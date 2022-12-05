William Regal was written off AEW television last week after MJF blindsided him with a pair of brass knuckles to the back of the head. It was reported in the days that followed that Regal was leaving AEW and on his way back to WWE. However, the circumstances of Regal's departure remain unclear as various outlets have reported different reasons for why he was able to leave the promotion less than a year after signing — whether it was because he signed a short-term deal, he was granted his release by Tony Khan upon request or if his contract had a clause that enabled him to leave sooner than expected.

