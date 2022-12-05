ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mount Joy, PA

Atlanta News

Tanger Outlets Hershey Offers Special Hours for Final Days of Holiday Shopping

Tanger Outlets Hershey is offering special extended hours to help with last-minute holiday shopping in the East Pennsylvania area. Top brands for gifting – such as Under Armour, Columbia and Vera Bradley – are stocked up and offering real savings for shoppers checking off wish lists during the final days of the season, including Super Saturday and Christmas Eve. Visitors can also take advantage of special hours on the day after Christmas for even more savings.
HERSHEY, PA
abc27.com

Local gift box shop opens first store front in Lancaster County

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Lancaster Gift Box, a local Pennsylvanian artisanal food product and gift box store, officially opened its first brick and mortar shop in Lancaster City on Friday, Nov. 4, 2022. Lancaster Gift Box, co-owned by husband, Gabriel Luber, and wife, Diana Smedley, is a one-stop shop...
LANCASTER, PA
PennLive.com

Replacing a longtime Harrisburg favorite, Mad Moose Tavern scores high in food, service | Mimi’s picks

Mad Moose Tavern completes a downtown Harrisburg restaurant hat trick for proprietor Adam Sturges. Following a five year pattern -- intentional or not -- Sturges opened Sturges Speakeasy in 2012, acquired McGrath Irish Pub in 2017 and just recently, purchased Mad Moose Tavern, aka the Midtown Tavern, from longtime owner and operator Sotirios Ntzanis in October 2022.
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27.com

Lancaster County ministry’s first film shows success at box office

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Lancaster County-based Sight and Sound Ministries’ first film, “I Heard the Bells,” is doing well at the box office. abc27’s media partner LNP reported that “I Heard the Bells” grossed approximately $3 million in the United States, putting it in sixth place on last weekend’s box office chart.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Iconic East Shore Diner in Harrisburg prepares for move to Cumberland County

At long last the East Shore Diner, which closed this fall, is preparing for a big trek. The 1950s roadside diner will be placed onto a trailer and driven about 12 miles across the Susquehanna River to a new home in Silver Spring Township. The move, which could happen as early as Dec. 12, will relocate the diner to the Carlisle Pike at Waterford Drive near the Cumberland Valley High School.
HARRISBURG, PA
lebtown.com

Campaign begins to convert historic church into faith-based youth center

After about two years spent making plans, filing paperwork, and biding their time through a pandemic, the True Life Youth Ministries is embarking this weekend on a capital campaign to raise funds to renovate the former Christ Presbyterian Church at 1300 W. Maple St. into a youth center for the Lebanon community.
LEBANON, PA
PhillyBite

What State is Hershey Park In?

- Located in Hershey, Pennsylvania, Hersheypark is the largest theme park in the state. It is 95 miles west of Philadelphia and 15 miles east of Harrisburg. It features more than 70 rides and attractions. It is open Friday through Sunday. It is also home to the ZooAmerica North American Wildlife Park.
HERSHEY, PA
iheart.com

Carlisle Auto Expo Canceled

(Harrisburg, PA) -- Promoters for the Winter Carlisle Auto Expo say they've had to cancel the event. The cancellation for the show, which was originally supposed to be January 27th and 28th, was announced Tuesday. Promoters didn't say why the event won't be held but say full refunds will be issued by the end of the year.
HARRISBURG, PA

