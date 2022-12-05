Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
2023 NBA Mock Draft Projections 1.0FlurrySportsDetroit, MI
David Hahn, the radioactive boy scout who built a nuclear reactor in his mother's shed when he was 17Sara BDetroit, MI
Deceased Mother Prime Suspect In Her Son's DisappearanceStill UnsolvedLivonia, MI
Detroit Pistons owner is giving away millionsAsh JurbergDetroit, MI
In 1994, a mom said she lost her 4-year-old son at the mall but witnesses saw her alone. What happened to D'Wan Sims?Fatim HemrajLivonia, MI
Related
ng-sportingnews.com
What time is the NFL game tonight? TV schedule, channel for Raiders vs. Rams in Week 14
It's a West Coast affair on "Thursday Night Football" this week as the Raiders travel to Southern California to take on the defending Super Bowl champion Rams. The Rams haven't exactly played like defending champions, however. It has been a trying season for LA; it sits at 3-9 and dead last in the NFC West ahead of Week 14. To make matters worse, quarterback Matthew Stafford is likely out for the year after being placed on injured reserve with a spinal contusion, leaving it to John Wolford or Bryce Perkins to try to pick up the slack.
ng-sportingnews.com
Can the Raiders still make the playoffs? Breaking down Las Vegas' wild-card chances for Week 14
The Raiders came into the 2022 season with plenty of hype. They had just reached the playoffs after a late push in 2021, and made the major splashes of acquiring Davante Adams and Chandler Jones. The season did not start the way they were hoping, however. Las Vegas lost each...
ng-sportingnews.com
NFL playoff picture: Projecting the seeds & matchups for AFC, NFC brackets in Week 14
The NFL playoffs are drawing nearer, but as we enter Week 14 of the 2022 NFL season, no playoff spots have been clinched thus far. Sure, there are a handful of teams that are pretty much locked into the playoffs. They either have clinching scenarios in Week 14 or it would take something mathematically improbable for them to drop out of the top seven in their respective conferences.
ng-sportingnews.com
Lions 2023 draft pick watch: Why Rams' disastrous season will likely gift Detroit a top-five pick
When it's all said and done, we might be saying both sides won the Matthew Stafford trade. The Rams, bluntly, have already won. They won a Super Bowl behind Matthew Stafford. He did what he came to Los Angeles to do. The Lions, meanwhile, are still waiting to see what...
ng-sportingnews.com
6 biggest questions facing Rams after worst Super Bowl hangover ever, from Aaron Donald to Sean McVay
The Rams have followed their successful run toward winning Super Bowl 56 after the 2021 season with the worst Super Bowl hangover ever in 2022. Los Angeles was an NFC powerhouse at 12-5 last season. The team won't be making the playoffs at 3-9 this season going into Thursday night's Week 14 home game vs. the Raiders.
ng-sportingnews.com
How did Baker Mayfield play in Rams debut? A 98-yard, game-winning TD drive caps 'damn good story' vs. Raiders
Well, that didn't take long. "Not taking long" could mean a number of things: Baker Mayfield's first appearance in a Rams uniform didn't take long, as he made his debut on Thursday night. Or Mayfield's education of the playbook. Or his first win in a Rams uniform. Or the 1:50 it took for Mayfield to put the Rams ahead for a win.
ng-sportingnews.com
Where is Aaron Donald? When Rams star is expected to return after injury
The Rams have dealt with seemingly countless injuries this season. Matthew Stafford is out for the year. Cooper Kupp could be as well. And now Aaron Donald is missing games for the first time in his career with injuries. Donald will not suit up against the Raiders on "Thursday Night...
ng-sportingnews.com
Ravens vs. Steelers odds, prediction, betting tips for Week 14
The NFL playoff race has started to heat up, setting the stage for some solid Week 14 divisional matchups this weekend. In one of the highlights of this Sunday's slate, the 8-4 Ravens travel to Pittsburgh to face the 5-7 Steelers. We have all the betting odds, trends, storylines, and predictions to prepare you for what should be an exciting AFC North clash.
ng-sportingnews.com
How long is Jimmy Garoppolo out? Injury timeline, return date, latest news on 49ers QB
You may have seen the last of Jimmy Garoppolo in a 49ers uniform (again). Following the end of the 2021 season, the 49ers and Garoppolo were at an impasse regarding the quarterback's future with the team. While he wound up on the San Francisco bench once again to start this season, his latest injury may cast doubt over whether or not he's played his last game with the franchise.
ng-sportingnews.com
Thursday Night Football DraftKings Picks: NFL DFS lineup advice for Week 14 Rams-Raiders Showdown tournaments
The struggling 3-9 Rams host the surging 5-7 Raiders to kick off Week 14 on Thursday Night Football. Las Vegas is expected to notch its fourth straight win, sitting as six-point favorites with a total of 45.5, according to BetMGM. The losses of Matthew Stafford (neck) and Cooper Kupp (ankle) take away much of the Rams' star power for DFS single-game contests, and because of that, we're going with a Raiders-heavy build in our DraftKings Showdown lineup.
ng-sportingnews.com
Buccaneers vs. 49ers odds, prediction, betting tips for NFL Week 14
Tom Brady and the Buccaneers will go on the road to play the Brock Purdy-led 49ers on Sunday afternoon at Levi's Stadium (4:25 p.m. ET, FOX). The Bucs have won three out of their past four games after defeating the Saints on Monday Night Football. Meanwhile, the 49ers have won five-straight games after defeating Miami last week without starting quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (foot).
ng-sportingnews.com
NFL world reacts to Baker Mayfield's unbelievable comeback in Rams debut: 'Absolutely Incredible'
What many expected to be a quiet edition of "Thursday Night Football" turned chaotic when Baker Mayfield led a wild comeback win over the Raiders just 48 hours after the Rams claimed him off waivers. Mayfield, who didn't even start the game, led two touchdown drives in the fourth quarter...
ng-sportingnews.com
Sunday Night Football FanDuel Picks: NFL DFS lineup advice for Week 14 Dolphins-Chargers single-game tournaments
In the last game to wrap up the Sunday slate, the Dolphins will travel to Los Angeles to play the Chargers on Sunday Night Football (8:20 p.m. ET, NBC). Miami enters this primetime contest as 3.5-point favorites, with the over/under set at 52.5 total points, according to BetMGM. This game features a ton of offensive firepower on both teams, allowing DFS players to put together multiple FanDuel single-game lineups on Sunday night.
ng-sportingnews.com
NFL Weather Week 14: Rain, wind in forecast could affect fantasy start 'em, sit 'em decisions
With the fantasy football playoffs just a week away and many fantasy owners facing "must-win" situations this week, every variable becomes more important, including weather. Cold temperatures, heavy winds, steady rain, and swirling snow always seem to affect start 'em, sit 'em decisions this time of year, so it's a minor miracle when you see a relatively mild early forecast like we have for Week 14. Will it hold into the weekend? RotoGrinders' meteorologist Kevin Roth is once again here to help us break down the key weather updates you need to know before locking in your lineup.
ng-sportingnews.com
Rams QB depth chart: Where Baker Mayfield fits alongside John Wolford, Bryce Perkins
The 2022 season has been an unmitigated disaster for the defending champion Rams. They're 3-9, Matthew Stafford is likely out for the season with a spinal contusion, and Cooper Kupp could well be shut down for the year at this point after having ankle surgery in late November. After Stafford...
Bucks rally to complete season sweep of Mavericks
Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 28 points and Brook Lopez scored the game-winning layup as the Milwaukee Bucks stole a game against
ng-sportingnews.com
Fantasy Injury Updates: Latest news on Kenneth Walker, D'Onta Foreman, Michael Carter, more RBs impacting Week 14 start-or-sit calls
As the final week of the fantasy football regular season nears, owners need to stay in the loop on numerous banged-up running backs, including Kenneth Walker, D'Onta Foreman, Michael Carter, JK Dobbins, and Damien Harris. With six teams on bye, the RB player pool is already shallow, and if any of these backs were to miss time, it's crucial to know which players will benefit from their absences and be worth start 'em, sit 'em consideration in Week 14.
ng-sportingnews.com
Odell Beckham Jr. explains what will drive free agency decision: 'I need some money'
Team colors may not matter as much as the color green does for Odell Beckham Jr. Beckham's free agency saga may soon come to an end with the free agent wide receiver nearing a return to the field in the coming weeks as he recovers from an ACL injury. Unsurprisingly,...
ng-sportingnews.com
How Aaron Judge's new contract with the Yankees impacts the Blue Jays now and in the future
With Aaron Judge hitting free agency, there was a chance that the rest of the AL East would no longer face the terrorizing superstar in pinstripes nearly as often as they have had since Judge entered the league in 2016. If Judge signed with the Giants or even the Padres, it would have sent the reigning AL MVP to the other side of the country, and teams like the Blue Jays could rejoice.
ng-sportingnews.com
Adam ‘Pacman’ Jones boxing history: Opponent, stats of former NFL star ahead of Rough N’ Rowdy event
Following a career in the NFL, Adam “Pacman” Jones has managed to stay relevant thanks to the world of combat sports. Jones will enter the boxing ring on December 9. Part of Barstool Sports’ Rough N’ Rowdy boxing promotion, Jones will face off against Bobby Laing in a rematch in Rhode Island.
Comments / 0