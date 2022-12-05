Read full article on original website
Ullr Fest at Roundtop Mountain Resort celebrates winter with bonfire, music
LEWISBERRY, Pa. — Other than a few dustings, south central Pennsylvania hasn't seen much snow this winter. While some residents are happy about that, others are ready for snow to start falling from the sky. Many of these people will gather this weekend at Roundtop Mountain Resort for a...
Agapē Cafe & Grille: Faith-Based Coffee Shop Dishing Up a Little Bit of Everything
If you grew up in a Christian household in Lancaster, PA (or anywhere else, for that matter), you may have heard of the word Agapē. If not, here's what you need to know: The name comes from an ancient Greek word often used when describing Christ’s love for mankind. It is the highest form of unselfish love for another.
WGAL
Sight and Sound in Lancaster County creates first feature film
RONKS, Pa. — Sight and Sound Ministries in Lancaster County draws visitors from around the country to see its biblical stage shows. It also brings Bible stories to life on stage. But its first movie, "I Heard the Bells," opened at No. 2 at the box office last Thursday...
Speakeasy Vibes and Upscale Cocktails in the Heart of the City [Lancaster, PA]
It feels a bit like a speakeasy, seeing the lit-up "Pull gate to open" by the entrance of Proof Lancaster. You follow the instructions, the gate opens, and you walk down to a characteristic setting on the lower level.
Tanger Outlets Hershey Offers Special Hours for Final Days of Holiday Shopping
Tanger Outlets Hershey is offering special extended hours to help with last-minute holiday shopping in the East Pennsylvania area. Top brands for gifting – such as Under Armour, Columbia and Vera Bradley – are stocked up and offering real savings for shoppers checking off wish lists during the final days of the season, including Super Saturday and Christmas Eve. Visitors can also take advantage of special hours on the day after Christmas for even more savings.
abc27.com
Local gift box shop opens first store front in Lancaster County
LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Lancaster Gift Box, a local Pennsylvanian artisanal food product and gift box store, officially opened its first brick and mortar shop in Lancaster City on Friday, Nov. 4, 2022. Lancaster Gift Box, co-owned by husband, Gabriel Luber, and wife, Diana Smedley, is a one-stop shop...
Replacing a longtime Harrisburg favorite, Mad Moose Tavern scores high in food, service | Mimi’s picks
Mad Moose Tavern completes a downtown Harrisburg restaurant hat trick for proprietor Adam Sturges. Following a five year pattern -- intentional or not -- Sturges opened Sturges Speakeasy in 2012, acquired McGrath Irish Pub in 2017 and just recently, purchased Mad Moose Tavern, aka the Midtown Tavern, from longtime owner and operator Sotirios Ntzanis in October 2022.
local21news.com
WATCH: East Shore Diner prepares to move to West Shore due to I-83 expansion project
The East Shore Diner is a landmark in Harrisburg and now it’s getting ready to move to it’s new homeon the West Shore. “This was the front of the diner,” East Shore Diner Owner Bill Katsifis told CBS 21 News’ Samantha York, walking her through the diner Thursday.
abc27.com
Lancaster County ministry’s first film shows success at box office
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Lancaster County-based Sight and Sound Ministries’ first film, “I Heard the Bells,” is doing well at the box office. abc27’s media partner LNP reported that “I Heard the Bells” grossed approximately $3 million in the United States, putting it in sixth place on last weekend’s box office chart.
Chester County Boasts Three Holiday Markets to Check Out
Tis the season for holiday shopping! There are numerous Chester County holiday markets that supply an assortment of unique gifts from artisan vendors, writes Claire Chmiel for Main Line Today.
Growing central Pa. wine producer opens bottle shop at landmark farm market
Allegro Winery opened a bottle shop Wednesday at what was previously the home of Logan’s View Winery, located in the front of the building that houses Brown’s Orchards and Farm Market in Loganville, southern York County. Logan’s View Winery closed recently after nearly 14 years in business. It...
Craving Tacos? 4 Places in Lancaster, PA Dishing Up Authentic Mexican Food
Some days call for tacos. Flavorful and crisp, delicious tacos. Lancaster has a decent amount of Mexican restaurants within the widespread county. Here are four of them, dishing up tasty Mexican cuisine:
I tried the new orange cream Farm Show milkshake so you don’t have to: Should you?
Orange is the new Pennsylvania Farm Show milkshake flavor for 2023. For the first time ever, the PA Dairymen’s Association is shaking things up with a limited-edition orange cream milkshake in honor of its 70th anniversary selling milkshakes at the annual agricultural extravaganza. The limited-edition shakes will sell alongside...
abc27.com
Carlisle Events announces cancellation of Winter Carlisle Auto Expo
CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — Carlisle Events announced on Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022, that the Winter Carlisle Auto Expo has been canceled. The event was scheduled to take place on Jan. 27 and Jan. 28 of 2023. Vendors and ticket holders will be receiving a full refund by the end of this year.
3 senior living communities, an outpatient center and other medical projects planned for central Pa.
The University of Pittsburgh Medical Center has expanded its services in the Hershey area with the opening of a new 20,000-square-foot outpatient center. The health system opened an urgent center at the center with other practices to open in the future. An 88,000-square-foot facility that is under construction will include...
Iconic East Shore Diner in Harrisburg prepares for move to Cumberland County
At long last the East Shore Diner, which closed this fall, is preparing for a big trek. The 1950s roadside diner will be placed onto a trailer and driven about 12 miles across the Susquehanna River to a new home in Silver Spring Township. The move, which could happen as early as Dec. 12, will relocate the diner to the Carlisle Pike at Waterford Drive near the Cumberland Valley High School.
lebtown.com
Campaign begins to convert historic church into faith-based youth center
After about two years spent making plans, filing paperwork, and biding their time through a pandemic, the True Life Youth Ministries is embarking this weekend on a capital campaign to raise funds to renovate the former Christ Presbyterian Church at 1300 W. Maple St. into a youth center for the Lebanon community.
WGAL
Overnight work planned for Route 30 at Centerville Road interchange in Lancaster County
EAST HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Some overnight work is planned for Route 30 at the Centerville Road interchange in Lancaster County. The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation said the work will be done Wednesday and Thursday nights from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. During those times, traffic will be restricted...
PhillyBite
What State is Hershey Park In?
- Located in Hershey, Pennsylvania, Hersheypark is the largest theme park in the state. It is 95 miles west of Philadelphia and 15 miles east of Harrisburg. It features more than 70 rides and attractions. It is open Friday through Sunday. It is also home to the ZooAmerica North American Wildlife Park.
iheart.com
Carlisle Auto Expo Canceled
(Harrisburg, PA) -- Promoters for the Winter Carlisle Auto Expo say they've had to cancel the event. The cancellation for the show, which was originally supposed to be January 27th and 28th, was announced Tuesday. Promoters didn't say why the event won't be held but say full refunds will be issued by the end of the year.
