were previously let go from the company, there has been interest in some independent wrestling stars from the company. Well,...
411mania.com
Vickie Guerrero Wishes That AEW Women’s Division Had Some More TV Time
Vickie Guerrero believes in the AEW women’s roster; she just wishes they had more time on television. Guerrero was a guest on a recent episode of Pro Wrestling Illustrated’s FaceTurn and spoke with Candace Cordelia about the division, expressing that the company has the talent and just needs the time to develop on screen.
ewrestlingnews.com
WWE Monday Night RAW Results For December 5, 2022
Welcome to EWrestlingNews’ WWE Monday Night RAW results for December 5, 2022!. The Bloodline walked out to start the show. We saw a backstage promo by The Bloodline where they said they don’t care who is in their way. Matt Riddle rode past them on a scooter. Solo Sikoa attacked Elias from behind before the rest of The Bloodline jumped in to take him out.
ewrestlingnews.com
Former AEW & MLW Stars Take Part In WWE Tryout At Performance Center
WWE is holding a tryout today at their Performance Center in Orlando, Florida and two names participating in it have been revealed. Pwinsider.com reports Kylie Rae and K.C. Navarro are taking part in the tryout. Rae has been wrestling for six years, where she has spent time in All Elite...
ewrestlingnews.com
Impact Wrestling Star To Get Name Change, Impact Wrestling 2023 Live Event Schedule
You can check out the updated Impact Wrestling live event schedule for the first quarter of 2023 below:. * Friday, 1/13 – Hard to Kill 2023 in Atlanta, GA at Center Stage. * Saturday, 1/14 – TV Taping in Atlanta, GA at Center Stage. * Friday, 1/20 –...
ewrestlingnews.com
WWE Offers Melanie Brzezinski A Developmental Deal
With WWE’s Campus Rush tour concluding soon, ABC Action News reports at least one name has earned a development deal. Bodybuilder Melanie Brzezinski participated in WWE’s tryouts at IMG Academy in Bradenton, FL and is quoted as saying that joining WWE was her primary objective. Former WWE Champion Big E. was on hand to evaluate talent, which also included former USF football player Darien Grant.
ewrestlingnews.com
Shane Taylor Discusses His Recent Debut With AEW, Talks Final Battle
During a recent appearance on the “Knockouts and 3-Counts” podcast, Shane Taylor commented on his recent debut with All Elite Wrestling, his match at ROH Final Battle, and more. You can check out some highlights from the podcast below:. On his AEW debut being long overdue: “This is...
ewrestlingnews.com
ROH Honor Club Returns + New Names Added To WrestleCon 2023
On the heels of Ring of Honor revamping its website, the company has also restored its streaming service, Honor Club. Included on the platform are ROH pay-per-views going as far back as 2002, as well as past episodes of the ROH television show. ROH has not yet made an official...
ewrestlingnews.com
WWE Files Trademark For ‘WWE Ring Leaders’
On December 1, 2023, WWE filed a trademark on the term “WWE Ring Leaders.” The trademark is related to the company’s NIL program for the purpose of organizing and conducting a program to enhance the use of student athletes’ names, images, and likenesses. You can check...
ewrestlingnews.com
WWE To Tape NXT Episodes In Advance Next Week
WWE NXT will host two tapings next Wednesday. According to a report from Pwinsider, it is noted that while the December 13th episode will be live, the shows for December 20th and December 27th will be taped in advance on December 14th. Live episodes will resume on January 6, 2023.
wrestlinginc.com
Fear Of Being 'Lost In The Shuffle' Led To Change In Athena's AEW Persona
"The Fallen Goddess" has turned furious. In recent weeks, Athena has unleashed a more aggressive approach to her outings in All Elite Wrestling. On the November 18 episode of "Rampage," Athena attacked fellow veteran Madison Rayne after their bout. Referee Aubrey Edwards stepped in between them, only to be met by a cross-face from the enraged Athena. In the matches that followed, the AEW star extended invitations for beatdowns, defeating independent stars Laynie Luck and Dani Mo in the process. After her most recent win over Mo on the December 2 episode of "Rampage", Athena launched her opponent into the barricade and ringside steps, before landing a nasty Meteora.
ewrestlingnews.com
Two Big Matches Announced For WWE House Show At Madison Square Garden
The Madison Square Garden website is advertising the following for the upcoming WWE house show scheduled for the venue on December 26:. * Drew McIntyre & Kevin Owens & Braun Strowman & Sheamus vs. The Usos & Sami Zayn & Solo Sikoa. * WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER vs. Shinsuke Nakamura...
ewrestlingnews.com
Latigo Set For PWG Battle Of Los Angeles 2023, Michael Nakazawa Update, More
AEW wrestler Michael Nakazawa took to Twitter on Tuesday to announce that his “mission” in Japan is complete and he’s headed back to the United States. He wrote,. “I will leave Japan in 12 hours. The mission I came to Japan for has been all completed. Let’s wait to see what happens.”
ewrestlingnews.com
Tony Khan On William Regal’s Release
During Tony Khan’s media conference call earlier today, the AEW owner revealed his reasoning for allowing William Regal to depart the company. Regal is expected to be returning to WWE, in an offscreen role, to help train his son, NXT wrestler Charlie Dempsey. Khan said,. “Basically, he’s got a...
ewrestlingnews.com
Tony Khan Reveals What Happened When William Regal Requested His AEW Release
During Wednesday’s media call to promote this Saturday’s ROH Final Battle pay-per-view event, Tony Khan confirmed that William Regal is leaving AEW and will be returning to WWE. The AEW President opened up on how things evolved and why he’s allowing Regal to get out of his contract....
ewrestlingnews.com
Dax Harwood Hypes Tonight’s Episode Of AEW Dynamite, MLW War Games, More
Tickets for MLW War Chamber will be going on sale tomorrow. The show will take place from the Melrose Ballroom in New York City on April 6. You can check out the latest edition of “MLW Insider” below. This episode features EJ Nduka:. Dax Harwood took to Twitter...
ewrestlingnews.com
Keith Lee Discusses Dealing With Heart Inflammation After Battling COVID-19
During a recent appearance on the “Sports Guys Talking Wrestling” podcast, AEW wrestler Keith Lee commented on the medical issues he dealt with last year. For those unaware, Lee previously announced that he suffered from heart inflammation after battling COVID-19. You can check out some highlights from the...
ewrestlingnews.com
Tony Khan Comments On Shane Taylor’s Arrival In ROH, More
One of the featured bouts on this Saturday’s Final Battle pay-per-view event from ROH is Swerve In Our Glory (Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland) against Shane Taylor and JD Griffey. AEW President Tony Khan, during his conference call with the media on Wednesday, discussed Taylor’s recent arrival in the...
ewrestlingnews.com
Former Referee Thinks SmackDown World Cup Final Should Have Been Saved For FOX
This past week’s episode of WWE SmackDown aired on Fox Sports 1 (FS1), instead of in its usual slot on FOX. The main event of the show was Ricochet battling Santos Escobar to become the inaugural SmackDown World Cup winner. Former WWE referee Jimmy Korderas believes that the company missed out by not saving that main event for a larger platform like FOX.
