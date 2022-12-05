Read full article on original website
Potential Spoilers For Tonight’s WWE SmackDown
Pwinsider.com reports that WWE Performance Center recruit Gable Steveson was spotted in Pittsburgh, PA, earlier today. Pittsburgh is the host city of tonight’s SmackDown. Also, The Street Profits are in town for the show as well. It’s unclear whether any of these stars will appear on the broadcast.
LAS VEGAS, Dec 10 (Reuters) - The UFC's light heavyweight championship will remain vacant after a title bout between Poland's Jan Blachowicz and Russia's Magomed Ankalaev at UFC 282 ended in a controversial split draw at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday.
News On Ticket Sale Numbers For Several Upcoming WWE Events
You can check out some updated WWE ticket sale numbers below, courtesy of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter:. Tonight’s episode of WWE SmackDown in Pittsburgh, PA has 6,968 tickets out. A WWE live event tomorrow night in Saginaw, MI has 2,227 tickets out. A WWE live event tomorrow night in...
WWE Star Pulled From Match Due To Minor Injury
The Creed Brothers (Brutus and Julius Creed) were set to take on Indus-Sher (Veer Mahaan and Sanga) at WWE NXT Deadline on Saturday, December 10. However, the match was pulled during the latest episode of NXT. In a segment on the show, WWE blamed the match being nixed on Julius Creed needing further tests on a potential rib injury.
Spoilers From Friday’s Impact Wrestling TV Tapings
Here are the spoilers for the Impact Wrestling TV taping took place on Friday night in Pembroke Pines, FL at Charles Dodge Center that will air over the coming weeks on AXS TV, courtesy of Wrestling Headlines:. * Taylor Wilde defeated KiLynn King. * Mahabali Shera defeated Jack Price. *...
AEW Wrestler Gets A Name Change, Now Known As BiGG BiLL
Could W. Morrissey (Big Cass in WWE) be getting a new ring name in All Elite Wrestling? It sure appears that way. On Thursday, the company took to Twitter to post a graphic promoting this week’s episode of AEW Rampage. In it, the current member of The Firm is referred to as “BiGG BiLL.”
Ian Riccaboni On Possibly Signing With WWE: ‘Never Say Never’
During a recent virtual signing with K&S Wrestlefest, Ian Riccaboni commented on the possibility of signing with WWE in the future. According to the ROH commentator, the answer is always “Never say never.” He said,. “Never say never. I really like working in AEW and Ring of Honor...
Tony Khan Announces ROH TV Will Air On HonorClub, Start Date TBD
AEW President Tony Khan gave an update on where fans will be able to watch ROH TV in the future. He addressed the situation during the post-show media scrum following Saturday’s Final Battle 2022 pay-per-view event. Ring of Honor recently did a “soft launch” of their streaming service, HonorClub....
Claudio Castagnoli Defeats Chris Jericho To Capture The ROH World Championship
Claudio Castagnoli is your new ROH World Champion. At Saturday’s Final Battle 2022 pay-per-view event, Chris Jericho wound up tapping out to Claudio’s giant swing. The tap came after Castagnoli’s 33rd swing. Yes, 33! Wheeler Yuta and Jerry Lynn came out to celebrate with Claudio following his win.
Athena Wins ROH Women’s World Championship At Final Battle 2022
Athena is your new ROH Women’s World Champion. During Saturday’s ROH Final Battle 2022 pay-per-view event, Athena defeated Mercedes Martinez to capture the belt. The finish came when Athena threw Martinez into an exposed turnbuckle and then hit the O-Face. With the title only being introduced back in...
New ROH Pure Champion Crowned At Final Battle 2022
Wheeler Yuta is your new ROH Pure Champion, as he defeated Daniel Garcia at Saturday’s Final Battle 2022 pay-per-view event to become a two-time holder of the Pure Championship. While Garcia was in control for most of the match, Yuta eventually made a comeback and knocked Garcia out with...
Watch The ROH Final Battle Pre-Show
It’s time for the ROH Final Battle! You can watch the pre-show on YouTube below:. You can keep up with all your wrestling news right here on eWrestlingNews.com. Or you can follow us over on our Twitter and Facebook pages.
Impact Wrestling Results (12/8/2022)
Here are the results for the episode of Impact Wrestling airing on December 8, 2022. Did you miss the previous original episode? You can catch up with the results here: 12/1. Deaner opens the show by saying Violent By Design wasn’t a stable. A group, or a faction. It was a movement. A movement directed by the designer. Now, the chosen few will walk in the path of his desires. Tonight, he suggests to Sami Callihan to walk back into the valley of design.
Tony Khan Reveals Why Colt Cabana Wasn’t At ROH Final Battle 2022
Colt Cabana is reportedly dealing with an unknown injury. During the post-ROH Final Battle 2022 media scrum, AEW President Tony Khan was asked about why Colt Cabana wasn’t featured on the show. Khan responded by saying that while the popular Ring of Honor wrestler was backstage at the show and working as a coach, he is currently sidelined with an injury. He said,
Taz Celebrates The One-Year Anniversary Of HOOK’s AEW Debut, Rampage News
AEW commentator Taz took to Twitter today to celebrate the one-year anniversary of his son HOOK making his in-ring debut. He wrote,. “Been 1 year already, crazy haha. Words cannot describe how proud of what HOOK has accomplished & noise he has made in such a short time. Thank you to all who support him on his career thus far!”
Britt Baker Reveals The Storyline That Gave Her The Wrestling Bug
Britt Baker has opened up on the storyline that made her want to pursue a career in professional wrestling. In a new interview with Ian Douglass of The Ringer, the top AEW wrestler named a specific storyline from 2014 as the reason she got the wrestling bug. It was Bryan Danielson’s storyline going into WrestleMania 30, where he won the WWE World Heavyweight Title. She said,
Overnight SmackDown Viewership & Ratings Rise For Return To FOX
The overnight ratings are in for this week’s episode of WWE SmackDown, courtesy of SpoilerTV. SmackDown was back on FOX in its usual timeslot. It was bumped to FS1 last week to accommodate the Pac-12 Championship game between USC and Utah. Last night’s episode of SmackDown averaged 2.098 million...
Booker T Jokingly Calls Out “Bullies” The New Day For ‘Stealing’ Spots From NXT Superstars
Booker T has called out the New Day as “bullies” stealing spots from full-time NXT Superstars, ahead of their title match tonight. At NXT Deadline, the New Day will challenge NXT Tag Team Champions Pretty Deadly, a match that was made official after the former RAW Tag Champions appeared on this week’s show.
Will Cary Silkin Be At ROH Final Battle 2022?, Big AEW Dynamite Error
On last night’s episode of AEW Dynamite, Spectrum cable subscribers encountered an issue as TBS wasn’t available for the first half hour. The channel was frozen on a shot from The Big Bang Theory. Former ROH owner Cary Silkin took to Instagram today to announce that he won’t...
Gable Steveson Appears On WWE SmackDown With Kurt Angle
Gable Steveson appeared on this week’s episode of WWE SmackDown alongside Kurt Angle. During a series of segments that aired on Friday night’s episode of WWE SmackDown, the WWE NIL signee appeared backstage for Kurt Angle’s birthday celebration. In the main event segment, Alpha Academy came out...
